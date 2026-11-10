Nobody leaves a superhero movie and has to call a hospital at 2 a.m. Nobody has to ask a nurse what went into the IV. The credits roll. You go home.

My daughter Danielle never came home.

In the years since, I’ve met families whose loved ones were treated in different hospitals. As we told each other what happened, I kept hearing details I recognized from Danielle’s hospitalization. A door closed to the family. A phone call to find out what had changed. Decisions they were still trying to understand years later. I remember thinking, That happened to us, too.

Mikki Willis directed Bad Medicine to bring stories like these to the screen. The documentary examines COVID-19 hospital protocols through the accounts of families and clinicians. I want you to hear them in their own words.

Watch the Bad Medicine trailer

What stays with me about the trailer is how ordinary the families’ requests were. They wanted to visit. They wanted to know what medicine was being given and why. They wanted someone to explain what had changed since the last call. Some could only begin to piece together what happened after they got the records.

When I talk about what happened to Danielle, I call it a death protocol. That’s how I describe her experience. What struck me in conversations with other families was how often, across different hospitals, they described similar protocols and the same struggle to get answers. Who decided when patients would be isolated, sedated, or put on a ventilator? When could a family ask for an exception or a second opinion? Did financial incentives play any part in how care was delivered? We deserve answers from the people who made those decisions.

Danielle is why I’ll be in that theater. I’ll also be there to stand with the families I’ve met and listen to the ones whose stories I haven’t heard. For years, many of these conversations happened quietly, between people who recognized what the others had lived through. This Sunday, an audience gets to hear them.

Sunday, November 15, 2026. Bad Medicine premieres at 5 p.m. at the Writers Guild Theater in Beverly Hills as part of the Malibu Film Festival. Jimmy Dore will moderate a Q&A after the screening. Malibu Film Festival schedule and tickets

Wednesday, December 16, 2026. One-night screenings are planned across the country. Participating theaters need to meet their advance ticket goals for the screenings to go ahead. Find a theater and get tickets

Watch the trailer. Send it to someone you’d take with you. And when the lights come up, ask each other what you would have wanted to know if it had been your family on the other side of that door.

And now it’s time that everyone knows what happened. The media is not taking the story up. We need to keep pressuring the media and pressuring our government. We want justice. We want accountability.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

Stand With Us

👉 Donate (tax-deductible) freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

👉 Donate on GiveSendGo: givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

If you cannot give, share this. Thank you for reading my post and being a part of Justice for Danielle.