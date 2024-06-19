Firstly, I want to extend my heartfelt thanks to everyone who has been following my story and providing support through prayers, comments, and contributions to my https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle fund.

Today, has been 1,026 days since I walked my healthy, loving child into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital, NY, and justice for her killing by what I call "white coat assassins" has been incredibly challenging. Yet, I am determined to have my day in court and confront those responsible for my daughter's death face to face.

On June 7th, 49 days after the defendants received my summons and complaint, the defense requested a motion to dismiss my case, citing that I am not an attorney licensed to practice law in New York. The past two weeks have been filled with anxiety as I grappled with the possibility of not even getting past the motion to dismiss.

Last Saturday, during a sermon by my pastor about truth and deception, I was reminded of God's words are TRUTH. Adam and Eve knew the truth but were deceived, because they chose to listen to serpent.

I realized know the TRUTH—GOD is a GOD of JUSTICE, and HIS JUSTICE will prevail. Why was I doubting that I would not get justice? I was listening to the enemy's lies. I too was just like Eve. It is now so clear to me; I feel like the three boys entering the fiery furnace. Whether God intervenes or not, He remains the God of Truth and Justice.

On Monday, June 17th, I wrote to the judge before she could dismiss my case, requesting 90 days to find an attorney to represent me in the action against the hospital, doctors, and nurses.

The judge's office agreed to my request, and the defense also agreed to the 90 days if it is the only adjournment I request. I believe this is a door opened by the Good Lord, and I will hold on to my faith in Jesus Christ because He promised in Luke 18:7 And will not God bring about justice for his chosen ones, who cry out to him day and night? Will he keep putting them off?

My case is not only for Danielle, Danielle’s face represents the millions who have lost loved ones. I have the records, autopsy, toxicology report, and court order for ivermectin—I did everything to save my child, and the killers did everything to end her life. If Danielle's case goes to court, it will expose a multitude of evils in our hospitals, making it clear that no one is safe without an attorney by their side.

I have 90 days to build my case and get it into the courts. It has been four years, and the darkness is coming to light, and we now have many doctors speaking the TRUTH of what happened in the hospitals.

My case has nothing to do with the Prep Act; the doctors deviated from the standard of care. They falsified records, admitted her for sepsis and hypoxia when she should have been sent home because she had normal vitals. Instead treated her as a cash cow worth more dead than alive. The medical team of assassins administered a potent cocktail of drugs, including Propofol, Midazolam, and Precedex, along with Fentanyl in various forms—IV, injection, and many times they added a Fentanyl patch—without considering the consequences.

My Danielle right ventricle was damaged from the over dose, and they never called in a Cardiologist consult, destroying her organs in 40 days! They knowingly, intentionally, and willfully killed Danielle for COVID-19 bonus money.

Many public figures, and doctors are speaking out publicly about what happened and still is happening. I hope they will support my fight. All together we must stand for each other.

This is my strategy, I don’t know how to ask but I feel like I need to be transparent as possible. I need your help, and I am open to suggestions. One is to gather all the evidence the nurse pulled from the records, and get a medical expert to support my case in court. I need knowledgeable people to help prepare my case with relevant case law. I am openly calling for the assistance of nurses, doctors, paralegals, and attorneys to stand with me in these difficult times.

Secondly, since lawyers did not want my case because, it wouldn’t bring in as much money as a case involving a working young lady with a career and family, I aim to raise money to pay an attorney by the hour. With everyone's efforts, we can prepare everything and hand it to the attorney. The two most important and costly needs are a good medical expert to testify and a NY attorney. We now have an opportunity to unite and advocate for genuine healthcare, not the death care in the hospitals. I think this will open the door for my day in court.

I greatly appreciate the wealth of knowledge from Scott Schara, John Beaudoin, Charles Wright, Dr. Margaret Aranda, including all of you on Substack, you have been my biggest support, and your prayers you have shared with me, thank you.

Please share my post with your friends and family; you never know who God will use to help us.

Remember, if God can make a donkey speak, He can use anyone to do His work. I am willing. We only need to be willing to answer His calling.

Thank you for your continued support.

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

If you would like to contribute to our legal fund or offer your expertise, please visit our GiveSendGo page. https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

