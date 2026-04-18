Today is the birthday of world-renowned speaker, Holocaust survivor, and fearless medical advocate Vera Sharav, and I am truly honored that Vera would be our Guest of Honor for this fundraiser.

Happy Birthday, Vera. Thank you for never retiring from this fight. We stand with you always.

Vera Sharva, she is more than a hero. She wears many hats. She is widely known as a Holocaust survivor, public speaker, and founder of the Alliance for Human Research Protection. Link: Alliance for Human Research Protection Vera, often appearing at conferences, interviews, and advocacy events.

Nuremberg Code – Vera Sharav speech at the 75th anniversary Link: Nuremberg Code

Vera, should be retired by now, enjoying life but no, today she is on the phone with us, standing her ground at ground zero in the medical tyranny for

all of us.

A Holocaust survivor who lived through the worst medical atrocities in history, Vera has spent her life fighting for REAL MEDICAL FREEDOM, and the sacred right to be treated a human being in the medical system. The reality of the Holocaust is now staring us in the face right here in New York sine 2020, in our own hospitals. Vera witnessed it all again during the COVID era: the same dehumanization, the same “just following orders,” the same silencing of families. She lost her husband to the hospital system. She has spoken out about her son’s experience too. Vera refuses to stay silent. She is reliving the promise of “Never Again” every single day because she sees the medical tyranny repeating.

And she is right.

FUNDRAISER LINK For June 6th in New York City: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/ev/reg/a95jds8/lp/2611858b-15bb-4f7a-8f94-76a2dbc3718e

As a young child I watched movies of the Holocaust and they said “Never Again.” But in 2021 it was the medical Holocaust right in front of our eyes, and only trained eyes and historians knew. After my daughter’s life ended at the hands of the white coats, I realized I too had to live through this modern day medical Holocaust. When I used the word “medical Holocaust” I was attacked by many that it was only for the Jews, I can not say that in the USA properly and disgustingly, just as the churches stayed silent but sang their hymns louder as the trains filled with jewish people. Today the bystanders are the doctors, PA’s, nurses and hospital staff in the hospitals looked away at what they were doing to the vulnerable innocent patients.

Mommy and Danielle

My beautiful 28-year-old daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, a gentle young woman with special needs, her life ended in what was supposed to be Never Again by the same system.

The police didn’t take my daughter and put her on the train, I walked my daughter into Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital on August 27, 2021, believing it was a safe place that would care for the vulnerable and the weak. Instead, I handed her over to the demons as we entered the gates of hell on earth.

They falsely diagnosed her with sepsis and COVID pneumonia despite normal vitals, clear chest, no fever, and normal bloodwork. No valid consent from me, her mother and legal medical power of attorney. They pumped her full of Remdesivir (10 days instead of 5), Tocilizumab, and a deadly, unmonitored cocktail of high-dose Fentanyl, 23 straight days of Propofol, Midazolam, paralytics, and more.

The only difference between what happened to my daughter and the Holocaust? Danielle never got on a train to Auschwitz. I walked her in myself. And from the moment she entered, the poison started being pumped into her virgin body, a body that had never been exposed to this heavy toxicity.

Within FOUR DAYS, after they got me out of the hospital Danielle’s was unnecessarily intubated and placed on the ventilator at high pressure, she suffered a heart attack (NSTEMI). No one called me. None of the 42 doctors, physician assistants, and nurses involved ever reached out. They were coordinated and calculated until the very end. They kept her on the vent setting high for 31 days, never weaned her, never brought in real cardiology after the damage started, and never once monitored for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome (PRIS), the exact toxicity they knew would destroy her organs, and ended brought her to the end of this life.

Her post-mortem toxicology report revealed a Fentanyl level of 53 ng/mL, seventeen times the low-end fatal threshold and twice the level considered lethal in other cases. Her heart was twice its normal size at autopsy. Her lungs were destroyed by the ventilator.

This was and still is a medical Holocaust system, and it will only get worst if we do not step up like Vera Sharav

And my friends, it is no longer “Never Again” that world is now. We are living in a medical Holocaust and the only ones who can change it are ordinary people like you and me because the ones we looked up to have turned their backs on us.

What will it take to wake people up? It takes each of you telling what happened, just as Vera has done all her life. For me it is 4 years 6 months and 8 days, I am fighting to expose what happened and continue to happen, I will try to follow in Vera foot steps but I know I can never walk in hers.

Many ask me what are I doing this do not relive the trauma I have no more children to protect, to bring awareness, to save lives, to expose the medical tranny that causes us to suffer and the pain of our loved ones suffering at their hands leaving shatter lives behind . I am doing this for every future generation so they never have to suffer what Danielle suffered. Our medical system is no longer about healing, it treats us as cash cows. White coats stained with blood, country clubs and vacations funded by our loved ones’ deaths.

The attorneys are overwhelming the courts with paperwork right now, their deliberate strategy to silence me and never let the truth be told.

The evidence is undeniable. They did not realize the medical records would be brought to the light and it speaks for themselves. That’s why we are having a fundraiser. We need to build a war chest to fight back, for expert witnesses, depositions, filings, and the trial to expose this once and for all.

Stand with me and our Guest of Honor, Vera Sharav. Help us fight for justice for Danielle and every victim. Never Again must mean NEVER AGAIN.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please visit and share: Free Now Foundation

Page to support my Danielle’s case. Please add Danielle’s name in the box.

https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

OUR SUIT SEEKS TO HOLD STAFF ACCOUNTABLE AND ENSURE HOSPITAL PATIENTS ARE TREATED AS PEOPLE, NOT GUINEA PIGS. PLEASE CONTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNT YOU CAN.

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HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON NORTHWELL HEALTH

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by Free Now Foundation. We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf. Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

Happy Birthday, Vera. Thank you for never retiring from this fight.

Justice for Danielle. Justice for Vera’s fight. Justice for every soul lost to hospital protocols.

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