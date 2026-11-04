I know it’s been a while since I wrote a post. I had to stop and take a break. Everything was consuming me ….the case, the memories, of 41 days from August 27th to October 6th 2021 I relive the pain knowing now my daughter was in a living hell hole they call Northwell Health Hospital Glen Cove Hospital, NY. It’s a daily fight…. a living nightmare, and I needed space just to breathe.

Now I’m preparing to go to the premiere in California. It’s another stressful event. It’s not fun when you are the person in the movie telling your story. It’s not fun knowing you will be asked questions and meeting people who want to hear the details of the worst days of your life. But I’m doing it for you. I’m doing it for the victims. I’m doing it in memory of my daughter. I’m doing this to raise awareness.

As painful as it is every single day, I still pray and hope to God that change will come, from my efforts and from everyone else who is in this fight exposing what happened.

Bad Medicine

When I sat down to tell my story for Bad Medicine at the end of 2022, it was one of the most painful things I have ever done. I do not think I could have if I knew what I know now!

I spoke about my daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez. She was 28 years old, a beautiful special-needs young woman with intellectual disabilities from a birth injury. On August 27, 2021, she was admitted to Glen Cove Hospital (Northwell Health) with a mild cough and oxygen saturation of 93%. She was otherwise stable. No fever. Clear chest X-ray. No confirmed pneumonia. No respiratory distress. What should have been a short check-up turned into 41 days of protocols, isolation, chemical restraints, ignored medical power of attorney, and deliberate decisions that ended her life on October 6, 2021.

At the time I filmed, I still did not fully understand the depth of evil and horror Danielle went through. I only knew what I could see: that the hospital system willfully and knowingly took her life. What I know now is so much more. The medications. The lack of consent. The financial incentives. The way CARES Act and FEMA money turned hospitals into places that were paid to take our loved ones instead of save them.

Bad Medicine, directed by Mikki Willis, is finally being released. It is a validation for every family who watched someone they love die under those protocols. It is a record of what was done to us — and a warning of what can still be done if we stay silent.

I am still fighting for Danielle in court. We are challenging the PREP Act protections that have shielded hospitals and doctors from accountability. This is one of the first cases of its kind outside of California. It is long, expensive, and exhausting. The system is designed to wear families like mine down. But we will not stop.

Beautiful Danielle Happy to serve the elderly at Sunrise Assisted living in Glen Cove, everyone knew Danielle.

My beautiful Danielle, my only child. Look what happened to her. To me, she was almost unrecognizable. From her autopsy findings, her brain was swollen to twice its normal size, her heart was twice its normal size, and her lungs were three times their normal weight.

The drugs she was given poisoned her, the ventilator on high destroyed her lungs.

They had a bounty on my daughter, the doctors and nurse went along for blood money !

I am fighting for answers and accountability.

Behind these devastating findings was a beautiful young innocent girl whom was loved and deserved to be protected.

Please do not let what happened to her be forgotten.

Do not let anyone responsible escape accountability.

Help me bring justice for my Danielle, and for so many other loved ones whose families are still searching for answers.

On December 16th , Bad Medicine will play for one night only in theaters across the country. Screenings only happen if enough tickets are sold in advance. If the seats are not filled, the showing in your city will be canceled.

Please go to badmedicinemovie.org, enter your ZIP code, and buy your tickets now.

We need more than ticket sales. We need people willing to stand up. The PREP Act still stands. Those in power show little interest in ending the legal shields that allowed this to happen or in investigating what was done to our loved ones. Government is not working for us. The medical industry that took so many lives is still protected.

Change will not come from the top. It will come from us, the families, the survivors, and the people who refuse to look away.

I am asking you to stand with this film and with this fight. Buy the tickets. Share this post. Tell others. Support the work that is still being done to hold the system accountable. Because the people who need to see this the most are the ones who still believe the hospitals were only doing their best.

You do not want to be the person on the other side of this movie.



You do not want to be the one lying in a hospital bed wishing you had listened.

I cannot promise that none of us will ever need a hospital again. But the next time any of us walks through those doors, we must walk in prepared — eyes open, questions ready, and fully aware of what the system is capable of.

Thank you to every person who has stood with me.



Please stand with Danielle’s story, with this film, and with the fight for change.

Buy the tickets.



Fill the theaters.



Share this far and wide.

For Danielle.



For all of them.



And for the ones we still have time to protect.

My hope is in Jesus Christ, and I am not ashamed to say His name. He is closer than a brother (Proverbs 18:24). He collects every one of my tears in His bottle (Psalm 56:8). He knows exactly what this pain is, because He carried it Himself. And if I keep trusting Him, I believe He will bring justice — not only for Danielle, but for many more.

She told me Mommy I want to go home, I am scared, and I could not save her.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

I wore my printed these T-shirts to bring attention to what they have done to my child!

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible) freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

If you cannot give, share this. Thank you for reading my post and being a part of Justice for Danielle.