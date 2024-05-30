American Hospital Holocaust: The White Coat Assassin Overdoses My Daughter, Leading to Multiple Organ Failure Until They Killed Danielle.
These white coat assassins damaged my daughter’s heart and never called in a cardiologist consult. Rahmanou is know as the ventilator maestro. These two were intentionally overdosing Danielle, and never tried to save her.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.