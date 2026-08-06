rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
30m

The enquiry into care practices in Scotland has laid bare what we suspected. Intubation never had evidence for helping patients - it was developed in China to avoid airborne virus. Midazolam was simply a euthanasia drug. Triage was done with death camp ethics - the old, infirm in any manner, were quickly processed. Those that lingered were given Remdisivir to hasten the process. Then the threats to staff to silence, “we are all in this together “.

The 111 “I plead the fifth “ should tell us a lot. The shots worsened outcome and worsened infection rates. Ivermectin was smeared as it blocked emergency approval. The problem here is the guilty have power. Making a few squirm is a mighty, worthy, awesome, achievement. Thank you from my deepest heart.

Reply
Share
Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
32m

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez. Thirty-three today.

Happy Heavenly Birthday sweet lady.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture