⚖️ Historic DOJ Health Care Fraud Crackdown

On June 30, 2025, the U.S. Department of Justice announced the largest healthcare fraud sweep in American history…..Operation Gold Rush.

Largest-ever healthcare fraud takedown : The U.S. Department of Justice, alongside HHS‑OIG, FBI, DEA, and others, launched “Operation Gold Rush,” arresting 324 individuals—including 96 healthcare professionals—for orchestrating a staggering $14.6 billion worth of false billing to Medicare and Medicaid. Actual losses reach about $2.9 billion , while over $245 million in assets—cash, luxury cars, crypto—is already seizednypost.comctinsider.com+10apnews.com+10justice.gov+10.

Transnational organized fraud : A Russia/Eastern Europe‑based crime ring used stolen American identities to establish shell medical-supply firms, billing over $10.6 billion in fake claims—impacting more than 1 million Americans nypost.com+5washingtonpost.com+5reuters.com+5.

Opioid trafficking via pill mills : Out of the massive operation, more than 15 million pills —including oxycodone, hydrocodone, and carisoprodol—were traced from corrupt medical practitioners funneling drugs to street salesjustice.gov+1nypost.com+1.

Unnecessary medical procedures : One scheme targeted hospice patients , pressuring them into amniotic wound grafts that cost Medicare $1 billion in claims—often without medical necessitytheguardian.com+5justice.gov+5nypost.com+5.

Genetic testing, telemedicine & DME scams: Fraud schemes spanned telehealth and genetic testing ($1.17 billion in false claims) and abused durable medical equipment billing (e.g., urinary catheters) justice.gov+1nypost.com+1.

Notable Regional Cases

Connecticut nurse indicted : Michele Rene Luzzi Muzyka is charged with illegally prescribing benzodiazepines and amphetamines—five patients died within a month of receiving prescriptions—answering for $152,000 in false claims ctinsider.com+1ctinsider.com+1.

Houston area busts : A dozen-plus medical professionals were indicted, including: Dr. David Jenson, billed $45 million in Medicare for unnecessary procedures. A $293 million fraud involving COVID‑19 testing. Hospice scams totaling $87 million, plus genetic test kickbackstheguardian.com+15houstonchronicle.com+15apnews.com+15.

Florida & New York cases: Numerous individuals are charged in Florida with telemedicine/DME kickbacks and fraudulent clinics. In NY’s Eastern District, transnational operators face charges in the $10.6 billion catheter schemectinsider.com+9justice.gov+9justice.gov+9.

Federal Risk Mitigation

Prevented payments : CMS blocked over $4 billion in fraudulent claims before they were paidtheguardian.com+9justice.gov+9ctinsider.com+9.

New tech defenses : Launch of a Health Care Fraud Data Fusion Center , integrating AI and cross-agency analytics to anticipate emerging fraud threats dea.gov+3justice.gov+3washingtonpost.com+3.

Enforcement warning: DOJ, HHS-OIG, FBI, and DEA leaders emphasized zero tolerance for abuse, especially in illicit opioid distribution and exploitation of vulnerable patients justice.gov+4justice.gov+4hipaajournal.com+4.

Bottom Line: The DOJ just exposed a medical underworld—where fraud, addiction, abuse, and murder are masked as medicine. And they’re just getting started.

🕊️ My Daughter Danielle Was One of the Victims

My name is Rebecca Charles Jackson. I am a mother and still grieving, still fighting.

My daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, was just 28 years old. She walked into Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital in New York with a simple cough and normal oxygen levels. She never walked out.

Instead, she was:

Intubated without medical necessity

Given lethal combinations of fentanyl , propofol , precedex , midazolam , 10 round of remdesivir , morphine , and more

Put on a ventilator for 32 days while her organs shut down

Over-sedated, paralyzed, and never given a chance to recover

The doctors knew. The nurses knew. And yet they kept going. They did not treat her……they executed her slowly under the guise of “COVID protocol,” all for government payouts.

Hospitals Were Paid to Harm

During the pandemic, hospitals received federal bonuses under the CARES Act for:

Diagnosing COVID

Administering remdesivir

Placing patients on ventilators

Recording COVID as the cause of death

The more severe the treatment, and the faster the patient died, the more money the hospital made. Danielle was worth more dead than alive.

Northwell Health exploited her body for profit. They chose a check over her life. Now, they continue operating with zero accountability……..while families like mine are left with ashes and grief.

DOJ, It’s Time: Investigate Northwell Health Hospitals

If the DOJ can expose and prosecute medical criminals in 2025, from fraudulent hospice owners to murderous pill-pushing doctors, then they can and must investigate Northwell Health Hospitals

We need:

A full audit of Glen Cove Hospital’s billing during COVID

DOJ subpoenas for Northwell’s COVID-era protocols

Depositions from whistleblowers, nurses, and surviving families

A criminal investigation into Danielle’s death and others like hers

Stand With Me. Speak Her Name. Demand Justice.

Danielle was not just my daughter. She was a vibrant, kind, and beautiful human being, with dreams, with purpose, with life ahead of her.

She mattered.

Her death cannot be dismissed as "complicated" or “medical error.” It was intentional, systemic, and profitable…..and it’s time to call it what it is: murder for money.

What You Can Do Today

🔹 Share this story

🔹 Email the DOJ: https://www.justice.gov/contact-us

🔹 Report healthcare fraud: https://oig.hhs.gov/fraud/report-fraud/

🔹 Contact your local officials

🔹 Demand an investigation into Northwell Health

Danielle’s story is part of a bigger one….It is the Covid 19 Medical Holocaust…..and now, the whole world sees the truth.

Let this DOJ takedown be only the beginning. Let Northwell Health be next.

We must fight now, so no other mother has to bury their child for a hospital’s paycheck.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Thank you for your continued support.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

