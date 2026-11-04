rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

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Rebecca Charles Jackson's avatar
Rebecca Charles Jackson
4d

I think that people are waking up from the fake narrative.

It will happen if we keep putting pressure on them.

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
Dr Margaret Aranda's avatar
Dr Margaret Aranda
5d

You have all our support, Rebecca! I just cross-posted to all my readers!

And I am so glad you are going! I WISH TO GO!

Keep fighting! Keep getting this word out!!!

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