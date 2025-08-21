Dear Friends,

I want to take a moment to thank you. I would not be here today without the support and encouragement I have received from each of you.

This month is particularly difficult for me. On August 27th, 2021, I walked my only child to her death. The reality of that day is one no parent should ever face, yet it is a part of my life every moment.

I am not a song writer, this song is from my heart.

I will Never Surrender

Click the link above to hear “I will Never Surrender”

Danielle came into this world,

A gift from God,

A life I proudly claim

Excited to meet the perfect heartbeat

Once inside of me.

The hands that promised to heal

Delayed your birth.

My special-needs angel,

You taught me to see…

love’s greatest gift

Was you loving me.....

The love you carried

The songs you would sing

You overcame each trial

You kept on shining

You lite every room

Your sprit braking through

A heart of pure gold

A story so stolen,

A life untold..

I will never surrender

Danielle’s name will never fade

My cry for my child

Is the vow I’ve made.

They took her breath

But not my fight

I stand for her now,

For my only child

I am her life defender

I will rise from the darkness,

I will never surrender

Twenty-eight years

You never in a hospital

Until the lies said,

“Bring her in.”

We walked in together

you whispered,

“Mommy, I don’t want to go.”

Forty days later,

Filled with doubt

and WOW.......

The hands that were

meant to heal

became the hands

that stole your soul

40 days of poison

coursing through your veins

Destroying your name

Now, gone from my arms

Yet alive in my fight

I carry your story through

the darkest day......

The hands that were swore to save

Became the last before her grave

Once swore to save guard

each fragile breath

Delivered you to her to

untimely death.

Where is my justice

Danielle Life will

never be in vain

I will never give up

I will never be tamed

Her stolen life

A warning to the world

Her story of love and

light unfurled.

I will never surrender.....

Danielle light will be remembered

Every truth, every scar,

Every life she touched, near and far

They took her body, but not her flame

I carry it burning

I will proclaim.

For my only child

I am the defender

I will fight

I will never surrender......

The hands were meant to heal....

Have stolen you from this world

My child disarmed

Through every stumble

Every fall

Your laughter heals

Your kindness touched all ........

I will never surrender.....

Danielle’s name

Will never blaze forever.

My cry for my child

Is the vow, my endeavor

They stole her breath

but not my fight

I stand for her in the

Darkest night...

Danielle my daughter

My reason to stand

For justice

For to truth for

Life in my hands

Until the day I hold your again

My fight for justice will never end

I will never surrender.....

I will never surrender........

I will never give up the promise

I make

I will never surrender my faith

I carried you for 28 years.....

Danielle your light will carry on

A life stolen but never gone

The world will hear

The truth will rise .....

Through a mother's love

That never dies......

I will never surrender......

Danielle’s name

Will never blaze forever.

My cry for my child

Is the vow, my endeavor

They stole her breath

but not my fight

I stand for her in the

Darkest night...

Danielle light will be remembered

Every truth, every scar,

Every life she touched, near and far.

They took her body, but not her flame....

I carry it burns

I will proclaim.

For my only child

I am the defender

I will fight

I will never surrender .......

Danielle my daughter

My reason to stand

For justice

For to truth for

Life in my hands

Until the day I hold your again

My fight for justice will never end

I will never surrender.....

I will never surrender........

I will never give up the promise

I make

I will never surrender my faith

I carried you for 28 years.....

Danielle your light will carry on

A life stolen but never gone

The world will hear

The truth will rise .....

Through a mother's love

That never dies......

I will never surrender ........

The end

I am sharing my story not only to honor my daughter but also to raise awareness about what is happening within the medical establishment and hospitals, the places we trust most. Hospitals are meant to be sanctuaries of healing, but too often, they fail in that role. What happened to my daughter is not unique; it is part of a larger pattern that has affected countless families. My hope is that by sharing my experience, lives can be saved, and fewer loved ones will be lost in places that should be safe.

My sweet Danielle.

In the midst of this grief, I have sought ways to share my story with a wider audience. I have begun writing songs, using AI to bring them to life through singing. Even when created with technology, art can reveal truths that might otherwise go unspoken. My hope is that these songs honor my daughter’s memory and inspire others to protect and cherish lives in hospitals.

If there is a singer willing to bring these words to life, I trust that the right person will be guided to me. Together, we can share my daughter’s story, touch hearts, and inspire action in places meant for healing.

I write in the hope that my voice, my story, and the songs I create will reach those who can amplify this message. I trust that, in time, it will reach the hearts and ears of those who need it most, and they will “Never Surrender”

Thank you for standing with me

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

➡ Please Help Danielle’s Legal Fight for Justice: Donate now. Click on the Link: Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Buy a T-shirt.

https://dbhp.printify.me

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com