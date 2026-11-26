It’s the fifth Thanksgiving without Danielle sitting here. Without her giggles. Without her helping set the table. Without her waiting for the turkey. I miss her dearly. And beside all the depravity of this world, I have to stop and give thanks.

Thanksgiving with my sweet Danielle

I’m grateful for where I am today. My case is in court. Grateful for Sasha Latypova and Kathrine Watts, who connected me with Graham Brownstein. Sasha painted Danielle’s portrait, a gift I cherish. Graham wanted to help. He introduced me to Kevin Jenkins, who introduced me to Tricia S. Lindsay. Through Graham we have Barry Silberman. Grateful for Free Now Foundation and Alix Mayer.

Grateful for Charles Wright, who told me to start writing on Substack. For Dr. Shasta Erricson, Margaret Ann Alice, Annie Gibbons, Vera Sharav, Ronald Owens, Zowe Smith , nurse Batty Jackson, Dr. Margaret Aranda, and so many more who stood with me when people I knew turned away. If I forgot your name, please forgive me. These strangers barely know me, but they stood for what is right.

Mommy and Danielle

Grateful for Mitch Santell, who drove two and a half hours to take Steven and I for a Jewish pastrami while his wife was sick at home. Prayers for Mitch, his wife, and his children.

I’m deeply grateful for Mickey Willis for my part in *Bad Medicine*. And even though your story wasn’t told, it’s been told through us, through our faces, through our tears, and through our eyes. Your loved ones is recognised here.

Grateful I filed before midnight on April 5th. Grateful I got through the depositions. We have the ventilator maestro’s deposition and are waiting to set a date.

This year the records showed things they never told me. It still feels like burying her again, again and again.

People say I’m brave. This is what a mother does. I thank God for the strength. I pray more families get justice. We have to stay together, one step at a time.

I’m still her mother. I’m still standing. On this Thanksgiving I’m grateful for the people beside me, for the case still moving, and for the truth that is coming out. *Bad Medicine* comes out December 16th.

Thank you to everyone who has walked any of this with me. God bless you. May we see victory at the end of this road.

With a heart still broken and still grateful,

Thank you for reading my post.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

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Write Danielle’ s name in the memo box.

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👉 Danielle’s story: justiceforsweetdanielle.com

Checks: Free Now Foundation, 50 Woodside Plaza, Suite #417, Redwood City, CA 94061 — Memo: Danielle

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