COVID Incentives Drive Deadly Hospital Decisions? Follow the Money, Medicine, and the Cost of Human lives.
2020 - 2025, 1,232,042. covid-19 deaths
Where deaths occurred:
Why was 59% people dying in the hospitals and 15% dying at home??? Do you smell a RAT???
Why are our leaders not questioning this information?
2022: 59% in hospitals,
15% at home,
Link to above table: Deaths involving Covid 19
COVID-19 Mortality Update — United States, 2022
Farida B Ahmad 1,✉, Jodi A Cisewski 1, Jiaquan Xu 1, Robert N Anderson 1
The National Center for Health Statistics’ (NCHS) National Vital Statistics System (NVSS) collects and reports annual mortality statistics using U.S. death certificate data.
Provisional data, which are based on the current flow of death certificate data to NCHS, provide an early estimate of deaths before the release of final data.* This report summarizes provisional U.S. COVID-19 death data for 2022.
In 2022, COVID-19 was the underlying (primary) or contributing cause in the chain of events leading to 244,986 deaths† that occurred in the United States.
During 2021–2022, the estimated age-adjusted COVID-19–associated death rate decreased 47%, from 115.6 to 61.3 per 100,000 persons.
COVID-19 death rates were highest among persons aged ≥85 years, non-Hispanic American Indian or Alaska Native (AI/AN) populations, and males.
In 76% of deaths with COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, COVID-19 was listed as the underlying cause of death.
In the remaining 24% of COVID-19 deaths, COVID-19 was a contributing cause. As in 2020 and 2021, during 2022, the most common location of COVID-19 deaths was a hospital inpatient setting (59%).
However, an increasing percentage occurred in the decedent’s home (15%), or a nursing home or long-term care facility (14%).§ Provisional COVID-19 death estimates provide an early indication of shifts in mortality trends and can help guide public health policies and interventions aimed at reducing COVID-19–associated mortality.
This report analyzed provisional NVSS death certificate data for deaths among U.S. residents within the United States during January–December 2022. COVID-19–associated death counts and rates include deaths for which COVID-19 was listed on the death certificate as an underlying or contributing cause of death.
NCHS tabulated the number and rates of COVID-19 deaths by age, sex, and race and ethnicity (categorized as AI/AN, non-Hispanic Asian [Asian], non-Hispanic Black [Black], non-Hispanic Hawaiian or other Pacific Islander, non-Hispanic White [White], Hispanic or Latino [Hispanic], non-Hispanic persons of more than one race [multiracial], and unknown), and U.S.
Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) region of residence. NVSS data in this report exclude deaths among residents of U.S. territories and foreign countries. This activity was reviewed by CDC and was conducted consistent with applicable federal law and CDC policy.¶
NCHS coded the causes of death according to the International Classification of Diseases, Tenth Revision, which details disease classification and the designation of underlying cause of death (1,2).
The underlying cause of death is the disease or injury that initiated the chain of morbid events leading directly to death. Contributing causes are conditions that are also part of the chain of events leading to death.
Among all deaths with COVID-19 listed on the death certificate, the leading causes of death were ranked by number of deaths per underlying cause of death (3). Race and ethnicity were unknown for 679 (0.28%) decedents and age was unknown for four (<0.01%). Age-adjusted death rates were calculated by sex, race and ethnicity, and residence.
Crude death rates were calculated by age. The population data used to calculate deaths rates are July 1, 2021 estimates, based on the Blended Base produced by the U.S. Census Bureau (4,5).
Place of death is noted on the death certificate and is determined by both the location where the death was pronounced and the physical location where the death occurred (6). In this report, place of death is categorized as decedent's home, hospice facility, hospital inpatient setting, hospital outpatient or emergency department, nursing home or long-term care facility, or other (which includes being dead on arrival, other, and unknown).
In 2022, COVID-19 was listed as an underlying or contributing cause of 244,986 (61.3 per 100,000) deaths (Table 1). COVID-19–associated death rates were lowest among children and adolescents aged 5–14 years (0.5) and highest among adults aged ≥85 years (1,224.2). In 2022, similar to previous years, the age-adjusted COVID-19–associated death rate for males (76.3) was higher than that for females (49.8). Age-adjusted COVID-19 death rates were lowest in multiracial (26.7) and Asian persons (34.1) and highest in AI/AN persons (86.8).
FEMA IS STILL COVERING THE COST OF FUNERAL UNTIL SEPT 2025??? https://www.fema.gov/disaster/historic/coronavirus/economic/funeral-assistance
Funding by Hospital System
Northwell Health COVID-19 Funding (2020–2025)
1. FEMA Public Assistance Funding
$109 million reimbursed by FEMA to cover COVID-19 expenses (supplies, staffing, patient care)
northwell.edu+12northwell.edu+12fiercehealthcare.com+12newsday.com.
$6.28 million in additional federal funding announced by Senators Schumer and Gillibrand in Nov 2020 for sanitation, staffing, and emergency management gillibrand.senate.gov.
2. CARES Act / HHS Provider Relief Fund (PRF)
Northwell (via its tax identifier) reported $1.21 billion in Provider Relief Fund grant revenue for 2020
Full multi-year totals (2020–2025) beyond 2020 have not been publicly aggregated, but the organization continues to pursue COVID-related federal relief into 2025 northwell.edu.
1. Ascension Health
Received $211 million in CARES Act Provider Relief Fund grantsbeckershospitalreview.com+13fiercehealthcare.com+13beckershospitalreview.com+13healthcare-brew.com+3ritchietorres.house.gov+3dc37blog.net+3.
2. Cleveland Clinic
Awarded $199 million from CARES PRF .
Plus $46 million in FEMA COVID facility expansion grants beckershospitalreview.com+1nychealthandhospitals-appservice-test.azurewebsites.net+1.
3. NYC Health + Hospitals
FEMA reimbursement of $880 million for COVID expenses:
Initially $260 million, followed by an additional $620 million nychealthandhospitals-appservice-test.azurewebsites.net+5ritchietorres.house.gov+5dc37blog.net+5beckershospitalreview.com+1dc37blog.net+1.
Advocacy led by Sen. Chuck Schumer and Rep. Ritchie Torres ritchietorres.house.gov+1dc37blog.net+1.
4. NewYork‑Presbyterian Hospital
Requested over $259 million in FEMA funds for COVID-related cost support .
At least $7.8 million awarded to Brooklyn Methodist Hospitalbeckershospitalreview.com+15dc37blog.net+15ritchietorres.house.gov+15.
Funding push supported by Senators Schumer & Gillibrand dc37blog.net+1livenowfox.com+1.
5. Ochsner Health (Louisiana)
Received more than $200 million in FEMA COVID-19 supportabout.ascension.org+10council.nyc.gov+10council.nyc.gov+10.
6. Stanford Health Care
Applied for $127 million in FEMA support about.ascension.org+2council.nyc.gov+2nychealthandhospitals.org+2.
7. Hackensack Meridian Health (NJ)
Got $82 million, following an earlier $40 million, in FEMA grants .
8. Covenant Health (Tennessee)
Awarded $92.5 million from CARES PRF .
New York Key Lawmaker Involvement
Sen. Schumer and Rep. Torres championed FEMA relief for NYC Health + Hospitalsnychealthandhospitals.org+6ritchietorres.house.gov+6dc37blog.net+6.
Sen. Schumer and Sen. Gillibrand supported NewYork‑Presbyterian funding .
Ascension and others benefited from general FEMA/CARES advocacy, with Sen. Tammy Baldwin voicing oversight concerns over Ascension’s bailout healthcare-brew.com+6fiercehealthcare.com+6en.wikipedia.org+6.
A) Target Agencies
HRSA (for PRF details)
FEMA Region offices (for PA COVID project files)
CMS (for Medicare add-on data)
1. CDC COVID-NHS Hospital Data (National Sample)
Tracks weekly in-hospital mortality among confirmed COVID-19 patients, including ventilator use.
Reports covered 23 hospitals from March 18, 2020, to September 26, 2023:
~1.56 million inpatient discharges, ~4.63 million ED encounters
In-hospital death rates per week, by age, sex, and ventilator status en.wikipedia.org+8cdc.gov+8cdc.gov+8.
2. CDC NCHS Provisional COVID-19 Mortality
Nationwide death certificate data, including place of death (hospital, home, LTC)
Shows weekly deaths by state, age, demographic group; estimates are ~65–95% complete depending on lagcdc.gov.
3. COVID-19 Deaths by Hospital Referral Region
Provisional counts of COVID-related deaths per Hospital Referral Region (HRR) by weekcdc.gov+3catalog.data.gov+3en.wikipedia.org+3.
Useful for geo-analysis across hundreds of U.S. regions.
4. Academic Insights & Hospital Variation
PubMed study analyzed resource availability vs. COVID mortality across U.S. hospitals/regionspmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.
Another study compared variation in in-hospital COVID death rates across 117 U.S. hospitalspmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov.
Than you for this information. Makes it very clear it was profit driven.
Remember Hitler had a euthanasia program and shut it down because he thought it was wrong . It’s quite an eye opener when our very own government and medical establishments think it’s ok to kill whomever they determine should not live.
And it’s not just happening in the USA, it’s happening in Europe, Australia etc. these evil people will have to answer to god and pay for what they’ve done since I don’t think we’ll ever see justice.