Dear friends, warriors, and family I’ve never even met face-to-face,

Hey everyone, it’s past Sunday night here in Florida, and the house is quiet again. My husband and I got back Friday night after another whirlwind trip to New York. Thank goodness the airport lines weren’t over 2.5 hours this time! The suitcases are still sitting half-unpacked in the hallway, but honestly?

My heart feels way fuller than when we left.

The absolute highlight of this trip, the moment that still brings tears to my eyes, was meeting Tricia and Graham in person for the very first time on Tuesday to break bread, and share a meal together.

Rebecca, with attorneys Tricia Lindsey, and Graham Brownstein.

They didn’t know me before this fight began; we’d only connected through emails, calls, Zooms, and this shared fire to get the truth out. I thought it might be a short catch-up, maybe an hour and half or so. Instead, we ended up talking for four incredible hours. Their kindness was so genuine, it wrapped around us like a hug from the start.

We talked about Danielle….her angelic face, how she loved everyone she met, that infectious laugh of hers, her beautiful spirit, and how the hospital completely ignored and exploited her special needs. We shared stories, poured out frustrations, dreamed about hopes.

Tricia shared her deep passion for fighting to protect children and her unshakeable faith in the Lord. Graham flew in to NY, to bury his beautiful mom may she rest in peace. He spoke about his faith, his heart and for truth and justice, not just for Danielle, but for all the hidden stories of people hurt by a broken system. They are both such incredible, compassionate people, driven by a fierce commitment to human lives, our safety in the medical system, making sure no one else suffers like Danielle did from ignored needs, isolation, and harmful protocols.

Everything they stand for aligns so perfectly with what my husband and I have been holding onto to find real care, real truth, real protection for the vulnerable. We hugged, I cried (a lot), we laughed, we prayed together. It felt like family I’d known forever. When we walked out, my husband and I both felt lighter, stronger, and more certain than ever that we’re on the right path.

Tricia and Graham are very special folks who jumped into this battle not because they had to, but because they truly believe Danielle’s life mattered deeply. Her death wasn’t in vain, she’s already igniting change, pushing back against a broken system that treats vulnerable people like checklists instead of human beings. Tricia looked me right in the eyes and said, “Rebecca, you are a Victor, not a victim.” Those words hit my soul like fire. God knows, I have been beaten down the past 4 years and 5 months in a broken legal system. I am a Victor. I’m claiming them. I’m walking in them.

We all felt it: God brought us together for such a time as this. Just like Mordecai told Esther in the Bible: “And who knoweth whether thou art come to the kingdom for such a time as this?” (Esther 4:14, KJV). Yes—right here, right now.

Looking back, I can see even more clearly how God’s hands were working when everything felt hopelessly wrong and nothing was going right. When I hit the absolute bottom of the barrel, all I could do was look up. Clinging to faith in Jesus Christ, leaning on His Word, holding tight to the promise: “Dearly beloved, avenge not yourselves... for it is written, Vengeance is mine; I will repay, saith the Lord” (Romans 12:19, KJV). He is so faithful. When God gives a gift it is on a silver platter.

This trip could have been just another round of grinding preparation and waiting. For months I’ve been bracing for what was supposed to be my deposition on March 10th, you know the drill: flying up every time a date gets set, digging through records, reliving those final days. But days before we left, the judge called a conference. Discovery now takes priority, evidence first. For the first time, things are moving forward properly. The amended complaint is filed to bring back in the defendants that were dismissed, (huge thanks to Tricia Lindsey, Graham Brownstein, and the whole team). Depositions are set for later: mine on May 19th, then others through July 1st. Dates can shift (and do), but it’s progress. The defense filed their requests, and we’re ready. Truth is coming out, piece by piece.

My husband Steve and I.

A huge part of that alignment came through Graham and his connection with Alix Mayer and the board at the Free Now Foundation. Last year, when things felt impossible and resources were no where in sight, FNF board unanimously voted to take on my case, adding it to their mission of fighting for medical freedom, Danielle’s case is the first Hospital Homicide case they accepted.

They saw Danielle’s story and said, “This is worth fighting for.” I’m beyond grateful for their courage.

I am grateful for this priceless gift, a painting of my Danielle’s by Sasha Latypova @sashalatypova

They’re helping raise funds through tax-deductible donations so every dollar goes straight to uncovering the truth.

Meeting Tricia and Graham face-to-face was the confirmation I needed: we’re not alone. God is lining up the right hearts, the right voices, at exactly the right time.

Danielle’s work on this earth might be finish but Danielle’s story isn’t finished. Her light is growing brighter every single day. Every filing, every conversation, every mile I’ve traveled, every tear I shed, it’s all for her, and for every other family who’s lost someone to hospital negligence, isolation, preventable harm, and failed protocols.

Thank you for walking this long road with me. Your prayers, your shares, your love, your support, they literally carry me when I can’t carry myself. If you’ve been following along, would you share this post or the Substack with someone who needs to hear that justice is still possible? That one mom’s fight can ripple out and protect others?

We’re not done. The next chapters are unfolding. Stand with us, Danielle’s light keeps shining brighter.

With all my gratitude, fierce hope, and so much love for each of you,

P.S. Things are really heating up now, discovery is rolling, depositions are locked in, and every bit of evidence we pull brings us closer to justice for Danielle and real change for vulnerable patients everywhere. We need your prayers for protection from the dark forces that is on this earth.

But this fight needs all of us. Thanks to the Free Now Foundation (a 501(c)(3) nonprofit), your gift today is fully tax-deductible and goes straight to this case, no middleman taking a cut.

Think about it: you can help turn my rock-bottom moment into a victory that shields other families from the same pain.

Your support, big or small, exposes the truth, keeps Danielle’s memory alive, and tells every grieving parent: You’re not alone.

Here’s the simple way to join in:

Head to their secure donation page: https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/donate

Select “Make a donation in memory of someone”

Type “Danielle” in the Tribute Name box

Give what you can (your tax receipt comes automatically)

Every dollar fuels the next step. Will you help us keep going? From the deepest part of my heart, thank you. ❤️

Rebecca, Danielle’s mom forever.