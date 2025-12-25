rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jewell Highers's avatar
Jewell Highers
Dec 25

Thank you for your message:) wishing you a Blessed Christmas.☺️

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
Frankie1859's avatar
Frankie1859
Dec 25

Have a blessed Christmas, Rebecca!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
6 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture