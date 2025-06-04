rebecca’s Substack

Dee
3d

When the trials are over, I wish you two would get together and write a book. It would keep their memory alive. Not allow the murderers to go freely. Call the book Murder by the White Coat Assassins

Wanda Smith
3d

There are too many ‘coincidences’ for there not to have been a coordinated effort on the part of the globalists to depopulate the elderly and medically compromised. The real truth of what Cuomo did in New York has still not been revealed. The Medicare and Medicaid financial records before, after and during Covid have never been forensically analyzed and made public. Balance sheets don’t lie. Part of Covid was a shell game to decrease state and federal costs for government subsidized medical care. This fact is born out by Cuomo’s refusal to use the Javits Center and the Mercy Ship, while at the same time screaming about the over flowing hospitals in New York. He couldn’t allow Trump the ‘win’ but also knew Trump’s inquiring mind would look at the costs. If one was a ‘conspiracy theorist’, it would almost make you wonder if the plan was already in the works to flood New York with illegals and use taxpayer funds to provide the meals, hotel rooms, medical care for the invasion. I’m praying for you.

