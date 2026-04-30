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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
Apr 30

Thank you for sharing the video. I’m starting it right now. I had to stop at after just a few minutes to compose myself. What they did to your precious, innocent, trusting child is so criminal. It’s not even imaginable in a civilized society. Yet, it happened to her and others and the people who are responsible for the egregious malpractice (at the least) and the torture and outright murder of these victims MUST be held accountable.

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
Charles Wright's avatar
Charles Wright
6d

This was by far the best interview of you yet. Hearing the attorneys and Alix weigh in was moving because I know how far this has come.

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1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
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