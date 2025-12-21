Since 2021, my heart has been broken into pieces, and healing has felt impossible in this life.

Yet I hold onto one unshakable hope, the day I will see my Danielle again. That hope has carried me when nothing else could.

Today marks 4 years, 2 months, and 15 days since Danielle was taken from us, and these years have been long and unimaginably painful, unlike anything I have ever experienced.

For those who have witnessed or lost a loved one to evil, deception, and lies, you understand how profoundly this changes a life. We are no longer the same people we once were. Many of you know my fight, and those who do not, will come to know it through Danielle’s story.

Beautiful painting of Danielle by Sasha Latypova

For a long time, I cried out to God for justice, desperately asking Him to open a door. That door did not open when I wanted it to. I was asking for justice in my own timing, in my own flesh, because Danielle was the most precious gift I was ever given.

She was innocent, joyful, and full of love. Since 2021, I met with attorneys, I called, begged, and pleaded with more than seventy-five attorneys, only to be turned away again and again. Accepting that this was my reality, was tearing me apart. With no other option left, I filed my case pro se on April 5, 2024, not because I wanted to, but because I could not let my daughter’s life be erased.

Earlier this year, I was forced to appear in court with no legal experience and no idea how to move forward. The court began scheduling depositions, and I had no experienced attorney and no roadmap. The defendants, who had ignored my original complaint and never responded, suddenly all retained counsel and began moving the case forward aggressively. My next court date is January 5, 2026.

When I thought I could not keep going, and I should surrender, something happened that changed everything in my daughter’s case.

Scripture tells us that God works in mysterious ways. Looking back on my life, I can see how many times He showed up and made a way when there was none. But during the most painful season of all, He was silent. I was hurting deeper than I ever had before. What I did not realize then was that God was still working, just not on my timeline.

Through my post on Substack, many of you followed my writing and knew I had reached a critical point where I needed help immediately. Through that community, through writers, readers, and truth-seekers, I was guided to the right people at the right time. Sasha Latypova and Katherine Watts were pivotal in helping connect the path forward. Through those connections, I was introduced to Graham Brownstein, Esq, a man of humility, integrity, and sincere commitment to justice, who stood beside me when others would not.

Through Graham, I was introduced to Tricia Lindsay, Esq., a civil rights fighter who knows the reality of injustice, stepped up when every other attorney refused, and to others whose names will be known at the right time. Most importantly, I was introduced to the Free Now Foundation.

Through Graham, I met Alix Mayer and the board of the Free Now Foundation

Free Now Foundation/

They listened. They asked difficult questions, and unanimously, they voted to stand with me to help bring Danielle’s case to the world and to help fund the costs of a legal battle against a billion-dollar, entrenched hospital system that continues to expand its power. This is not a small fight.

On Thursday, Part One of Danielle’s story was written by Aria Morgan, a mother who understands what can happen to the innocent, and who writes with the prayer that no child will ever endure what Danielle did. Her article was written with precision to communicate exactly what was done to my daughter and was released on December 18, 2025, through the Free Now Foundation.

Part one Danielle's story a life stolen https://freenowfoundation.org/articles/part-one-danielles-story-a-life-stolen-a-mother-left-behind/

Years ago, I had removed all of Danielle’s hospital photos from my phone and computer because I could not bear to look at how they destroyed her precious life. This week, I made the decision to reopen those files only because the truth must be seen. Some of these images are horrific, and I still cannot look at them myself, and I never wanted the public to see. I understand why. What my daughter was subjected to, was worse than how a violent criminal on death row is treated.

If this is the American medical system, America accepts, then Americans must face what is being done in its name.

People who died “of COVID” at home or elsewhere did not look like my Danielle, unrecognizable, swollen, body and organs destroyed. What happened to her forces a reexamination of everything we were told. Families were denied access. Bodies were rushed away.

In New York, many were cremated or buried before loved ones were even allowed to see them.

Why the rush?

Why the secrecy?

After witnessing what was done to my daughter, the drugs, the treatments, the bruises, the swelling, the devastation, I believe they knew people would ask questions, and so a cover-up became necessary.

Through this fight, we have formed a bond that is not easily broken, because this is about saving lives.

This fight has never been about money. It is about humanity. It is about truth. It is about stopping what I can only describe as a medical holocaust. A medical system that caused immense suffering and labeled over a million deaths under one name, COVID-19, while silencing families and erasing accountability.

I moved far away from New York, into the country, where I am not constantly reminded of the life I once knew, where seeing children and families is not a daily trigger. Many things still trigger me and force me to confront the evil done by people who promised to care for loved ones. Yet held the power to overrule families, control decisions, and determine the fate of another human being without consent. Danielle’s story will no longer be hidden.

This Christmas, I was given a gift that is not material, the validation that Danielle’s life matters and is worth fighting for. Through prayer, God brought the right people together at the right time, and that means more to me than words can express. Even though I have not decorated or played Christmas music since 2021, and never will again, this Christmas comes with more peace than I have known since losing Danielle. Even in sorrow, I give thanks for answered prayers.

Please consider supporting my case through the Free Now Foundation, and thank you for standing with us in truth and justice.

Foundation for Danielle's case

With Deep Gratitude

I want to publicly thank:

• God, for sustaining me when I could not stand

• Danielle, my daughter, my heart, my reason

• Graham Brownstein, Esq.

• Tricia Lindsay, Esq.

• The Free Now Foundation

• Alix Mayer and the FNF Board

• Every Substack writer, reader, supporter, and truth-teller who stood with me from the very beginning, you know who you are.

• Every parent who trusted me with their grief.

This is not the end.

This is the beginning.

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Danielle’s Mom 🤍