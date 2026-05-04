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rebecca’s Substack

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Jae Bee's avatar
Jae Bee
4dEdited

Thank you for sharing. It’s important for you, for your daughter, for this world. I appreciate you. We appreciate you. You are one strong and beautiful being. ✨🙌💕

Sweetest blessings Rebecca and may God of pure love and pure light walk along side you everyday, every moment, every breath 🙏

Thank you again. So much love and big hugs.

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Doreen
3d

Justice prevail https://interestofjustice.substack.com/p/tomorrow-a-federal-judge-gets-the

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