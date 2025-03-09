It’s 4.42 am we got back from NY at midnight, and I knew I must write the update:

A mother’s love knows no bounds. We protect our children with everything we have, and when the world fails them, we fight even harder. For the past three years, I have been in the fight of my life, seeking justice for my only child, Danielle. My beautiful daughter, 28 years old, my heart, was robbed of her future—No mother should ever have to bury her child, but worse still, no mother should have to fight so hard just to have the truth acknowledged.

Danielle’s last Summer of 2021 in NY

The Legal Struggle: Fighting Against the Odds

I did what any mother would do—I fought for my child. But instead of finding help, I encountered obstacles at every turn. Law firms refused to take my case, citing expired statutes, technicalities, and my lack of legal expertise. Others demanded hundreds of thousands of dollars I did not have. I was told my daughter’s life didn’t matter because she didn’t have a job, a spouse, or children—as if that somehow made her existence less valuable. On April 5, 2024, just before the midnight deadline, I filed my case in Nassau Supreme Court without an attorney.

The defense buried me in motions to dismiss, claiming I wasn’t a licensed attorney and had no standing to fight for my own child etc. As I pushed forward, the threats started—emails from faceless people demanding money, telling me I would regret continuing. But I am Danielle’s mother. I will not stop.

A System That Fails Victims

On December 20, 2024, just as the world prepared for holiday celebrations, my world crumbled again. The judge dismissed the defendants from the case. I had fought so hard, citing so many laws to toll the statute, including the lack of attorneys willing to take my case, I was not well mentally when this happened and so much more. What I saw was more than I could handle. My innocent Danielle is gone because I took her to the hospital—I walked her to her death. Why? Why? Why? My doctor even wrote a letter to support my motion stating that I was non-functioning because of the trauma I had witnessed. I had to leave New York, our beautiful home, and escape to the countryside in Florida, where I wouldn’t see people, children, or any reminders of our once-happy family. I would break down whenever I saw a mother and daughter together, smiling and happy.

I was drowning in despair, feeling as if this was the end. But the court order stated that I had 30 days to schedule a preliminary conference. I didn’t understand what that meant. I was scared to call the court, and my friend, who had been helping me, didn’t know either. He told me to call, but I kept putting it off. Finally, on January 7, 2025, I called and, through the kindness of a court employee named John, I learned something I had not expected—six defendants remained, including Dr. Syed Iqbal, the man who played a direct role in my daughter’s death.

That glimmer of hope quickly turned into more questions. What was I supposed to do now? I had to schedule a conference for depositions. I had 2 scheduled conference over the phone, but it was not done. The defense attorney claimed he did not represent the defendants who were not dismissed. Then, I was told I had to come to New York. I called several attorneys, but again, they were unwilling to help. Without guidance, I reached out to Katherine Watts, who explained the next steps and what to prepare. Betty the nurse helped me to look over my summary and make sure it is correct. My husband and I went to New York, even though I didn’t know what to really expect. I knew I had to keep going.

Coming to New York is emotionally devastating for me. I spent most of my life there, and I love the city, but now, I can never be there without painful memories of Danielle and what happened to her. Every time I see Northwell Health Hospital, I am reminded of the nightmare I am living.

Supreme Court of Nassau County on March 4th, I had my friends join us for support, including Sandra, who has been a big help in this fight. Danielle's case manager, Ingrid, who knew how hard I fought for Danielle starting with the school system, also Luz, our friend from Locust Valley, who knew and loved Danielle, and my online friends Elizabeth and Ela, even took the time to pick us up from the train station and take us to court.

Tuesday was incredibly stressful. I met the attorney who had told me he did not represent the remaining defendants. Now, everything was changing. I added the names I wanted to depose, but then the court said, I can't call on the ones who were dismissed. I had to redo the documents. The next day was filled with even more confusion. I had to change the documents again before the judge received them. Now, I had until noon to submit the correct names and schedule the date and times for depositions.

When I Needed Strength, God Spoke

Friday morning, I felt completely alone. I have not been sleeping all week. Despair crept in, and I questioned if I could do this any longer. I started to break down. I have come this far, but I feel overwhelmed by the deadline and the pressure of finding legal representation. This is a mountain I don’t know if I can climb. I cried out, "Lord, I am asking you to help me. You are a God of miracles and could have saved Danielle, but you allowed this. Now, what is the purpose? Help me to understand, because I am lost."

I turned on YouTube, searching for something—anything—from God. I needed a sign. Then, I found a sermon, WORN OUT! The message hit me deep: "The enemy’s last attack is to wear you out before your breakthrough." The preacher’s words felt like they were meant for me. "Do not turn your back. You have no armor for your back. To cease fighting is to be overcome."

I realized that giving up was not an option. My fight isn’t just for Danielle—it’s for every mother who has been silenced, for every family who never got justice, for every person who was labeled as a "COVID death" without their story being told. Danielle’s life and death was not meant to be swept under the rug, and so do the lives of countless others.

That same day, I received an encouraging email from an attorney. Then, another one today from Kathrine referrals. Hope is not lost.

I Need Your Help

I am standing in this battle alone, but I shouldn’t have to. I need support—financial, legal, moral, and your prayers. Every single dollar raised will go toward legal fees and keeping this fight alive. Every voice that shares Danielle’s story brings us closer to justice. If this case is heard, it could set a precedent for others who have been ignored, silenced, or dismissed.

This is bigger than me. This is bigger than Danielle. This is about truth, accountability, and justice for all those who were taken too soon. I will not stop. I will not be silent. Danielle’s voice will be heard, and through her, so will the voices of so many others.

Please stand with me. Share this. Donate if you can. And above all, never stop fighting for those you love.

https://givesendgo.com/mothersfightforjustice?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=mothersfightforjustice

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

