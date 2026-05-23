This Memorial Day, as America honors the soldiers who gave their lives defending our freedom, we must also speak about another war —one fought without guns, against the innocent, the disabled, the elderly, the special needs community, and the communities targeted for elimination. I am writing this because my daughter was a casualty of that war.

Thank you, to Margaret, Anna Alice, for igniting my passion after reading. “Are You A Good German or a Badass German”.

A Rwanda-Inspired Solution: Community Justice Like the Gacaca Courts

It wasn’t perfect — there were valid criticisms about due process — but it processed nearly 2 million cases, helped uncover truths, and allowed a shattered nation to rebuild and live together again.

Today, America faces its own crisis of trust. The scale of alleged harms from COVID policies — protocols, mandates, and shots — affected millions. Conventional courts appear overwhelmed, politicized, or unwilling to deliver full reckoning.

Perhaps it is time to consider community-driven truth and justice processes, adapted for our context:

Local panels hearing testimony from families.

Public accounting from hospital administrators, officials, and experts.

Focus on truth-telling, acknowledgment of harms, and restorative measures alongside accountability.

Giving victims’ families a real voice, not just legal filings that go nowhere.

This Memorial Day, Remember, No one has answered for it. Not one person. Not one institution. Not one system.

The time for community-built justice is not coming. It is here. We do not need permission from the people who denied it. We need organization, documentation, and the courage to say — loudly, publicly, without apology — what happened to our people.

For Danielle. For every family the system abandoned.

“We will remember them not as statistics — but as soldiers, who fought in the one place they were promised they would be safe.”

In memory of Danielle Alvarez · And every name we have not yet been allowed to say aloud

#SayHerName#JusticeForDanielle#COVIDFallen#NeverForget#CommunityJustice

I will never stop fighting fro you….

I will never stop speaking your name…….



I will never stop asking questions…….



And I will never stop exposing what families like ours experienced behind hospital walls during COVID.

Because Danielle was not a statistic.

She was my daughter.

She was loved.

She mattered.

And every family who lost someone deserves the truth.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice

If you feel called to stand with me, please consider supporting and sharing:

Donate to our legal Fundraiser 👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Because together… we are stronger. Together… we will not be silenced. Together we will not let them get away with it!



For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.