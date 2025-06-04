Watching the trial and hearing Cindy Schara’s testimony about her daughter Grace was devastating.

What stood out wasn’t just the heartbreak of a mother reliving the loss of her child—but the way the defense attorney treated her, as if she were confused or misinformed. It wasn’t a one-off case. Grace is one of thousands, if not millions, who died under killing medical protocols in hospitals across the United States.

The pain, the betrayal, the horror of watching your child die—not from a virus, not by chance, not by some unstoppable virus—but by a system that called itself healthcare and followed a deadly script.

And as I sat and listened, I couldn’t believe how they kept insisting on using the word “COVID-19” to justify everything. Like that word is some holy shield that makes what happened acceptable. Like slapping a label on our loss erases what they did.

I’ll never forget this—December 2023, Cindy, Betty, and I stood together, just two mothers, and a dear friend in this fight, broken by grief and bound by truth. We smiled for the cameras because we had to. But behind those smiles were hearts full of sorrow. We cried. We shared our stories. And in that moment, we knew—we are not alone in this fight. We are mothers, and we are not going away.

I remember I had the flu in my 20s. It hit me hard—fever, chills, coughing fits. I was out for two weeks, and doctors gave me antibiotics. Back then, if you had the flu, you stayed home. You weren’t even allowed to go to work until you were better. It was brutal, but I survived. I didn’t need a ventilator. I didn’t need isolation. And guess what? I never once had a pulse oximeter on my finger. I’m sure my oxygen would’ve read “too low,” but no one used that as an excuse to take me out of my home and into a death protocol because there was no bonus money to kill you!

People who stayed out of the hospitals survived.

So why didn’t our children?

Grace was not a criminal. My daughter was not a criminal. They were patients. They were human beings. And they were executed by a system that stopped caring what human life means.

Mother's for Justice was birth in pain.

Why isn’t anyone talking about the people who stayed home and survived?

Why is the media, the legal system, and these so-called experts still only pushing the hospital narrative? There are millions of us who made it through by staying out of the system—resting, taking vitamins, antibiotics, and listening to our bodies. Where are those stories? Where’s that data?

It’s not convenient for their narrative, that’s why.

That’s the truth: If most of us had not used a pulse ox monitor, we never would’ve taken our loved ones to the hospital. We were scared—manipulated—and we trusted them. That’s how they got us.

And that’s the truth no one wants to talk about.

Because if people knew how many survived outside the hospital walls, they’d start asking the real questions. They’d start looking at what happened inside those walls. They’d realize that what killed our loved ones wasn’t just a virus..



How far has our system fallen when an attorney, who swore an oath to uphold truth and justice, defends actions that stripped a child of her life?

Instead of standing up for patient rights and parental consent, they danced around facts, minimized medical abuse, and pushed the same tired narrative—that COVID-19 justified everything. What about the right of a parent to refuse a ventilator for their child? Why was a doctor allowed to sign a Do Not Resuscitate (DNR) order without consent and administer drugs that led to her death?

Let’s be blunt:

If someone walked into a room and shot a child in the head, we’d call it murder and open a criminal investigation immediately. But when a doctor signs an unauthorized DNR and increases sedation to lethal levels, we call it “protocol”? Why is that not a crime?

Where is the justice in that?

What research have these defense attorneys actually done? What proof do they have that protocols worked—when the bodies tell a different story? When DNRs were signed without consent. When patients were isolated. When drugs were administered to the point of no return. When families were locked out and lied to. That’s not medicine. That’s execution. You tell me how this isn’t murder.

I watched Cindy stand there with the strength only a grieving mother could have, while lawyers—who took an oath to defend truth—tried to make her look like she didn’t know what she was talking about. They should be ashamed. Not just for defending the hospital, but for dehumanizing a mother who lost her daughter under the most horrific circumstances imaginable.

Murder by the white coat assassins, YES I said it!

Cindy, and I connected ! I am so grateful we have each other’s back!

To those attorneys in that courtroom: You are not standing for justice. You are standing in the way of it. And your shameful attempt to twist Cindy’s words, to make her look confused or irrational, only exposes how little heart you have left.

Grace wasn’t a criminal. Neither was my child. They were patients. Children. Loved. Worth fighting for. And instead, they were treated like a cash machine, a dollar sign on a chart, a protocol to follow.

They brought up my name Rebecca Charles, and my website—www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com—as if I’m the problem for speaking out on my website, and giving people a platform to tell the truth and save lives. I think it would be a problem if I didn’t speak out!

As if exposing the truth is worse than what they did. A place for accountability should not be allowed, only a website with good reviews!!! They read Jessica’s words. And they still sat down at that table and agreed to defend the execution of Grace!

I will never stop telling my Danielle’s and everyone’s story, and I hope you don’t either. We need a place for accountability on the internet for everyone to see who are following deadly protocols! www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Because if we stay silent, they win. They keep killing. They keep signing unauthorized DNRs. They keep sedating our children to death. And calling it medicine.

To the lawyers, the doctors, the hospitals, I ask: Do you sleep at night? Do you look in the mirror and see a human being—or just someone who learned how to hide behind rules and money?

You didn’t just take our children. You tried to erase the truth of how it happened.

But we’re still here. And we’re not going away.

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle.We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

Rebecca, Danielle’s Mom Forever

