Her name is Helenka Krizek. The court papers spell it Helena. Her daughter is Bianca Helen Krizek. Bianca died on February 5, 2016, at the Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu. It has been more than ten years. Helena has not put the file down.

That is not stubbornness. That is love. A mother does not clock out on the day of the funeral. She keeps her daughter’s name alive until somebody tells the truth.

This is Helena Krizek. Helena is a nurse. She worked at Presbyterian Hospital in New York City. Her daughter lived in Honolulu.

That is the distance in this story. A New York nurse, and a daughter on another island. When Bianca went into Queen’s Medical Center, her mother was not down the hall. She was across an ocean, trying to find out what was being done to her child.

This is her beautiful Bianca

Bianca was 34. She was a model. Look at her before you read the chart. A chart is not a person. This is the person.

On December 28, 2015, Bianca went into Queen’s. The emergency record lists weakness, leg pain, a skin infection, chills, a cough, and nausea. Her mother says she was awake. She says Bianca was on the phone with her parents. She says a friend visited. She says that within a day her daughter was in a coma, and that the hospital later described her as comatose on arrival.

Bianca died in that hospital on February 5, 2016.

Bianca was model and travel all over the world.

Helena says the family never agreed to donation. She says they are against it. She says the body came home without organs and without eyes. She uses the words murder and organ harvesting. A court has not adopted those words. She has said them, under her own name, for ten years, and she is still saying them.

In 2018 she sued Queen’s and several doctors in federal court in Hawaii for wrongful death. In May 2021 a judge let some negligence claims go forward and refused to let the organ-donation allegations stand as their own claim. That is not a verdict that the hospital was cleared. It is not a verdict that she was wrong. It is a door partly shut. She did not go home.

In October 2024 she filed again, this time naming Legacy of Life Hawaii and the Lions Eye Bank of Hawaii, along with the hospital, doctors, a medical examiner, and the state health department. She alleges they acted together to target her daughter for organ recovery. In January 2025 a judge in New York sent that case back to Hawaii. Allegations are not findings. A mother who is still in court after ten years is a fact.

Queen’s has run the only transplant center in Hawaii since 2012. The ICU and the transplant program sit in the same system. Federal rules require a Medicare hospital to call the organ procurement organization when death is imminent, not only after death. The script for that call is not on the hospital’s patient-rights page. The page tells you that you may refuse life support. It does not tell you that someone may already be measuring the body.

The man who said no

Helena is not the only parent who said no and then had to sue.

On November 17, 2017, Brittany O’Connor was admitted to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno after a strangulation injury. Her father, Terrence “Mike” O’Connor Jr., says he told the team she was alive and fighting. He says he refused to consent to any donation of her organs or tissue. He says Brittany had never signed a donor card. He was given three minutes to say goodbye and leave.

His lawsuit says that while he was objecting, the hospital and Donor Network West took consent from Brittany’s mother alone. Brittany died on November 24, 2017. After her death, the suit says, Donor Network West removed organs and tissue at the hospital, with the hospital’s help. The Fresno Bee reported that her heart, liver, and kidneys went to patients at Stanford, and that her lungs went to UC San Francisco for research. Mike says he did not know, that day, that the papers had already been signed.

When does Life end?

He sued in 2018. A trial judge threw out his claim for intentional infliction of emotional distress. On January 31, 2022, the California Court of Appeal said the judge was wrong to dismiss it. The court said his allegations — a plan to recover the organs without his consent, putting him out of the hospital when he objected, then taking the organs anyway — were enough to let that claim proceed. That ruling is not a final win. It is a court saying a father who refused is allowed to make the hospital and the procurement group answer.

He wrote it that day: “THEY WANT HER ORGANS.” Then he stayed. He found a lawyer. He went back to court after they told him the case was over.

That is the same love. A father, in his case. A mother, in Helena’s. The system would like both of them tired.

What has been happening

Since 2020, about 91,000 people in this country have been counted as deceased organ donors, and well over 260,000 transplants have been performed. Most of those were families who believed the death was final and the gift was theirs to give. A true gift, freely given after a real death, is not what this is about.

What else is now on paper is this. In 2025, federal investigators reviewed 351 cases at one procurement organization in Kentucky where donation was authorized and then did not happen. They found 73 patients with neurological signs that did not fit proceeding, and at least 28 who may not have been dead when the effort began. One of them, Anthony Thomas Hoover, shook and cried as they prepared to take his organs in 2021. The surgery stopped. He lived.

The pattern in the lawsuits is smaller and uglier than the brochure. A parent says no. The organization finds someone else who will say yes. The parent is timed out of the room. The body is opened. Then the parent is told to be grateful, or to be quiet.

Hawaii law says a person lower on the list cannot authorize a gift if someone higher is available. A signed refusal by the patient bars everyone else. If the patient never registered, the order is the health-care agent, then the spouse, then adult children, then the parents. One parent does not erase the other. Federal rules say the family must be told it may decline. Say no out loud. Put it in the chart. Get a copy before you leave. At Queen’s, Patient Relations is 808-691-4602, and the ethics committee can be reached through the hospital operator.

Get your I do not consent form today.

I met her there

I met Helena at the interview for Doctors for COVID Ethics International. Since then we have bonded. Our daughters’ lives were both ended early, in a hospital.

I am a mother. I am not a lawyer. I know what it costs to stay in the fight after the funeral, after the polite letters, after a judge closes one door and you find another. I found a mother who did not sit down. Ten years, and she is still fighting. That is what a mother would do.

Stand with her mother Helena. Say the daughter’s name. Bianca Helen Krizek. Do not let ten years of love be filed away as a closed chart.

Thank you for reading my post.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

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