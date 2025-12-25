As Christmas comes, I want to begin with gratitude. Thank you for your patience, your compassion, and the quiet ways you have shown up, not only for me, but for one another.

This space has grown into more than a place to follow one family’s story. It has become a gathering of hearts, many carrying loss, unanswered questions, and grief that does not pause for holidays. If this season feels heavy for you because someone you love is missing, please know that your sorrow is honored here.

I move forward with humility, guided by faith, trusting that God can bring light even through the deepest suffering. It is my hope that through Danielle’s case, other voices, voices that were overlooked, dismissed, or silenced, will be gently brought into the open. For recognition, for healing. Not for anger, but for truth.

Danielle at home in New York a Christmas, a memory from happier days.

I do not walk this path alone, and I never claim to. This journey belongs to all of us who are learning how to grieve together, listen more closely, and carry one another when the weight is too much. If Danielle’s story can help make room for even one more family to feel seen or heard, then her life continues to give.

As we move through Christmas, may you feel God’s presence in small mercies, a moment of peace, a kind word, a memory that brings warmth instead of pain. And may we continue forward together, with grace for one another and hope for what healing can still come.

With gratitude and humility,

Rebecca Charles Jackson