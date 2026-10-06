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Matilda Bawden's avatar
Matilda Bawden
Oct 6

I pray you both get some form of justice! 🙏🌹🙏💔

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3 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
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Eclectricity
Oct 6

Thanks to Ms. Jackson and Dr. Aranda.

I share other commenters' admiration for Ms. Jackson. Whenever I read her content, I'm reminded of Grace's Dad, Scott Schara, who writes regularly about what happened to his daughter.

His substack: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com

There are many awful similarities between two heartbreaking hospital killings. I read Mr. Schara's book, and recommend it.

https://book.ouramazinggrace.net/book-details.aspx

I mention this in hope that alliances may expedite accountability and justice.

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1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
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