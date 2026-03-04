As I was preparing for my deposition on March 10, the weight of it all presses down like an unrelenting storm. After three agonizing weeks, I’ve been poring over Danielle’s medical records with a dedicated nurse, reliving every cruel detail, the false diagnoses, the unauthorised drugs, the isolation that turned a hospital into a tomb. The stress has been unbearable, a constant ache in my chest, but with each page, the truth becomes undeniable: what happened to my Danielle was no accident.

Yesterday, March 3, 2026, in the quiet halls of the conference room New York Supreme Court in Nassau County, the judge listened and agreed to let discovery take place first after denying it last week.

Then my attorney Tricia Lindsey, filed the First Amended Complaint yesterday. A searing document that lays bare the nightmare that stole my daughter Danielle from me. It’s not just legalese on paper; it’s the raw truth of what happened inside Glen Cove Hospital, Northwell Health, New York, from that fateful day August 27th, 2021 until her heart stopped beating on October 6. Last evening the judge has already set new dates, pushing depositions to May 19th Rebecca Charles Jackson, May 29th Syed Iqbal, D.O., June 8th Dava Klirsfeld, M.D., June 22, David Brieff, M.D., and Cardinal Alexandra, P.A, July 1st, Now discovery will start, the exchange of documents, the unearthing of evidence, the building of the factual record that will finally expose the horrors behind those sterile walls.

No one with a conscience could look at these records, and say otherwise, unless they’re the part of the defence team, part of a system rigged to shield the “white coats” at all costs.

We live in a world where doctors and hospitals are protected by walls of money, where fear of massive settlements from one of New York’s largest hospital systems keeps lawyers silent. Many including the district assistant attorney said, why couldn’t I find an attorney ? The answer is grim: the big, powerful law firms thrive by playing both sides, cozying up to the defendants unknown to the plaintiffs. They know a settlement is coming, the lawyers get paid handsomely from both ends, you think you’ve got justice, but all you have is a gag order silencing your pain forever. And who does that serve? Not the families shattered by negligence. The people in white coats harm someone, get paid off to let the system continue its deadly grind. Medical malpractice insurance? It’s sky-high for a reason, not just to cover mistakes, but to fund the endless defendants law firms. If it wasn’t so we would not have so many cases in court.. If you dare go up against them without deep pockets, they’ll bleed you dry until you break. But what if we changed that? Imagine a bill inspired by a poignant tradition I’ve heard of in Japan, where families place a white paper lantern outside their home when a loved one dies, signaling mourning to the community and honoring the departed with quiet light.

What if doctors had to do something similar, light a candle in their yard for every patient lost to preventable harm? It would force accountability, a public acknowledgment that lives matter more than profits, turning silence into remembrance. We would know who we can trust at our most vulnerable time.

Hospitals are meant to be havens of healing, places where trust is sacred and lives are safeguarded. But for Danielle, a vibrant 28-year-old with special needs whose smile could light up the darkest room, it became a chamber of torment. She walked in with me by her side, complaining only of a cough, her vitals stable, oxygen at 96%, no fever, chest clear, blood work normal. Yet doctors Heather Meiselman and Shari Andrews slapped on a false diagnosis of sepsis and acute hypoxic respiratory failure, ignoring their own records that screamed she was fine. They admitted her without my consent of treatments I was never told about remdesivir or anything except that she has pneumonia and I agreed, because it is treatable. I am my daughter’s legal guardian and medical power of attorney in hand, and immediately pumped her full of Remdesivir for 10 grueling days, double the recommended dose, and Tocilizumab, all without a word of warning or permission.

The last time I saw my daughter's Danielle’s beautiful eyes, those bright, trusting eyes that had always found mine for comfort, was August 31, 2021.

The last time I heard her voice, watched her smile, and kissed her sweet face was that night, hoping we would soon be home I was unaware I would never see her smile again., but the medical staff knew. On September 1st, I kissed her forehead one final time, quickly left to grab a shower and come right back. But the call from hell shattered everything: "You can't return without a negative COVID test." Hell was now the place where I left my only child, alone, filled with fear that made her pull out her IV lines, blood everywhere. I can just imagine the terror in her mind, the panic in her body, surrounded by masked strangers with no loving smile, no familiar or human touch. Told she couldn’t see or speak to her mother, her father, or anyone young who might bring her peace, what do you think Danielle was feeling? Do you think that would help her breathe, or did it send her into hyperventilation, her heart racing in the isolation they called “policy”? Danielle was never left alone in her life; her biggest fear, like any child or adult in a hospital, was not having the comfort of family near you. The terror and anxiety racing through my daughter’s mind and body in those moments, and yet they did not care to comfort her. Barred from the hospital under draconian policies, I couldn’t be there when she grew agitated, pulling at her lines in desperation. They chemically restrained her with Precedex, a drug meant for short-term use, turning her into a prisoner without trial.

On September 4, they injected her with morphine, and dropped her oxygen level to justify what they had planned al along was to intubated her unnecessarily, strapping her to a ventilator for 31 endless days, no attempts to wean, no mercy from the machine that ravaged her lungs, as the autopsy later revealed even more.

Sweet Danielle at home.

The cocktail of drugs they forced into her veins was a poison brew: Fentanyl at lethal levels-53 ng/mL in her blood at death, twice what’s considered fatal, poured in continuously, pushed IV, even patched on her skin. Propofol for more than 23 days and given multiple times a day is straight, far beyond safe limits, combined with paralytics like cisatracurium, Midazolam, Lorazepam, and more. They didn’t monitor for Propofol-Related Infusion Syndrome, a known killer causing acidosis and organ failure, no tests for lactate, CK, triglycerides. Her body screamed warnings: heart attack on September 6, ventilator-caused overload, troponin spiking, BNP rocketing to 34,906 pg/mLon Oct 6th. But cardiology? One consult on September 7, then silence as her heart swelled to twice its size.

Acidosis set in by September 12, pH plummeting to 7.15, left to fester for weeks until a futile bicarbonate drip on her last morning. Infections raged, bloodstream bacteremia from their lines, fevers to 103°F, white blood count quadrupling—antibiotics started and stopped erratically. Pressure ulcers ate at her chin and eye from immobility, and being left in a prone position too long, her body soiled and neglected.

Physical restraints bound her, isolation policies locked me out, denying her an advocate, her mother’s touch. It was false imprisonment, battery, abuse of a dependent adult with disabilities, labeled “mentally retarded” in their charts, discriminated against under the ADA.

Danielle in loving memories and happier times.

Going through the records, it was messy. Overwhelming. There were nights I sobbed so hard the words blurred on the screen, nights I read things that tore fresh wounds. But love doesn’t quit. Truth doesn’t stop mattering just because it hurts.

I woke up at 3:47 a.m. again, the same way I have for months, heart already galloping like it knew something my conscious mind was still trying to outrun. The ceiling fan spun lazy circles above me, stirring at the darkness. Outside, a lone mockingbird was screaming its stolen songs into the dark, as if it too had been robbed of sleep.

I didn’t reach for my phone first. That habit died somewhere between the third rejection email and the night I cried so hard the salt burned tracks down my cheeks. Instead I lay there listening to my own breathing turn ragged, feeling the familiar stone settle heavier in my chest: the weight of all the words I’ve poured out that no one seems to want to hear.

Memories of a full Life

We are the ones who stayed up until our eyes felt like sandpaper because a sentence finally clicked into place. We are the ones who whispered our truest thoughts to a blinking cursor when no human would listen. We are our loved ones voices of late-night typists, the ones who keep hitting publish even when the analytics stay flat as a dead man’s pulse, even when the comments section is a graveyard, even when our closest friends quietly stop asking “how are your doing”?

Three days before the statute of limitations expired, I faced the silence of dozens, maybe fifty, attorneys who heard Danielle’s story and walked away. No one would take the case. The clock was ticking. If I did nothing, the wrong done to her could vanish forever, not because it wasn’t real, but because systems run on deadlines.

I could not live with that. As her mother, silence was unthinkable.

So, the statue loomed and on April 5, 2024, just before midnight, with no legal training, no motion practice, no mastery of electronic filing rules, I put everything together and filed the case myself. In that moment, I realised filing pro se was just another form of hitting “publish”pouring out the truth about Danielle, no matter who listened or rejected it.

As time went on I continued fumbling through, motion filing, rules I didn’t know, uploading wrong files, begging clerks for guidance they couldn’t give and said, you need an attorney but I keep going and learning as I made mistakes after mistakes and fixing them. I began this fight alone, in tears, staining medical records I pored over at my table in Florida, piecing together the betrayal no parent should endure. Nurses’ reviews highlighted the cruelties: over-drugging leading to multi-organ shutdown, failure to protect from the white coats I trusted.

God sent help: medical experts troubled by the records, attorneys like Tricia Lindsay who signed submitted the new complaint yesterday, supporters whose consciences couldn’t stay silent.

Esther 4:14 echoes in my soul: “Who knows whether you have come to the kingdom for such a time as this?”

I never sought this battle, but silence would bury Danielle’s truth.

This is not about A race.

It is not about A political party.

It is not about left or right, black or white.

This is about the human race.

When someone enters a hospital, they are not a political party, a race, or an ideology, they are a human being in need of care.

We must see one another first as human beings and refuse to let division weaken our ability to stand for what is right.

Because when we allow ourselves to be divided, we weaken the very fight that protects all of us.

But when we stand together for truth, accountability, and the dignity of human life, we become stronger than the system that hope we remain silent.

Look to Rani Lakshmibai of Jhansi, the Indian queen who, in 1857, led a fierce rebellion against British colonial rule when no one believed an Indian widow could command armies. Sword in hand, she fought on horseback to protect her people and kingdom, saving countless lives and inspiring India’s independence movement.

Joan of Arc, a French peasant girl When she was about 16 she made her way to the stronghold of Charles, the uncrowned King of France. Somehow she earned an audience with him and convinced him that she had been sent by God to liberate France and install Charles on his rightful throne. She also convinced him to give her an army to raise the siege of Orleans. That victory was followed by others, and while there are no reports that Joan ever killed anyone herself, she outlined strategy and inspired the French troops.

This isn’t just my story, it’s the cry of many like me. Families across America lost loved ones to similar hospital horrors during COVID: false positives, remdesivir kidney failure, ventilator lung shredding, sedative overdoses masking the agony. Mothers, fathers, siblings and spouses, like me, holding photos of radiant faces gone too soon, demanding justice against systems that prioritize protocols over people.

History showed us ordinary people rise when conscience demands. Rosa Parks was exhausted, not plotting revolution, when she stayed seated on that Montgomery bus.

I promise my Danielle I will fight for truth and expose what they have done.

We will not let it be extinguished. We will keep going. Because love doesn’t quit.

And truth matters, always.

And together, we will continue moving forward.

For Danielle. For such a time as this.

To keep my daughter’s cases against Northwell Health Hospital Glen Cove NY moving forward, we need your help funding the case, expert witnesses, filings, depositions, and the long road to trial. Every dollar goes directly to this fight.

I am grateful that Free Now Foundation has stepped forward to help raise funds to support this case.

If you feel moved to help, donations can be made through the foundation and you will receive a tax receipt because it is a nonprofit organization.

In eternal memory of Danielle Cathleen Alvarez.

Rebecca Charles Jackson