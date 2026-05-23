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George Rimpas
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The time for community-built justice is not coming. It is here. We do not need permission from the people who denied it. We need organization, documentation, and the courage to say — loudly, publicly, without apology — what happened to our people.

Dear Rebecca.This exactly why i wrote all this for documantation for nothing of the crimeline and the cartel line lost.

Some of your people that support you know my case and the similarities and difficultues making your own pkaintiff without being a lawyer and asking no money and finding no legal representor to support a plaintiff that describes serious crimes like misconduct of athority,medican malpractice by purpose,police harassment,internation pharma cartel and thats what i knew then at 2018 when i started filling up my own law suit i had no idea about the other cartel of the Greek American cuban scams,i am sure you have been abonded discouraged or threaten by members of your own family or close friends and misleaded also by them so you will quit .

Does it sound familliar ir you want more i csn write for days..

So thats why i support you because i belueve that you will not sell your own daughter whos not accidentaly or tragic mistake was born like that.

The murder that took place leaves no doubts that it was not.

I will write it in Greek.

Ευχαριστώ και ελπίζω θα κερδίσουμε.σκομα και αν πεινάσουμε η διψασουμε.

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