Today, with tremendous gratitude, I want to thank the brave individuals who are standing up for families like mine when the system fails.

A special thank you to Attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein, along with Barry Silberman, Alix Mayer, and the entire board of the Free Now Foundation. Your courage in taking on this fight, the first case outside of California to challenge hospital PREP Act protections, means more than words can express. I have been walking this road on my own by the Grace of God. Now I give thanks everyday for this team that is fighting for everyone of us.

That’s why this interview with Alix Mayer is so important:

“It Took 41 Days to Kill My Daughter”

Rebecca Charles Jackson | Ep 9

A raw, emotional conversation about what happens when patients lose autonomy and families are shut out of the system meant to protect them.

With attorneys Tricia Lindsay and Graham Brownstein.

Watch here

My beautiful special needs daughter, Danielle, entered the hospital with mild symptoms and never came home. It took 41 days. What happened to her was unjust, preventable, and devastating. No family should ever have to endure this kind of pain.

We must become aware of the injustices happening inside U.S. hospitals right now. More than ever, it is critical to defend our loved ones and push back against protocols that strip away basic rights and informed consent.

Too few people today are willing to fight for justice like this team is doing, and that silence is exactly why we’re in this situation. It’s time to wake up, get informed, and act before it comes to your door.

We need your help.

This legal battle is going up against a powerful system that is heavily protected. Every dollar you can donate will directly help us pay for expert witnesses, paralegals, and the extensive work required to seek justice for Daniele and to protect others.

Alix, Tricia, Graham, and Barry have stepped forward for the right reasons, to protect you and your family from ever going through what I have endured. They are fighting for our future, so it is not stolen by hospitals and the entities that enforce harmful protocols.

As painful as it is for me to relive what happened to my dear Danielle, I am doing this for you. I do not want any other mother, father, or family to suffer this same heartbreak.

If what happened to my only child Danielle touches your heart, please watch the interview, share it widely, and support this important fight with a donation. Every contribution brings us one step closer to accountability and real change.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Thank you for reading my post.

With endless gratitude,



Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.



We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏



In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please Visit, Donate, and Share

Support Danielle’s case through the Free Now Foundation:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28