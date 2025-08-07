American Hospital Holocaust: The White Coats, Overdoses My Daughter, Leading to Multiple Organ Failure Until They took her life Danielle.
These white coat damaged my daughter’s heart and never called in a cardiologist consult. Rahmanou is know as the ventilator maestro. These two were intentionally overdosing Danielle, and never tried to save her.
Those two white coats, planned for Danielle to die in Northwell Heath Hospital by falsely admitting her.
Why was Danielle on a constant IV of fentanyl, and then stat now into her veins, if that was not enough they put a fentanyl transdermal patch on her heart !
My Danielle endured this abuse 40 day is a testament to how healthy she was. Danielle was on so many vitamins, her diet was gluten, sugar and dairy free. I protected and care for my daughter only for these white coats to destroy her body and life in 40 days.
Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom
This is what I am trying to warn people...they look at my daughter and saw she was worth more than alive, and they are protected.
Thank you for showing the names (and faces) of these medical monsters, Rebecca. My jaw dropped, just reading the long list of pharmaceutical weapons they used to kill your precious child. God be with you in your fight against this evil.