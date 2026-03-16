rebecca’s Substack

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Jewell Highers's avatar
Jewell Highers
2d

Oh Rebecca:) praise God!!! Im crying in happiness for y'all.

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
Harry Black, MD's avatar
Harry Black, MD
2d

Even when 'the valley of the shadow of death' is our experience, God is faithful. We will all keep praying for you, and for the thousands of others harmed by this disgusting example of what 'medical care' can devolve into.

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