From 2020 to 2023, the U.S. healthcare system underwent a seismic shift, one marked by a sharp increase in the use of powerful sedatives and experimental treatments, skyrocketing deaths in hospitals, and a suspicious boom in organ transplants. I will try and explores the relationship between the rise in end-of-life drugs like remdesivir, midazolam, fentanyl, propofol, tocilizumab, and precedex, the profits of major hospital systems like Northwell Health, and the disturbing trend of treating vulnerable patients as a means to an end. But that is not all, in my Danielle medical records she was listed as an organ donor without my knowledge.

“I am still in disbelief at the world I am living in. This is not the country I once knew. America no longer feels like a place of trust, peace, or safety. The ground beneath us has shifted. What used to be a beacon of freedom now resembles a shadow of fear and control. I no longer feel like I live in the safest place in the world, I feel like I’m in a nation that has betrayed its own people.”

I ask Americans how did we get here.

How did a nation, built on liberty, justice, and faith, become a place where hospitals turned into death camps?

How did we let the very places meant to heal become execution chambers, quiet, sterile, and funded by our own tax dollars with the approval of our government?

How did men and women in white coats transform into silent enforcers of a protocol that murdered the vulnerable… for profit?

How did we get here?

We…..the land of the free, the home of the brave.

We…..who once stormed beaches to end tyranny.

We…..who wrote the Declaration of Independence or did we?

Where did our courage go?

We were told to trust the system.

We did.

And it killed our children, siblings, our parents, our spouses and our grandparents..

Hospitals once saved lives. Now they cash in on death.

A death script written by bureaucrats, approved by pharmaceutical giants, and carried out by licensed hands who “were just following orders.”

How did this happen in America?

Because we stopped asking questions.

Because we stopped believing that evil could wear a stethoscope.

Because we traded truth for comfort.

Justice for convenience.

Faith for fear.

But I am not afraid anymore.

Because I’ve already lived my worst nightmare.

And now, I live to make sure it never happens again.

The Drugs That Ended Lives

Between 2020 and 2023, a disturbing trend unfolded in the American healthcare system. Under the guise of battling a global pandemic, hospitals across the country administered a set of powerful and dangerous drugs, often not to save lives, but to accelerate death. At the same time, organ transplant numbers surged, raising haunting questions about the source of those organs, the protocols used to end life, and the money flowing into hospitals and healthcare systems like never before.

Summary Table: Estimated Use and Uptake of COVID Drugs (2020–Early 2023)

Dangers of Precedex (Especially During COVID-19 Hospitalizations)

Suppresses breathing if used in combination with other sedatives (like fentanyl, propofol, midazolam).

Can cause bradycardia (dangerously low heart rate).

May lead to hypotension (low blood pressure), cardiac arrest , or organ failure in high doses or prolonged use.

Patients often became unresponsive, immobilized, and died without ever waking up when placed on a “COVID cocktail” of sedatives and paralytics.

Red Flags:

Many patients were given Precedex continuously for days without breaks, often combined with other lethal sedatives and ventilator pressure settings that damaged their lungs .

Families were told patients were “resting peacefully” while they were, in reality, being chemically silenced until death.

Precedex as part of the deadly hospital protocol cocktail used during 2020–2022, often leading to death through sedation overload, respiratory suppression, and organ shutdown. Danielle was on these drug and more for 32 days. WHY did not one medical staff in the hospital questioned?

These drugs suppress breathing and, in combination or overdose, can result in certain death. ICU protocols increasingly leaned on these to “comfort” patients, particularly those placed on ventilators.

Tocilizumab, an immunosuppressant, was often used off-label. When combined with steroids, it suppressed the immune system so strongly that many mild COVID cases rapidly deteriorated into fatal pneumonia or organ failure.

End-of-Life Protocols, Organ Harvesting, and the Question No One Wants to Answer

This is not the country I once knew. America no longer feels like a place of trust, peace, or safety. What used to be a beacon of liberty now feels like a silent machine of control, where policies are written in shadows, and people disappear quietly under the title of “protocol.”

Why were so many end-of-life drugs used during COVID-19? Why were patients heavily sedated with lethal combinations like fentanyl, midazolam, propofol, and Precedex, not for minutes during surgery, but for days or even weeks, until they flatlined? Were these protocols truly about “comfort care,” or was something darker happening beneath the surface.

Can You Take a Live Organ from a Deceased Person?

Technically, no. You cannot take a “live” organ from someone who is biologically dead. Organs like the heart, lungs, liver, and kidneys must be perfused with oxygen-rich blood to remain viable for transplant.

This is why the term “deceased donor” is used, but it’s misleading. In practice, these donors are not cold and lifeless. Their hearts are still beating. Machines are keeping their lungs inflating. Their bodies are warm. But they’ve been declared “brain dead”, a legal definition of death, not a biological or spiritual one.

The Ethical Crisis of “Brain Death” During COVID-19

During the pandemic, ventilators and sedation drugs were used liberally, and often fatally. Many patients were placed into medically-induced comas or ventilated before other treatments were tried. Then came the declarations: “non-responsive,” “brain dead,” “do not resuscitate.”

Once a patient is labeled brain dead, organ procurement teams are legally allowed to harvest vital organs, even as the heart continues to beat.

And during COVID-19, organ transplant numbers surged.

According to the [Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network (OPTN)], deceased donor transplants increased in 2020, 2021, and again in 2022, during the peak of the pandemic, when hospitals were supposedly overwhelmed and under-resourced.

What was the real cause of their death, COVID-19, lethal hospital protocols, or another hidden financial incentive: their organs?

Was It About Money?

U.S. Deaths by Year: 2020–2023

▶️ All-Cause Mortality

2022 : Approximately 3.28 million deaths occurred nationwide Our World in Data+2CDC+2New York Post+2.

2023: Provisional data shows around 3.09 million deaths with a life expectancy of 78.4 years AP News+1CDC+1.

▶️ Excess Mortality

2020 : ~ 1,008,369 excess deaths above the expected baseline

2021 : ~ 1,098,808 excess deaths

2022 : ~ 820,396 excess deaths , a decline but still tens of thousands above pre‑pandemic rates

2023: ~705,331 excess deaths JAMA NetworkBoston University+1JAMA Network+1

Excess deaths encompass all deaths beyond historical norms, capturing COVID-19 fatalities and indirect effects (e.g., delayed healthcare).

🦠 COVID‑19 Deaths in the U.S.

2020–2021 : Combined confirmed COVID-19 deaths exceeded 700,000 , with over 1 million excess deaths during those years data.who.int+10JAMA Network+10en.wikipedia.org+10.

2022 : COVID-19 deaths declined but remained among the top 4–5 leading causes , accounting for about 5.6% of deaths in 2020–2021 , down to 3.6% in 2022 pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.govpmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.

2023: COVID-19 fell to the 10th leading cause of death, with roughly 49,900 deaths, compared to 186,500 in 2022 and a peak of 416,900 in 2021 AP News+1New York Post+1.

We were told this was a pandemic. But for many of us, it felt more like a holocaust, and now the painful reality of organ harvesting.

Many never saw their loved ones again.

They were taken, silenced, and disposed of..buried in mass graves or cremated without a final goodbye.

No funerals. No last rites. No closure.

Just ashes.

Just whispers.

The dead disappeared… and with them, the truth.

Hidden beneath protocol, paperwork, and cold hospital walls.

The bodies were never seen..because if they were, the darkness would have been exposed.

How could someone die from COVID-19… but still have lungs, kidney, heart and a liver healthy enough to be transplanted into another human being?

Evolving Practice & Growing Usage

Data from UNOS (March 2020–September 2021) shows 193 COVID-positive donors contributed to 414 organ transplants —including kidneys, livers, and hearts—to severely ill recipients PubMed+1PubMed+1.

These recipients showed excellent short-term outcomes , with 30-day survival rates of 99.2% , nearly equal to those who received organs from COVID-negative donors (98.6%) Reddit+15PubMed+15American Journal of Transplantation+15.

Donor Selection Criteria COVID-positive donors were typically younger and healthier, with strong kidney/liver function indicators.



Hospitals Profited! Patients Died! We are left with unanswered questions!

Who Were These Donors, and What Was Their Cause of Death?

COVID-positive donors were typically younger adults (median age 37) with good organ profiles (lower KDPI), not typical elderly or high-risk cases.

Organs were usually harvested within days of positive testing, median 4 days from test to transplant PMC.

Hospitals in New York, including those under Northwell Health, received massive government incentives tied to COVID-19 treatments. Payments flowed for each positive diagnosis, each use of a ventilator, and each application of remdesivir or other drugs. Ventilator use alone could bring in tens of thousands per patient. Meanwhile, these same hospitals reported record profits during the pandemic. Northwell’s financial gains coincided with a spike in drug purchases and patient deaths, particularly among the elderly and disabled.

The ethical question remains: Were patients viewed as people or profit centers?

Organ Transplant Rates Surged

Simultaneously, organ transplants in New York rose dramatically. Between 2020 and 2023, there was a reported increase in organs available for transplant, but few explanations for the sudden supply. Many of these organs came from patients who had been placed on ventilators and subjected to high-dose sedation and immunosuppressants.

Were COVID patients sedated and ventilated to harvest viable organs under the label of brain death?

Did financial incentives from the CARES Act and contracts with organ procurement organizations (OPOs) influence hospitals’ decisions?

Was it easier to label someone brain dead than to heal them?

Were millions of people unknowingly sacrificed, to increase transplant supply, to depopulate, or to pave the way for a new kind of global control?

In the United States, hospitals followed suit, with incentives baked into the system.

The CARES Act didn’t just reward healing, it paid for death:

Diagnosing COVID-19? Cha-ching.

Intubating a patient? Jackpot.

Administering Remdesivir, despite its black-box warning and proven organ failure risk? Paid in full.

Listing COVID as cause of death, even without a positive test? More money in the bank.

And it wasn’t just death they profited from.

Organ transplants surged another layer to added bonus….. ORGANS.

Think about it:

They overdosed the vulnerable.

Their organs failed.

Then someone else received those organs.

And the hospital billed both sides.

One patient dead. Another billed. Two paychecks. One protocol.

How is that medicine?

How is that healing?

How is that legal?

It’s not. It’s murder-for-profit. And look around. See the truth with your own eyes.

Look at the skyline, shining new hospitals, expanded ICU wings, billion-dollar medical complexes rising like cathedrals of commerce.

While funeral homes quietly overflowed.

Where did that money come from?

It came from your loved ones' deaths.

From your silence.

From our trust.

They called it a “pandemic.”

But for them?

It was a business model.

The Question We Must Ask Is This:

Why was there no outrage from the medical boards?

Why no investigations from Congress?

Why no headlines in mainstream media?

Because every layer of the system was in on it.

Hospitals were paid to follow the script.

Doctors were rewarded for obedience.

Administrators were promised promotions.

Politicians were protected by plausible deniability.

And pharma?

They printed money while we buried the dead.

This Is the Truth.

It was never just about a virus.

It was about control. About compliance. About cash.

And worst of all…..it was about deciding who gets to live, and who must die.

One Questions swirl: How many of these patients had DNR (Do Not Resuscitate) orders placed without family consent? How many were classified brain dead conveniently, only after days of sedation? Were the poor and voiceless sacrificed for organ procurement quotas?

The New China?

What happened in American hospitals during the COVID-19 years bears a chilling resemblance to the authoritarian control and exploitation seen in nations like China—where dissent is punished, and the vulnerable are used for parts. The parallel is sickening.

Conclusion: A System That Needs to Answer

From the intentional overuse of fatal sedatives to the sudden rise in transplant-ready organs, from billion- dollar profits to manipulated protocols, it’s time America asks hard questions. What really happened between 2020 and 2023? How many died not from COVID-19, but from the policies enacted in its name?

History will show this wasn’t just a public health crisis, it was a moral catastrophe.

Where Are the Voices of Conscience?

Where are the arrests?

Where are the trials?

Where is the justice?

Not one doctor.

Not one nurse.

Not one hospital CEO.

Not one pharmaceutical executive has gone to prison for genocide-by-protocol.

They made billions.

We buried our loved ones.

And they’re still walking free.

The media still protects them.

Congress still pretends it didn’t happen.

What Happened to Our Humanity?

Have we raised a generation without a conscience?

Have we removed God so completely from medicine that life means nothing anymore?

Is this what medical schools teach now?

Follow the protocol, not your gut.

Obey orders, not ethics.

See patients as billable codes, not souls.

This is not science. This is spiritual death.

How could they look at my daughter… and do this?

How could they see her smile, hear her voice, see her name on a chart….and then plug her into a protocol of death?

Did they not see a human being?

Did they not stop…even for a second…and ask:

“What if this were my child?”

Do they not have daughters of their own?

Sons?

Mothers?

Do they tuck their children in at night while mine was left alone, paralyzed, sedated, gasping for air under a plastic mask?

Was her life so cheap to them?

Was her death just paperwork, another line item, another payment, another bed made empty for the next victim?

Are they not human?

Or have they sold their humanity for paychecks and promotions?

Did they think no one would speak up?

That I would just go home, cry quietly, and forget?

That justice doesn’t matter when the victim is buried?

They were wrong.

I will never forget.

And I will never stop.

Because Danielle mattered.

Because your child could be next.

This Machine Is Still Running

The same system that killed my daughter is still operating.

Still funded.

Still protected.

This was never about health.

It was about money, power, and control.

Why, in the face of the greatest medical betrayal in modern history, the majority sit quietly while the system reloads?

This Is the Dress Rehearsal for Something Far Worse

COVID-19 was the beginning.

The system passed the test.

They learned how to manipulate fear, silence dissent, and profit from death.

Next time…..they’ll be faster. And we’ll be weaker.

Unless we rise.

This Is My Cry. This Is My War Drum.

I’m not asking for sympathy.

I’m asking for courage.

Hang something outside your home.

Write the names of the dead on your windows.

Refuse to normal, and comply with silence.

Flood every inbox of your representatives.

Ask them: “Why did you let this happen, and what are you doing to stop it from happening again?”

Rise. Speak. Fight back.

Or be buried beneath the silence.

But This Is America; A Nation That Was Changed by the Brave

When injustice reigned, ordinary people stood up. And they changed everything.

This is our moment to be the Harriet Tubmans, the Rosa Parkses, Erin Brockovich, Edward Snowden, the Martin Luther Kings of our generation.

Thank you all for your continued support. Rebecca Charles, Danielle's mom Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

