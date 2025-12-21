rebecca’s Substack

Rebecca Charles
10h

Thank you, I know, everything was being worked out in God's timing.

Alix Mayer
11h

Rebecca, we will get justice for Danielle. What they did to her was beyond inhumane. The lure of COVID Cash turned otherwise compassionate medical professionals and hospital employees into absolute monsters. There is no excuse for “just following orders” when you can see that those orders are harming and killing someone. Danielle‘s mistreatment will prove in court that willful misconduct will allow your case to pierce the protections of the PREP Act. It’s a blessing to know you and get to know Danielle through your eyes and words.

