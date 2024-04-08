There are few forces on earth as potent, as beautiful, and as unyielding as a mother's love for her child. It is a love that transcends time, space, and circumstances; a love so deep that it can move mountains and swim oceans to protect its young. Yet, what happens when the unthinkable occurs, when the one beacon of life's safety and comfort is stolen i…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.