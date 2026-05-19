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TiredCitizen's avatar
TiredCitizen
1dEdited

I am so thankful that so many prominent names on Substack have interviewed you to help you spread the news far and wide what happened to Danielle and the dangers still in our medical system. It is truly amazing to still see mask wearers after SIX YEARS and hearing some who still express fear of leaving their homes. Those who lost loved ones when they died alone in the hospital with also asking more and more did they die a "natural" death from COVID or was it more (as we know deep down) that the hospital staff, Medicare/Medicaid protocols and insurance companies killed them.

Will be thinking of you next week and praying that God give you strength of courage as you stand before the enemy so you stand like a lion (and this is just a tidbit Dr. Joy Brown said once on her radio show - men don't know what to do with women when they cry, but they aren't prepared for when we are angry, and the anger comes through instead of tears. When you want to be strong, close your hand and press your finger nails into your palm. It takes your brains focus off the emotions so you can stand strong. Tears are appropriate (please don't get me wrong), but being strong and forceful helps to withstand the onslaught and the other side doesn't know what to do with the strength.

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1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)'s avatar
ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)
1d

Rebecca, I'll be praying extra from now on! Fierce!

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