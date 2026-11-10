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Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
3d

The ‘WHY’ luv was and is a BioWeapon to assist in the Mission of Genocide.

The April 1974 Kissinger (Wm.Pearce) - National Security Study Memorandum

NSSM 200:

USA Agri business companies were a major player in the Fake Population and Scarce Food Bomb of Early Seventies Propaganda.

Cargill and the giant US grain trading companies were kneeling at Kissinger's door.

The NSSM report that, "The location of known reserves of higher-grade ores of most minerals favors increasing dependence of all industrialized regions on imports from less developed coun tries. The real problems of mineral supplies lie, not in basic physical sufficiency, but in the politico-economic issues of access, terms for exploration and exploitation, and division of the benefits among producers, consumers, and host country governments." Forced population control programs and other measures were to be deployed if necessary, to ensure US access to such strategic raw materials.

The document concluded, "In the longer run, LDCs must both decrease population growth and increase agricultural production significantly."

While arguing for reducing global population growth by 500 million people by the year 2000, curiously enough, Kissinger noted elsewhere in his report that the population problem was already causing 10 million deaths yearly. In short he advocated doubling the death rate to at least 20 million, in the name of addressing the problem of deaths due to lack of sufficient food.

The public would be led to believe that the new policy, at least what would be made public, was a positive one. In the strict definition of the UN Convention of 1948, it was genocide.

Kissinger went on to suggest the kinds of coercive measures the

US policy elite now envisioned. He bluntly stated that food aid should be considered, "an instrument of national power." Then, in a stark comment, he suggested the US would ration its food aid to

"help people who can't or won't control their population growth." (emphasis added). Sterilize or starve ... It was little wonder the document was classified "Top Secret."

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The Patriot PsychologEist™️'s avatar
The Patriot PsychologEist™️
3d

Unfortunately, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Once all of the Truths are revealed, the masses will understand that COVID shoved into the faces of the collective the fact that they have been subjected to toxic, if not deadly, medical "experiments" (and just plain corporate greed and psychopathy) for DECADES.

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