rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Harry Black, MD's avatar
Harry Black, MD
10h

Rebecca...I've been following you for a while but have a limited amount of funds for Substack; I recently cancelled a paid subscription, so I added yours and also donated for the legal fund. My heart has broken for you any number of times, but none as much as with this most recent post describing your preparation for the next legal event.

Your courage, your persistence, and your grace in the midst of the pain you have been dealing with for so long is beyond admirable -- it is profound in its depth. I have prayed more than once that God will lead you to the right people, that you will be filled with His Peace, and that He will grant you, and all on your team the wisdom to deal with the system.

I was an allopathic physcian for 36 years and just recently retired. Medicine is obviously broken, but the way you have been treated (on top of the horror of the manner in which Danielle was treated) is beyond - far beyond - egregious. If this country is going to be saved from the place we find ourselves, it is going to be due to the courage of people like you.

May God continue to bless and keep you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)'s avatar
ICI Grief (The Rebel's Hike)
11h

I think you have been given the spirit of a warrior and were born for such a time as this like you said. It's just agonizing hearing about you having to go through the medical records again. I know how painful that is.

You are so strong when you have to be, and I'm so thankful God sent you real help. In memory of Morgan’s wrongful death, too, I'm making another donation! Blessings!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Rebecca Charles
13 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Rebecca Charles · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture