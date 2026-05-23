Fallen Heroes on Every Battlefield — and the War They Never Told Us About
This Memorial Day, as America honors the soldiers who gave their lives defending our freedom, we must also speak about another war — one fought without guns, against the innocent, the disabled, the elderly, the special needs community, and the communities targeted for elimination. I am writing this because my daughter was a casualty of that war.
This Memorial Day, Remember, No one has answered for it. Not one person. Not one institution. Not one system.
The time for community-built justice is not coming. It is here. We do not need permission from the people who denied it. We need organization, documentation, and the courage to say — loudly, publicly, without apology — what happened to our people.
For Danielle. For every family the system abandoned.
“We will remember them not as statistics — but as soldiers, who fought in the one place they were promised they would be safe.”
In memory of Danielle Alvarez · And every name we have not yet been allowed to say aloud
#SayHerName#JusticeForDanielle#COVIDFallen#NeverForget#CommunityJustice
I will never stop fighting fro you….
I will never stop speaking your name…….
I will never stop asking questions…….
And I will never stop exposing what families like ours experienced behind hospital walls during COVID.
Because Danielle was not a statistic.
She was my daughter.
She was loved.
She mattered.
And every family who lost someone deserves the truth.
With love, strength, and unwavering determination,
Rebecca Charles Jackson
Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.
Support the Fight for Justice
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Because together… we are stronger. Together… we will not be silenced. Together we will not let them get away with it!
For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.
The time for community-built justice is not coming. It is here. We do not need permission from the people who denied it. We need organization, documentation, and the courage to say — loudly, publicly, without apology — what happened to our people.
Dear Rebecca.This exactly why i wrote all this for documantation for nothing of the crimeline and the cartel line lost.
Some of your people that support you know my case and the similarities and difficultues making your own pkaintiff without being a lawyer and asking no money and finding no legal representor to support a plaintiff that describes serious crimes like misconduct of athority,medican malpractice by purpose,police harassment,internation pharma cartel and thats what i knew then at 2018 when i started filling up my own law suit i had no idea about the other cartel of the Greek American cuban scams,i am sure you have been abonded discouraged or threaten by members of your own family or close friends and misleaded also by them so you will quit .
Does it sound familliar ir you want more i csn write for days..
So thats why i support you because i belueve that you will not sell your own daughter whos not accidentaly or tragic mistake was born like that.
The murder that took place leaves no doubts that it was not.
I will write it in Greek.
Ευχαριστώ και ελπίζω θα κερδίσουμε.σκομα και αν πεινάσουμε η διψασουμε.