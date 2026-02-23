Where Are the Loud Voices Now?

We have watched Hollywood, the music industry, and public figures use their platforms to protest, condemn, and campaign for countless issues. They speak quickly when something is trending. They speak loudly when it’s safe. They speak boldly when it costs them nothing.

But when it comes to the most morally clear issue of all, protecting women, children and babies, demanding accountability from powerful systems, where are the voices? Where is the moral courage? Because if someone can speak on everything else, but becomes quiet when the vulnerable need protection, we have a right to ask: What do they truly stand for?

There comes a point where we can no longer say:

“We didn’t know.”

Not because every question has been answered.

Not because every detail is clear.

But because enough has been revealed to understand something much bigger:

There were systems of power that failed to protect the vulnerable.

And when systems fail at that level, silence is no longer harmless.

It becomes part of what allows harm to continue.

Consider Amal Clooney, who passionately advocates for human rights as a barrister, yet has remained silent on the Epstein scandal despite her husband’s name being dragged into related allegations.

How Evil Thrives: When Good People Do Nothing

History keeps teaching the same lesson:

Evil doesn’t only grow because of those who do wrong.

It grows because good people stay silent.

And that is exactly how systems continue.

Lady Gaga condemns ICE at concerts and sends support to those “mercilessly targeted,” but offers no public words on Epstein’s network of abuse.

Over 400 Hollywood names, including Jennifer Aniston, Tom Hanks, and Robert De Niro, signed an open letter supporting free speech amid Jimmy Kimmel’s suspension, yet not a peep on the Epstein files exposing systemic failures to protect the innocent.

Bruce Springsteen rails against ICE and tells them to “get the f-k out of Minneapolis” for targeting protesters, but stays mute on Epstein’s elite circle preying on the vulnerable. When will you write a song to help the victims of Epstein.

Here Is the Part We Don’t Want to Admit

The people we admire…

The people we watch…

The people we pay…only have power because we give it to them.

Every stream is support.

Every ticket is support.

Every subscription is support.

Every “I’m just watching for entertainment” is support.

And that means we are not powerless.

It means the system has a weak point.

And that weak point is: US

George Clooney George Clooney supports mandatory vaccines and speaks out on public health, but while denying personal involvement, he hasn’t condemned the broader Epstein network.

This Is Not Left vs. Right

People are trained to see everything as politics.

Left vs. Right.

Red vs. Blue.

Team vs. Team.

But evil doesn’t pick a party.

Power protects power, across lines, across brands, across institutions.

And if we keep turning this into a political argument, we miss the point.

This is not about which side you’re on.

This is about whether you will stand for the innocent when it’s not convenient.

Protect the Dolls T-shirt has now raised thousands of dollars | Out.com Madonna stands up for trans rights with her “Protect the Dolls” T-shirt, yet privately rejected Epstein from her events without publicly calling out the system that enabled him.

Alan Dershowitz, Devil’s Advocate | The New Yorker And then there’s Alan Dershowitz, portrayed as the “Devil’s Advocate,” who actively defended Epstein and negotiated his controversial plea deal, far from silent but on the wrong side of accountability. These are the faces of silence, or worse, complicity. They champion causes when convenient, but on this? Crickets.

I’m Not Writing This to Feed Darkness Let me be clear:



I am not writing this to give attention to vile acts.

The victims do not need more spectacle.

They need protection, truth, and accountability.

I am writing this because the moral line has been crossed, and we are living in a moment where we must decide what kind of world we will tolerate, and what we will no longer fund with our lives, our attention, and our money.



The Uncomfortable Truth

The case of Jeffrey Epstein is disturbing not only because of what one man did.

It is disturbing because of who surrounded him, the type of influence, access, and proximity to power that should have triggered alarms long before the public ever heard his name.

That forces a question that will not go away:

How does someone rise to that level of influence without people looking away?

How does access remain open without protection from somewhere?

How does the world keep moving like nothing is wrong?

This isn’t about rumors.

This is about accountability.

Because when powerful people and powerful systems fail to protect the innocent, the results are devastating, and the cost is human life.

Cut Off the Jugular

If we want change, we cannot only demand it with words.

We have to demand it with choices.

Because systems like this do not run on opinions.

They run on:

money

attention

brand loyalty

silence

When we remove those, everything changes.

Not eventually.

Not someday.

Immediately.

Because when profit drops, behavior shifts.

When ratings fall, narratives change.

When brands lose customers, policies appear overnight.

So yes, this is how we cut it off:

We become silent with our pockets.

What Making Change Looks Like

If you’ve ever wondered, “What can I do?”

Here is the answer:

Stop funding what violates your conscience If it doesn’t align with truth, dignity, and protection of the innocent, do not support it.

That means:

Not because you hate anyone.

But because you love what is right. Stop making excuses for silence

Silence from powerful platforms is not nothing. When people can speak on everything else but avoid the protection of the innocent, that silence tells you something.

Believe what silence reveals. Replace what you cut off

This is important: people don’t stick with boycotts when they feel empty.



So we replace it with:

creators who speak with integrity

businesses with transparency

art that builds, not degrades

voices that protect the vulnerable

We don’t just “cancel.” We rebuild. Take the conversation into your real life

Not screaming online. Real conversations:

families

churches

community groups

schools

local leaders

Truth spreads when it is spoken.

Demand accountability with consistency. Consistency is what breaks systems.

Because the system is counting on your attention span. Remove them, and everything shifts…immediately.

Profits fall → behavior changes.

Ratings drop → narratives flip.

Customers leave → policies appear overnight.

Silence with your pockets is the weapon.

Proof It Works: Successful Boycotts in History

Montgomery Bus Boycott (1955–1956) : Black residents refused segregated buses for 381 days. Daily fares dropped sharply; the Supreme Court ended bus segregation.

Anti-Apartheid Boycott (1959–1990s) : Global refusal of South African goods, sports, and culture crippled the regime economically and isolated it—helping end apartheid.

Grape Boycott (1965–1970) : Consumers shunned non-union grapes; major growers signed fair contracts with farmworkers.

British Sugar Boycott (1790s) : Mass avoidance of slave-produced sugar built pressure that helped abolish the slave trade in 1807.

Jewish Boycott of Henry Ford (1920s, USA) After Ford’s newspaper published anti-Semitic articles, Jewish groups and allies boycotted Ford cars. Sales dropped sharply; even non-Jewish liberals joined. Facing libel suits and threats (e.g., wrecked-car footage in cinemas), Ford apologized in 1927 and shut down the paper. These boycotts succeeded because participants were consistent, targeted economic pain (lost revenue forced change), and built broad coalitions.

They often started small but grew through word-of-mouth, real-life organizing, and refusing to fund harm: Stop streaming/buying/subscribing when conscience demands it, replace with better options, and speak truth in everyday circles.

History proves it: When enough “good people” stop doing nothing and start withholding support, evil loses its fuel. Your call to action, cut off the jugular with choices, has precedent and power.

These victories started with ordinary people consistently withholding support. The same power exists today.

A Mother’s Voice

As a mother who has seen systems fail the vulnerable, I say plainly:

Human life is not negotiable.

The innocent are not collateral.

Silence is not harmless.

If we value life, we must live like it.

A Final Call to Action: Justice for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

My daughter, Danielle Cathleen Alvarez, had her life cut short at Northwell Health Hospital in Glen Cove, NY.

The Free Now Foundation has added Rebecca Charles Jackson, lawsuit against Northwell to its portfolio. Attorney Tricia Lindsay.

This fight is for Danielle and every innocent life failed by broken systems.

Here’s how you can help today:

Donate specifically for the Northwell case:

Select “Make a donation in memory of someone” and write “Danielle” in the Tribute Name box. Funds go only to this case.

Donate here: freenowfoundation.org/donate

Share her story with family, friends, church, or community. Truth spreads when spoken.

We are not powerless. We are many. If we refuse to fund silence or accept delay, justice becomes inevitable.

“Speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves, for the rights of all who are destitute.”

Proverbs 31:8

Thank you for standing with us.

For Danielle.

For truth.

Rebecca Charles Jackson