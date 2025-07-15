I want to thank the incredibly gifted Sasha Latypova for bringing my Danielle to life through this breathtaking painting. I can’t stop crying. When I saw the painting Sasha created of Danielle, it felt like she was right there in front of me….alive. Her eyes, her smile, her angelic face. I looked into her eyes and broke. That’s my baby, That’s Danielle. And for a moment, I felt like she was watching me. Still with me.

Danielle loved, and cherish her little Teddy bear, took him everywhere, Teddy was her comfort, Teddy was with her in the hospital. Teddy now sits on my night table, I will keep him next to me.

Sasha, you gave me something that no words can describe. You gave me a piece of my daughter back. You stepped away from your own work, your fight, your interviews, and chose to create something sacred. You didn’t have to, but you did. And what you gave me is beyond value. It’s love. It’s memory. It’s honor. It’s a moment of peace in the middle of my storm.

In my last Substack, I said we all have something to give. A hug. A phone call. A smile. A small act of love. Kindness to a stranger. This painting is proof that love still exists in a world full of evil. You gave me light in my darkest night. I will never forget it.

Thank you, Sasha.

To the ones fighting who go unnoticed, I see you. I thank you. There are so many standing for truth, for humanity, for unity. And there are just as many who fight against it. But some of us still see the bigger picture. Some of us will never stop fighting.

Today I go back to New York. My heart is heavy. My body is anxious. I see Northwell Health signs everywhere. The same system that tortured and killed my Danielle. The same people who chose money over mercy. Over life. And even though the future looks dark, I hold on.

I hold on to the Word of God.

Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil. For God is with me. He is my comfort. My strength. My only hope.

To every single person who has prayed for me, supported me, donated, lifted me up in any way, thank you. From the bottom of my heart. Your love matters. Your kindness has carried me through.

I will not stop until justice is done. For Danielle. For your loved ones. For all of us.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Thank you for your continued support.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

