rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
consuelo's avatar
consuelo
4d

What if someone complains that the produce of various kinds is being sprayed with that awful stuff from Bill Gates which is named aPeel or APEEL or something akin to that. It keeps produce looking fresh even if it's weeks and weeks old and so grocers can sell old produce that does not look old. It does not wash off and may enter into the flesh of the produce itself so the consumer may be eating it. Since it cannot be washed off then it remains on the skin of cucumber and melons and citrus so if you try to make candied citrus peel then you will be eating the aPeel with it.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
Ninsuna's avatar
Ninsuna
4d

There is so much insidious evil embedded in "the system," it's impossible to escape. As for "freedom," I was just saying to someone that, for all the outrage over historical and present day slavery, we are all being incrementally forced into digital enslavement. To some extent, we're all already digital slaves. Many willingly , even gleefully, put on those chains ... because, oh boy, they can watch a movie on their cell phones (a.k.a., slave boxes).

"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom." - 2 Corinthians 3:17. Anyone trying to take away our God-given freedom is the enemy of God. Full stop.

Reply
Share
2 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture