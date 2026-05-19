Courage is not the absence of fear. It is the fire in the heart that refuses to stay silent when evil demands compliance. It is the resolve to speak when silence brings safety, to question when conformity brings comfort, and to fight for justice even when those closest to you turn away. Many have forgotten what real courage means. Yet every freedom we cherish today, our ability to speak, worship, raise our children, and live with dignity was purchased with the blood, sacrifice, and unyielding defiance of brave men and women from every corner of the world who simply said “No.”

Your life of relative freedom exists only because courageous souls throughout history refused to bow. Evil prospers when good men and women do nothing. We stand at such a moment again.

As my deposition begins on May 28, 2026, the critical date to bring questions forward and evidence regarding my daughter Danielle’s 41 days at Northwell Health hospital, her treatments, and a death that felt more criminal than accidental I am reminded daily of what courage truly costs.

In our darkest hours, true character is revealed. Friends, family, our pastor, and neighbors I once trusted dismissed my pleas. They did not want to hear the painful truth about what happened to Danielle. They preferred the comfort of the official story, “It was COVID” and chose to remain in their social circles with the mask on their faces of normalcy intact. They joined the club that accepted the narrative without question so their lives could continue undisturbed, and compassion gone.

But in that valley of shadows, my husband and I discovered friends who stick closer than a brother. They were not the ones we expected. They were strangers, many on Substack and in advocacy circles, who chose truth over comfort. They listened. They believed. They had already questioned the dominant narrative and refused to “go along to get along.”

These courageous souls paid real prices for refusing to participate in the destruction of life in the name of “medical advancement”

In those shadowed years of the Second World War, moral courage found its quiet face in Irena Sendler,

A young Polish social worker who slipped into the sealed Warsaw Ghetto under the guise of a nurse. While the machinery of death ground forward, she looked into the eyes of terrified Jewish parents and convinced them to surrender their children to her care. With the help of a small underground network, she smuggled infants in sacks and toolboxes, older children through secret passages and sewers, and placed them in convents, orphanages, and Christian homes—risking her own life at every turn. Arrested by the Gestapo, tortured, and sentenced to death, she still refused to betray those she had saved.

Like Schindler, Irena acted not for glory or reward, but from the stubborn voice of her heart. She would later say she had only done what any decent human being must do, yet in that terrible time, such decency demanded extraordinary courage—the courage to defy evil when silence would have been safer, and to preserve innocent lives at the cost of her own freedom and peace.

I watch attorneys who once swore to defend the innocent now stand by in silence, and I cannot help but wonder why they ever chose this calling. The hour demands courage, yet they remain mute. For too many, justice has ceased to be a matter of conscience and has become just another commodity sold to the highest bidder.

Yet a few extraordinary attorneys rose above greed and fear:

Attorney Tricia Lindsay, a bold constitutional advocate and former public school teacher, has fiercely opposed COVID lockdowns, mandates, and government overreach. She defends parental rights and individual liberties against the assault on our Constitution.

Graham Brownstein, with 30 years as a corporate executive, lawyer, and advocate, has led efforts against human rights violations since 2020 — drafting 32,000 Notices of Liability to California officials and fighting the weaponization of healthcare.

Barry D. Silbermann, BSIE, JD, a veteran healthcare attorney and strategist who helped create the John Wayne Cancer Institute, now fights to challenge the transformation of medicine into a “disease and death-care” system.

Nurse Betty Jackson, set the ball rolling with over 42 years of experience, reviewed more than 6,000 pages of Danielle’s medical records and was left with nightmares. A stranger I met online, Betty gave me the truth I could not grasp alone. She confirmed Danielle should never have been admitted with normal vitals and helped expose the nightmare of what was done.

Alix Mayer, Board Chair and President of Free Now Foundation, stood with us in their first case outside California. After suffering brain damage from vaccines while working at Apple, she now fights relentlessly for medical freedom.

Sasha Latypova, former pharmaceutical and medical device R&D executive, gifted us a moving painting of Danielle. “I could not become a professional artist,” she once said, “so I became a pharma and medical device R&D executive.” She now uses her insider knowledge to expose the truth.

Zowe Smith, a medical coder, author, and courageous whistleblower, examined Danielle’s records and declared them the most horrid she had ever seen. She refused to participate in what she called the medical cult of murder for profit, rejecting orders to mislabel patients as COVID deaths and bury the evidence of COVID jab injuries. has meticulously exposed how legal frameworks turned public health into a liability-free “Kill Box,” how contact tracing evolved into genomic surveillance and digital ID systems, and how coding practices distorted truth. Her fearless documentation has armed lawyers, families, and truth-seekers worldwide.

Kathrine Watts, Bailiwick News (active 2021–December 2025) became a key resource for researchers, lawyers, and families seeking accountability. She closed the Substack in late 2025 but maintains a comprehensive archive on WordPress (bailiwicknewsarchives.wordpress.com) with organized PDFs, volumes, transcripts, and litigation support materials.

Dr. Margaret Aranda, Stanford-trained physician, Reverend, wife, mother, author, cook, and baker, gave up her medical license because she wanted to save lives rather than remain silent. A survivor of a traumatic brain injury that left her bedridden for twelve years, she is a living testimony of God’s miracles and a devoted follower of Jesus Christ.

Vera Sharav, a Holocaust survivor who as a small child was separated from her mother in the horrors of the concentration camps and walked out of Auschwitz alone, has dedicated her life to the fight for informed consent and human dignity.

After losing her own teenage son to a deadly psychiatric drug without proper warnings, she founded the Alliance for Human Research Protection. For decades she has fearlessly exposed unethical medical experiments, especially on vulnerable Black and Brown children, and warned the world that “Auschwitz did not begin with Auschwitz,” but with small erosions of ethics that good people chose to ignore. In her powerful book Never Again Is Now Global, she delivers an urgent call:

“Unless All of Us Resist, Never Again is Now.” Despite her unimaginable losses, Vera graciously agreed to be the guest of honor at our first fundraiser.

Her presence is a living testament to unbreakable moral courage.

Charles Wright, a writer in Substack, encouraged me to write on Substack. Two years later he drove to our home to help file a critical motion, when I could not find an attorney to represent me after 90 days passed.

John Beaudoin Sr. is a Massachusetts-based systems engineer, data analyst, author, and independent researcher known for his detailed investigations into official U.S. death records, particularly focusing on COVID-19 death classifications and vaccine-related mortality during and after the pandemic.reviewed Danielle’s records and included her story in his books and CDC Memorandum.

Margaret Anna Alice, author of the powerful “Mistakes Were NOT Made,” has awakened millions with her moral clarity. Examining media narratives, propaganda, mass control, politics, psychology, history, philosophy, language, film, art, music, literature, culture, & health with a focus on COVID to unmask totalitarianism & awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs.

Mistakes Were Not Made

And so many more, forgive me for not mentioning your name.

These extraordinary ordinary people said “No” to the destruction of humanity. They walked away from careers, faced repercussions, endured social ostracism, and still chose to stand. Their courage has sustained us when the world we thought we knew turned away.

The freedoms we take for granted exist only because of brave men and women throughout history who paid the ultimate price: Harriet Tubman risking her life on the Underground Railroad, Nelson Mandela enduring decades in prison, Dietrich Bonhoeffer giving his life against Nazi evil, Rosa Parks refusing to give up her seat, Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn exposing the gulags, and millions of unnamed heroes from every nation and every era who declared,

“If no one else will do anything, then I will — for the sake of humanity.”

History is littered with medical ethics failures that demanded courage to expose: Nazi experiments that gave us the Nuremberg Code, the Tuskegee Syphilis Study ended by whistleblower Peter Buxton, Willowbrook’s deliberate infection of disabled children, and many more. In each case, silence from good people prolonged unimaginable suffering, while a few voices of courage sparked reform and protected future generations.

To the cowards who enjoy the bounty of freedom and prosperity while their fellow men and women die in hospitals and deadly medical protocols at the hands that swore to heal them: your silence is complicity. You turn away so you can keep your comfort and social standing. But evil thrives when good men and women do nothing and the next crisis is already approaching.

We stand at the same crossroads today. Millions of lives were taken in U.S. hospitals during the COVID and the Covid-19 shots, and the pattern will not stop unless we find the courage to say No to medical tyranny and enslavement.

If you do not yet know what is happening, step out of your comfort zone. Listen to the cries of grieving parents and harmed patients. Let your conscience be pricked. Remove the mask of denial.

To the strangers who became family: thank you. Your courage has carried us forward.

I choose courage for Danielle, for justice, and for every soul who may face the same tomorrow. Because humanity is worth defending.

Will you stand with us? The biggest battle of our lives is here. History is watching. Prick your conscience and say No, before it is too late.

Please watch, share, and help us continue exposing what so many families experienced in silence.

To my attorneys, thank you for standing with me.



To everyone who has supported, shared, and believed, thank you.

And to Danielle…

I will never stop fighting for you.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,



Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice and Expose the Medical System

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Because together… we are stronger.

And together… we will not be silenced

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.



We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies.

In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.