rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Elizabeth Glass's avatar
Elizabeth Glass
May 14

Shame on him and every executive, official, HCP who did this. That money is not going do them any good in hell.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
Wild Flower 🐝's avatar
Wild Flower 🐝
May 14

You write beautifully. So so sorry for your pain. My heart goes out to you and yours.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 rebecca charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture