rebecca’s Substack

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
6d

Many prayers for you dear friend.

How can any of the people on her ‘care team’ sleep at night knowing what they did to her? Especially the ones in charge.

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
Ty's avatar
Ty
4d

Happy Birthday Vera!

Vera has also spoken against Israel's genocide of Palestine and the false flag attack on October 7, 2023.

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