“Are We Still Free—Or Just Told That We Are?”
A closer look at Florida HB 433 & SB 290—and what it could mean for everyday Americans
There was a time when freedom in this country felt unquestionable.
Not perfect…but understood.
You could speak.
You could question.
You could challenge systems without wondering what it might cost you.
Today… something feels different.
Not all at once.
Not loudly.
But slowly…through policy, pressure, and perception…there is a growing sense that speaking up may come with consequences.
And people are starting to feel it.
A Bill That Raises Serious Questions
Right now, in Florida, House Bill 433 (Section 47) and Senate Bill 290 (Section 48) are moving through the legislature.
These provisions are part of broader agricultural legislation, but within them is something that deserves attention.
They allow agricultural producers to take legal action if someone:
Makes a statement about an agricultural product or practice
That is claimed to be false
And results in financial harm
At first glance, this may sound reasonable.
Truth matters.
False information can cause harm.
But the real question is not just about intent.
It’s about impact.
How Could Someone Be Sued?
This is where people need to understand what this could look like in real life.
Under this type of law:
Someone shares a concern, opinion, or experience publicly
A company claims that statement is false and damaging
A lawsuit is filed for financial harm
Even if the person believed they were telling the truth—
They may still have to:
Defend themselves in court
Pay legal fees
Spend time and energy fighting the case
And for most people…
That risk alone is enough to stay silent.
Why This Feels Bigger Than Agriculture
On paper, this is about food and farming.
But many people are asking a deeper question:
What happens when legal risk around speech increases?
Because when that happens, behavior changes.
People begin to think:
“What if I say the wrong thing?”
“What if I can’t prove everything perfectly?”
“Is it safer not to speak at all?”
Are We As Free As We Think We Are?
Freedom is not just what is written in law.
It is what people feel safe doing.
Can you speak openly?
Can you question systems?
Can you share your experience without fear?
Or do you pause…
and wonder if it’s safer to stay quiet?
Because when people begin to measure every word—
Something deeper is happening.
The Concern Many People Are Starting to Have
This is where the conversation becomes more serious.
If laws like this expand.
Could similar ideas be applied in other areas?
Health
Medical systems
Public concerns
Personal experiences
This is not a claim.
It is a question.
Because once legal pressure is tied to speech…
The effects can extend beyond where the law started.
Why This Matters for Everyday People
This is not about protecting lies.
This is about protecting people from being put in a position where:
Speaking up could cost them everything
Defending themselves becomes financially impossible
Silence becomes the safest option
Because most people do not have:
Corporate legal teams
Unlimited resources
The ability to fight long legal battles
A Truth We Cannot Ignore
Freedom does not disappear overnight.
It fades when:
People stop speaking
People stop questioning
People begin to believe their voice no longer matters
Why We Must Pay Attention Now
This is not about panic.
But it is about awareness.
Because laws set precedents.
And precedents shape the future.
Final Thought
We should always protect truth.
But we must also protect the right to seek it, question it, and speak it.
Because once people feel they must stay silent.
We are no longer operating in the freedom we believe we have.
“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves…” — Proverbs 31:8
Free Now Foundation is supporting Rebecca’s lawsuit against Northwell, and has added it to our portfolio. Attorney Tricia Lindsay will file the suit in 2026.
To make a donation for the legal case against Northwell Hospital, please select
“Make a donation in memory of someone” and write “Danielle” in the Tribute Name box. The funds will be allocated only to this case.
With a heart that’s still bleeding,
Rebecca, Danielle’s mom
What if someone complains that the produce of various kinds is being sprayed with that awful stuff from Bill Gates which is named aPeel or APEEL or something akin to that. It keeps produce looking fresh even if it's weeks and weeks old and so grocers can sell old produce that does not look old. It does not wash off and may enter into the flesh of the produce itself so the consumer may be eating it. Since it cannot be washed off then it remains on the skin of cucumber and melons and citrus so if you try to make candied citrus peel then you will be eating the aPeel with it.
There is so much insidious evil embedded in "the system," it's impossible to escape. As for "freedom," I was just saying to someone that, for all the outrage over historical and present day slavery, we are all being incrementally forced into digital enslavement. To some extent, we're all already digital slaves. Many willingly , even gleefully, put on those chains ... because, oh boy, they can watch a movie on their cell phones (a.k.a., slave boxes).
"Now the Lord is the Spirit, and where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom." - 2 Corinthians 3:17. Anyone trying to take away our God-given freedom is the enemy of God. Full stop.