A Joyful Arrival

August 5th, 1993, feels like it was just yesterday. It was a mix of emotions—excited, nervous, scared—as we awaited the arrival of our first child. Despite our meticulous plans, life had its way of throwing unexpected twists, altering our lives forever. But it also brought us the most extraordinary gift—Danielle.

The Joy of Birthdays

The Annual Celebration

Tomorrow, Danielle would have turned 31 years old. Every year, Danielle's birthday became a grand event, eagerly anticipated by her and meticulously planned by us. For 28 years, Danielle never missed celebrating her special day. The reminders would start as early as January, and soon enough, we'd be knee-deep in planning—Whether it was a backyard party with a petting zoo, DJ and a house filled with noise, bowling alley bash, or a catered event, Danielle's birthday parties were always a blast! Her excitement and happiness turned them into a fun family tradition every summer!

Last Birthday, on earth August 5th 2021

Her summer camp friends were always included in the festivities. The camp administrators, recognizing her joy, even planned special trips to celebrate her birthday. Danielle's infectious laughter and genuine happiness made each celebration unforgettable.

Danielle's Heart of Gold and Full of Kindness

Danielle was the sweetest girl any parent could ask for. Danielle was also, known fro her hugs and kisses. I miss those tight hugs and kisses, so much. Never take anything for granted!

She saw the world through innocent eyes, always trusting that people were good and kind. She spent eight years serving the elderly at Sunrise Living, forming deep connections with residents. One of her favorite residents was Joan Bano, and she made up a song for her often sing the "Joan Bano" song, filling the halls with her cheerful voice.

Celebrating Passover at home with her friends

Danielle was a radiant spirit, never one to hold a grudge, her laughter infectious and uplifting. When someone was feeling down, she truly felt their pain, offering heartfelt empathy that was truly remarkable. Her kindness extended to those with disabilities, as she always sought to care for and uplift them. With her sweet disposition, Danielle embodied pure innocence and an unwavering trust in the world around her. For eight incredible years, she dedicated herself to Sunrise Living, serving the elderly breakfast, and lunch with such profound compassion that she left an indelible mark on everyone she encountered.

Volunteering was another joy for Danielle. She looked forward to her time to "Kids by the Bunch," helping feed children and prepare materials for their projects. At another volunteering job was at CW Post University on Long Island, in Professor Feeley's office, organizing packets and spreading cheer with everyone she encountered. She also enjoyed horseback riding there, adding another layer of excitement in her life.

The Impact of Her Presence

Danielle was a radiant beacon of joy, lighting up every room she entered. Each morning, we awoke to her infectious happiness, as she filled our home with genuine love and touched the hearts of all who encountered her. Sometimes we jokingly said, she was the mayor of Locust Valley. As the parades passed by, the firefighter, called out her name, and it was no surprise that everywhere we went, people greeted her with warm smiles and cheerful hellos: "Hi, Danielle!" She truly left a lasting impression on everyone she met, lighting up the day with her vibrant spirit.

Visiting Jesus’s birth Place is Bethlehem, Danielle was crying because she felt His love.

Another love was for animals, Danielle had an immense love for her two dogs, Bellanina and Ritzy. Tragically, Bella left us at the age of 16, just a year after Danielle herself passed away. However, 17-year-old Ritzy remains a cherished reminder of Danielle's unending love, carrying her spirit with every wag and cuddle.

The Incomprehensible Stillness

The past three years have been marked by an unbearable stillness and silence. The absence of Danielle's laughter and joy has left a void that words cannot described a heart that could only be healed whenI leave this earth. Some days, my mind plays tricks on me, making me believe she is coming home. But then I see her picture, and my heart shatters all over again. This weekend, is quite as never before, as the parties have ended, and the pain lives on the inside on the inside of our brokenness for a life that meant so much to us but nothing to the doctors and nurses.

From the moment she was born until her last breath, Danielle experienced the inside of a hospital just twice. Both visits dramatically altered the course of her life. The first time, doctors delayed her birth, leading to a loss of oxygen, yet she went on to live a vibrant life. The second visit took a heartbreaking turn. After arriving at Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, NY, with just a cough, she became a victim of medical greed for blood money. The so-called white coat assassins chose to falsify her diagnosis, deeming her life worth more in death—resulting in a staggering payout of $648,571. This shocking revelation highlights a disturbing truth: hospitals are profiting from our loved ones. It raises unsettling questions about the integrity of those working in our healthcare system and how a beautiful life can be so cruelly snuffed out.

For half of my life, Danielle was my everything, I knew I had to protect her from this evil but never thought the evil would be the inside of a hospitals with white coat assassins. Now, she's gone, it feels like a vital piece of my soul is missing, leaving an ache that echoes in every moment when it is quiet my heart and mind goes right back there.

A Legacy of Love

Though we feel and live in the pain of her absence, Danielle's legacy endures through the love and laughter she brought into our lives. Danielle’s story epitomizes unconditional love and empathy—qualities that continue to inspire and educate countless individuals whom she met. Her life, though brief, was rich with moments of genuine connection and joy. She taught us that love and empathy are the true measures of a life well-lived.

Remembering Danielle’s last celibration party

I’ve never been a fan of funerals, but after the devastating loss of my beloved Danielle, I found myself faced with the heavy task of planning her final farewell. In the midst of grief, and shock I had to gather my strength and take on the responsibility myself, knowing that no one else could capture the essence of what I wanted for her tribute. It was a challenge, but it was also a chance to celebrate her life in a way that truly honored her memory.

The days before, I kindly requested that everyone refrain from wearing black clothing and instead choose colorful, floral, and cheerful attire. On Sunday, 10th, I had all the rooms availabe. I transformed the entire funeral home into a vibrant celebration of her life, adorned with colorful balloons and blooming flowers that she adored. All her favorite foods were served. This was not just a farewell; it was Danielle’s final party on Earth, a heartfelt tribute to the joy and love she brought to all of us.

My last request, I asked my pastor to do an altar call because life is short, and we never really know when our last day might be. Thanks to my daughter's life, 13 people raised their hands and accepted Christ, and the rest joined in for the salvation prayer. What an incredible moment! I came to a powerful realization: my child, despite her disabilities, embodies the true calling we all should share on this earth—bringing the loss to Christ through the love of Christ. That moment will forever be etched in my heart.

As I reflect on Danielle’s life, I want to honor her memory by spreading kindness and empathy in our own lives. Let's keep Danielle's spirit alive by continuing the good work she started.

In loving memory of my sweet Danielle, may we all strive to be as kind, loving, and empathetic as she was. I truly believe that even in her passing, Danielle would want her story to be a catalyst for change, inspiring others to take action and save lives, because of the evil in this world, she would want her light to shine brighter in this dark world.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Charles