These white coat damaged my daughter’s heart and never called in a cardiologist consult. Rahmanou is know as the ventilator maestro. These two were intentionally overdosing Danielle, and never tried to save her.

Those two white coats, planned for Danielle to die in Northwell Heath Hospital by falsely admitting her.

Why was Danielle on a constant IV of fentanyl, and then stat now into her veins, if that was not enough they put a fentanyl transdermal patch on her heart !

My Danielle endured this abuse 40 day is a testament to how healthy she was. Danielle was on so many vitamins, her diet was gluten, sugar and dairy free. I protected and care for my daughter only for these white coats to destroy her body and life in 40 days.

Thank you for reading my Substack.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Please consider helping me fund my legal cases against Northwell Health Hospital, or by sharing my daughter’s give send go with your contacts.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

Death by Hospital Protocol APP

For iPhone https://apps.apple.com/us/app/dbhp/id6478464423

For Android Phone users download:

https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.letsol.apps.dbhp

P.S. Remember, information is power. Use Death by Hospital Protocol App to stay informed and protect your loved ones. Download it today and join a growing community of advocates for change.