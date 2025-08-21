August: A Month of Memory, Loss, and Awareness; "I Will Never Surrender"
August: A Month of Memory, Loss, and Awareness
Dear Friends,
I want to take a moment to thank you. I would not be here today without the support and encouragement I have received from each of you.
This month is particularly difficult for me. On August 27th, 2021, I walked my only child to her death. The reality of that day is one no parent should ever face, yet it is a part of my life every moment.
I am not a song writer, this song is from my heart.
Click the link above to hear “I will Never Surrender”
Danielle came into this world,
A gift from God,
A life I proudly claim
Excited to meet the perfect heartbeat
Once inside of me.
The hands that promised to heal
Delayed your birth.
My special-needs angel,
You taught me to see…
love’s greatest gift
Was you loving me.....
The love you carried
The songs you would sing
You overcame each trial
You kept on shining
You lite every room
Your sprit braking through
A heart of pure gold
A story so stolen,
A life untold..
I will never surrender
Danielle’s name will never fade
My cry for my child
Is the vow I’ve made.
They took her breath
But not my fight
I stand for her now,
For my only child
I am her life defender
I will rise from the darkness,
I will never surrender
Twenty-eight years
You never in a hospital
Until the lies said,
“Bring her in.”
We walked in together
you whispered,
“Mommy, I don’t want to go.”
Forty days later,
Filled with doubt
and WOW.......
The hands that were
meant to heal
became the hands
that stole your soul
40 days of poison
coursing through your veins
Destroying your name
Now, gone from my arms
Yet alive in my fight
I carry your story through
the darkest day......
The hands that were swore to save
Became the last before her grave
Once swore to save guard
each fragile breath
Delivered you to her to
untimely death.
Where is my justice
Danielle Life will
never be in vain
I will never give up
I will never be tamed
Her stolen life
A warning to the world
Her story of love and
light unfurled.
I will never surrender.....
Danielle light will be remembered
Every truth, every scar,
Every life she touched, near and far
They took her body, but not her flame
I carry it burning
I will proclaim.
For my only child
I am the defender
I will fight
I will never surrender......
The hands were meant to heal....
Have stolen you from this world
My child disarmed
Through every stumble
Every fall
Your laughter heals
Your kindness touched all ........
I will never surrender.....
Danielle’s name
Will never blaze forever.
My cry for my child
Is the vow, my endeavor
They stole her breath
but not my fight
I stand for her in the
Darkest night...
Danielle my daughter
My reason to stand
For justice
For to truth for
Life in my hands
Until the day I hold your again
My fight for justice will never end
I will never surrender.....
I will never surrender........
I will never give up the promise
I make
I will never surrender my faith
I carried you for 28 years.....
Danielle your light will carry on
A life stolen but never gone
The world will hear
The truth will rise .....
Through a mother's love
That never dies......
I will never surrender......
Danielle’s name
Will never blaze forever.
My cry for my child
Is the vow, my endeavor
They stole her breath
but not my fight
I stand for her in the
Darkest night...
Danielle light will be remembered
Every truth, every scar,
Every life she touched, near and far.
They took her body, but not her flame....
I carry it burns
I will proclaim.
For my only child
I am the defender
I will fight
I will never surrender .......
Danielle my daughter
My reason to stand
For justice
For to truth for
Life in my hands
Until the day I hold your again
My fight for justice will never end
I will never surrender.....
I will never surrender........
I will never give up the promise
I make
I will never surrender my faith
I carried you for 28 years.....
Danielle your light will carry on
A life stolen but never gone
The world will hear
The truth will rise .....
Through a mother's love
That never dies......
I will never surrender ........
The end
I am sharing my story not only to honor my daughter but also to raise awareness about what is happening within the medical establishment and hospitals, the places we trust most. Hospitals are meant to be sanctuaries of healing, but too often, they fail in that role. What happened to my daughter is not unique; it is part of a larger pattern that has affected countless families. My hope is that by sharing my experience, lives can be saved, and fewer loved ones will be lost in places that should be safe.
My sweet Danielle.
In the midst of this grief, I have sought ways to share my story with a wider audience. I have begun writing songs, using AI to bring them to life through singing. Even when created with technology, art can reveal truths that might otherwise go unspoken. My hope is that these songs honor my daughter’s memory and inspire others to protect and cherish lives in hospitals.
If there is a singer willing to bring these words to life, I trust that the right person will be guided to me. Together, we can share my daughter’s story, touch hearts, and inspire action in places meant for healing.
I write in the hope that my voice, my story, and the songs I create will reach those who can amplify this message. I trust that, in time, it will reach the hearts and ears of those who need it most, and they will “Never Surrender”
Thank you for standing with me
Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom
Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.
So sorry. August 17 was the day my husband called 911 and went to the ER and had a cardiac arrest (no one watching someone who was paralyzed and had already chocked) and he never left the hospital. Hugs and just being with you from afar. Will be 3 years September 27th. 😖💔