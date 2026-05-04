Today, I had the honor of sharing my story on Children’s Health Defense’s CHD TV, a platform committed to giving a voice to those who have been silenced.

On May 4, 2026, during Good Morning CHD, with Polly Tommey, I spoke not just as a guest… but as a mother.

A mother whose life was forever changed.

A mother who refuses to let her daughter’s story be buried.

Thank You, CHD — For Giving Us a Voice

I want to sincerely thank CHD for giving me the space to speak openly about what happened to my daughter, Danielle.

In a world where so many platforms turn away from difficult and uncomfortable truths, CHD chose to listen.

They chose to give this story a voice.

And that matters more than most people realize.

Because stories like mine are not isolated.

They are happening across this country.

Watch here:CHD Wrongful Death Legal Battles

Grateful for Those Standing With Me

I also want to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to the attorneys who are standing beside me in this fight.

This is not an easy case. It is not a simple path. It takes courage to stand up, to ask hard questions, and to pursue truth when others would rather look away.

To Tricia Lindsay — thank you for your fearless advocacy and your unwavering commitment to justice. You have given a voice to what so many are afraid to say, and you continue to stand strong in the face of it all.

To Graham Brownstein — thank you for your guidance, your strategic mind, and your dedication to seeing this case through with integrity. Your support has been a steady force in this journey.

To Barry Silbermann — thank you for stepping forward, for giving your time, your knowledge, and your heart to this fight. Your willingness to stand with me does not go unnoticed.

You are not just representing a case.

You are standing for truth.

You are standing for accountability.

You are standing for families like mine.

And that means more than words can ever express.

This Was Never Just an Interview

This was not just a conversation.

This was a testimony.

During the interview, I shared what I witnessed inside the hospital, the things that did not make sense, the decisions that defied basic medical logic, and the devastating outcome that followed.

Danielle walked into that hospital with a cough.

She never walked out.

What happened in between is what I am fighting to expose, not just for justice, but to prevent this from happening to another family.

My Fight Is Bigger Than Me

This legal battle is not about money.

It is about truth.

It is about accountability.

It is about making sure that no parent ever has to question whether the system meant to save their child failed them.

Or worse.

To Everyone Watching — This Is Your Wake-Up Call

If you saw the interview, I ask you this:

Don’t just watch.

Pay attention. Ask questions. Dig deeper. Share with everyone.

Because what is happening inside our medical system impacts every single one of us.

Your children.

Your family.

Your future.

We Are Just Getting Started

My depositions are scheduled.

My case is moving forward.

And I will continue to speak, wherever I am given the opportunity, until the truth is fully exposed.

From My Heart

To CHD, thank you for giving this story a voice.

To my attorneys, thank you for standing with me.

To everyone who has supported, shared, and believed, thank you.

And to Danielle…

I will never stop fighting for you.

With love, strength, and unwavering determination,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother. Advocate. Voice for Danielle.

Support the Fight for Justice

If you feel called to stand with me, please consider supporting and sharing:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

Because together… we are stronger.

And together… we will not be silenced

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.



We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies.



In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please Visit, Donate, and Share

Support Danielle’s case through the Free Now Foundation:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON Northwell Health

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by the Free Now Foundation.

We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf.



Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

Danielle’s Tragic Progression

Our suit seeks to hold staff accountable and ensure hospital patients are treated as people, not guinea pigs.

Please contribute any amount you can.

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Every contribution makes a meaningful impact

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Mail-In Donations

If you prefer to donate by mail for general medical freedom legal work:

Free Now Foundation



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Redwood City, CA 94061

Every gift—big or small—helps us continue this fight.

This is about justice.



This is about accountability.



This is about protecting lives.