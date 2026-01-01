“ There comes a time when silence is betrayal.”

Martin Luther King Jr.

We do not speak to relive the past. We speak to prevent it from happening again.

Never giving up is not extremism, it is survival. It is love. And for many families, it is the only voice our loved ones have left.

I want to express my deepest gratitude to those who stepped out of their comfort zones and chose to stand with us—people like Sasha Latypova, Katherine Watts, Dr. Mike Yeadon, Dr. Malik, Zowe, Jacqui Deevoy, and so many others on Substack who saw what was happening and refused to stay silent.

I also honor the doctors, scientists, nurses, and medical professionals who spoke up to save lives, often at great personal and professional cost. Many of you did not lose a spouse, parent, or child, yet you recognized the lies, the harm, and the growing number of deaths, and you knew silence was not a moral option.

That choice matters more than words can express. It is one of the greatest humanitarian acts, to speak when it would be safer to remain quiet, to defend life when compliance was rewarded, and to stand for truth when the cost was high. You chose conscience over comfort, truth over approval, and humanity over fear.

Thank you for standing with families when we were silenced. Thank you for documenting what others tried to erase. Thank you for joining this fight to expose what happened. You did not lose a loved one, but you saw the lies, the evil, and the deaths, and you understood that silence was not a choice.

Community has changed everything. For many of us Substack became more than a platform, it became a lifeline. A place where truth could be spoken freely, where stories were not erased, and where people showed up for one another. Each voice matters. Each story matters. Together, we are building a path toward truth, accountability, and justice that did not exist before.

As we step into 2026, I reflect on what the last four years have taught me since losing my daughter, Danielle. I have learned that the love for your child never dies, not with time, not with silence, not even with death. Loss does not fade; it transforms you. When injustice comes to your door, you become someone you never expected to be. You find strength you didn’t know you had. You find a voice, even if you were never a public person. And you become intentional in every step toward truth and justice, even when every door feels closed.

So many of us were told to stop talking about our children

To put it to rest, to move on,

To stop asking questions,

To stop being labeled “negative” or “stuck in the past.”

But many of us cannot move on. Not because we don’t want peace, but because something inside us broke the moment we walked our loved ones into what we were told was the safest place is hospital, and they never came out.

This was not a war, there was no warning.

No preparation to spend the last moment with our loved ones.

Just a cold call telling us our loved one was gone.

Some families never saw their bodies. Some were told they were already cremated. Others learned their loved ones were kept in freezer trucks.

Years later, there has still been no justice, no acknowledgment, and no accountability for what happened to our spouses, our parents, and our children.

We trusted the system. We trusted the white coats.

We did not know our loved ones would be placed in solitary confinement, denied comfort, food, and water, drugged, restrained, and put on ventilators.

We did not know that our loved one lives would destroyed by the WHITE COATS, who knowingly, intentionally, and willfully destroyed. Over one million Americans died, and worldwide the number is staggering.

We do not speak out of anger or obsession, we speak out of responsibility.

Never giving up is not extremism; it is survival, love, and the only form of justice many families are still allowed. I will continue to speak, for Danielle, and for all of your loved ones.

To every parent, spouse, child, and family who was lied to and who suffered as I did: you are not alone. I see you. I stand with you. As we move into 2026, my prayer is for new hope, hope through evidence, truth, and courage. Many more people awaken. May the truth continue to come to light. And may what happened never be allowed to happen again.

The road ahead in my case will not be easy, but I trust that with truth, prayer, and the support of those who refuse to stay silent, God will open doors for justice and healing for many families who have lost a loved one.

Please consider supporting my Danielle’s case through the Free Now Foundation, and thank you for standing with us in truth and justice.

Foundation for Danielle’s case

Let us move forward, united together, into 2026.

With gratitude and faith, Happy New Year!

Rebecca Charles Jackson