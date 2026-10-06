“SHE WALKED IN. SHE NEVER WALKED OUT.”

Calls for Accountability for Constitutional Violations and Systemic Hospital Failures

Glen Cove, N.Y. – October 6, 2026

Five years ago today, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez died at Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital.

She was my only child. She was 28 years old. She was loved. She was healthy.

On August 27, 2021, Danielle walked into that hospital with nothing more than a cough. Her vital signs were normal. She had no serious medical condition. She was alert. She was talking. She was eating. She was breathing on her own.

Forty-one days later, she left in a body bag—her organs destroyed, her body a collection of failed systems, her life erased by choices made without my knowledge, without my consent, and without regard for the constitutional rights I held as her legal guardian.

MY CONSTITUTIONAL RIGHTS WERE STOLEN.

As her legal guardian, I had authority. I had power of attorney. I had the right to protect my daughter. But Northwell Health took those rights away.

WHAT HAPPENED WHILE I WAS LOCKED OUT

Experimental medications without consent: They gave Danielle Remdesivir and Tocilizumab without my knowledge or consent. I was her mother. I was her court-appointed guardian. And they lied to me.

Court order violated: They violated a court order authorizing ivermectin. They stopped that medication without telling me.

Locked out: For thirteen days, I was locked out of my daughter’s room.

Continuous sedation, no weaning: While I was shut out, they sedated her continuously, kept her on a ventilator for 32 days with no attempt to wean her, and administered increasingly dangerous medications as her organs failed.

In forty-one days, they destroyed her body.

This could be your child !!!

The medical record is a roadmap of devastation. Liver enzymes that climbed to 1,654 and 2,221—when normal is 7 to 56. A liver at autopsy that weighed 3,600 grams—more than double the normal 1,500 grams. A young woman whose liver had become grotesquely enlarged, a organ failing under the weight of the medications they poured into her veins. Fentanyl in her bloodstream at 53 nanograms per milliliter—26 times the therapeutic level—a concentration normally seen in overdose deaths. Heart injury. Kidney failure. Multi-organ collapse. Infection after infection while she lay sedated, unable to fight, unable to heal.

Yet the death certificate listed none of it. The manner was classified “Natural.” The causes were incomplete. The truth was buried.

The death certificate omitted the documented causes of death including: myocardial injury (heart damage with troponin levels of 1.829–1.768 ng/mL); massive hepatic necrosis (liver weighing 3,600 grams at autopsy with liver enzymes exceeding the analyzer’s range); acute kidney injury with rising creatinine and declining urine output; hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia confirmed at autopsy following a positive MSSA sputum culture on September 7; staphylococcal bloodstream infection from four positive blood cultures for Staphylococcus epidermidis between September 12 and October 3—a classic central-line-associated infection; acute cholecystitis (gallbladder infection diagnosed on imaging on September 12 and confirmed on October 4 with radiologist notation to “correlate clinically for possibility of acute or chronic cholecystitis”) that was never treated despite the diagnosis; and the toxicologic findings showing fentanyl at 53 nanograms per milliliter—26 times the therapeutic range.

These were not speculations. These were documented in her medical record. These were confirmed at autopsy. And these were erased from the official record of her death.

And when I asked why, I was shut out.

Federal Funding and Financial Incentives

The investigation demand emphasizes the role of federal COVID-era funding in creating institutional financial pressure that may have shaped clinical decisions. Northwell Health received approximately $2.67 billion in federal COVID-era support, including $1.21 billion in Provider Relief Fund grants (2020–2021) and $1.03 billion in Medicare advances. Danielle’s 41-day admission alone generated $648,571 in billing.

FIVE YEARS. NO ANSWERS. NO ACCOUNTABILITY.

I have waited five years for someone in government to investigate. I have written to Congress. I have demanded answers from the New York Attorney General. I have appealed to federal authorities. Five years. My daughter is still dead. And those responsible are still standing.

THE TAXPAYERS DESERVE ANSWERS TOO.

Northwell Health received approximately $1.3 billion in federal COVID relief funds. CARES Act Provider Relief Fund. FEMA grants. Delayed reimbursements. Public money. Taxpayer money. Those funds came with obligations: to provide appropriate care, to honor informed consent, to protect vulnerable patients, to keep accurate records. Northwell failed every obligation. And now I am demanding that the federal government and the State of New York investigate what happened to my daughter.

TO THE OFFICIALS WHO RECEIVED MY LETTERS:

You have five years of medical records. You have an autopsy. You have toxicology results that scream the truth. You have the power to investigate. Use it. Issue subpoenas for sworn testimony. Subpoena Northwell’s complete billing, protocol, and internal communication records. Examine the relationship between federal COVID relief funding and patient outcomes. Refer any findings of wrongdoing to the Department of Justice.

TO THE MEDIA:

Do not let this pass as another grieving mother’s story on an anniversary. Investigate. Follow the records. Follow the money. Ask Northwell why they gave my daughter drugs she didn’t consent to. Ask them why they violated a court order. Ask them why they locked out a mother from her child. Ask them why the death certificate omits the documented causes. Ask what they did with the public money they received.

TO THE AMERICAN PEOPLE:

If this can happen to my daughter—if constitutional rights can be stripped, if civil rights can be erased, if a vulnerable young woman can be medicated to death without consequences—it can happen to your child. Your mother. Your sister. Northwell Health received public money. They have a responsibility to the public. And the public has a right to know the truth about what happened in that hospital.

Active Civil Litigation

Rebecca Charles Jackson has been fighting for answers and justice for Danielle since 2021. When she could not find an attorney willing to take her daughter’s case, she filed the action pro se, representing herself in her pursuit of accountability from Northwell Health. She continued gathering records and pursuing the case, and now has attorneys representing her.

Rebecca Charles Jackson v. Glen Cove Hospital / Northwell Health is actively litigated in Nassau County Supreme Court (Index No. 605957/2024).

“Danielle walked into that hospital as a sweet, loving 28-year-old who brought smiles and ‘I love you’ to the elderly and children she served,” Rebecca said. “She did not walk out. The records, the toxicology, the autopsy, and the contemporaneous documentation establish a clear sequence of protocol-driven decisions made without my knowledge or consent, in the face of known risks, and followed by incomplete official reporting.”

The complete investigation demand, including supporting exhibit packets and documentary evidence, is available to media upon request.

ABOUT THIS CASE

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez was born August 5, 1993, and died October 6, 2021—28 years old, with a lifetime of love ahead that was stolen from her.

She had developmental delays from a birth injury, but that never stopped her from living fully, loving fiercely, and serving others. Every day, she volunteered at Sunrise Assisted Living, serving breakfast and lunch to the elderly with a smile and a hug, telling them “I love you.” She worked with children at Kids by the Bunch. She volunteered at CW Post University under Professor Feely. Everyone who met her knew her as a sweet, loving young woman who brought joy wherever she went.

She did not die from the condition she was born with. She died in a hospital. And those responsible have never answered for what they did.

MEDIA CONTACT

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother and Legal Guardian of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For interviews, exhibit packets, photographs, or additional information, contact counsel.

PLEASE SHARE THIS.

If you believe in accountability. If you believe that federal funding comes with federal responsibility. If you believe that constitutional rights matter. If you believe that the truth about what happened to vulnerable people in hospitals deserves to be told—share this post.

Post it to your networks. Send it to journalists. Send it to your representatives. Forward it to people who care about medical justice, informed consent, and government accountability. Danielle’s case is not unique. The systems that failed her are still failing others.

Five years of silence ends today.

And now it’s time that everyone knows what happened. The media is taking the story up. We need to keep pressuring the media and pressuring our government. We want justice. We want accountability.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible) freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

If you cannot give, share this. Thank you for reading my post and being a part of Justice for Danielle.