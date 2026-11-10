rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

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Rebecca Charles Jackson's avatar
Rebecca Charles Jackson
3d

Yes, it is! I am still fighting for my only child and as mothers we cannot stop!

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Sanity Jane's avatar
Sanity Jane
3d

Absolutely horrific. Thank you for writing this account. 🙏🏽

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