U.S. Declaration of Independence vs. Constitution: The Differences

Two hundred and fifty years ago, our Founders signed the Declaration of Independence and pledged their lives, fortunes, and sacred honor to secure liberty for all. They rejected tyranny and affirmed that we are endowed by our Creator with unalienable rights—Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness. The flag stood for freedom, self-governance, and justice.

Today that flag no longer fully holds the value this country was built on. We are living in an illusion of freedom. Our rights to our lives and our bodies are being taken away little by little.

I have met hundreds of devastated families and watched thousands of interviews with those broken beyond repair. We have no closure because our loved ones were taken through lies, protocols, and profit. This is a medical holocaust.

Healthcare Serial Killers:

My innocent daughter Danielle was admitted to Glen Cove Hospital / Northwell Health in New York with a mild cough and normal vitals. She never had to die. Instead, under protocols that ignored her Power of Attorney, denied informed consent, and violated basic humanity, she was isolated, over-sedated, chemically and physically restrained, and subjected to deadly treatments I never approved. They destroyed her body, stamped it “COVID,” and trying to walk away with immunity.

They turned a simple check-up into 41 days of horror. Five years later, I am still fighting a system prone to lie, cheat, and steal our God-given rights. Our bodies are treated as cash cows, sold to the highest bidder for medications and medical experiments. We are the country with the most expensive healthcare in the world, yet Americans are sicker, die younger, and suffer worse outcomes than other nations.

Medical Gulag Forced treatments!

Even our soldiers and service members were forced to take the “safe and effective” shots that killed and disabled many of them. How is this right? What has happened to our justice, medical, and education systems?

Full Press Conference (Recommended):

https://rumble.com/v76uye8-sj-live-coverage-netherlands-vaccine-injured-vs.-bill-gates-albert-bourla-a.html

(Sasha Latypova speaks clearly on the bioweapons comparison and lack of regulation.)

Main coverage & clip “In my testimony I say these words, they’re indistinguishable from bioweapons… If you walk in the park and there’s a syringe lying on the ground and you pick it up and you inject the next person with it, would you be prosecuted for assault with a potential deadly weapon? … It’s exactly the same thing that is done with these so-called vaccines. They are made without any regulation.”

Catherine Austin Fitts has exposed the financial machinery: missing trillions, pension funds at risk, and unaccountable black holes. President Nayib Bukele has warned about the Federal Reserve and endless money printing.

President Nayib Bukele Knows more than most American about the financial thief in the USA

We police the world while white-collar corruption runs rampant at home. Court cases for COVID-era deaths are dismissed. Judges and lawyers protect the system. Trillions vanish (as after 9/11), and too many stay silent. We tell hard-working Americans and immigrants like I once was: work hard, save, do right, and you’ll thrive. Then the country turns against its people through the medical industrial complex and taxes that chain families in indentured servitude. Both parties know it.

We started with sacred principles that are now nowhere to be found among those paid by our taxes. We are so close to slavery, yet many refuse to see it. Are we heading toward dystopias like Ready Player One or The Hunger Games?

Duty to Disobey documentary: https://dutytodisobeyfilm.com

This is not the America I thought it represented. The Illusion is gone. This is not the justice system I believed in, until I was thrown into the trenches fighting for my daughter.

I would rather die on the hill of truth than live a comfortable lie.

On this 4th of July, I am not celebrating a LIE! I mourn not just my daughter, but the slow death of the American promise. Bodily autonomy belongs to us and to God, not bureaucrats or profit-driven hospitals hiding behind the PREP Act.

It is time to awaken.