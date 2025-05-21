With Every Shirt, We Rise: I WEAR THIS IN SILENCE

FOR THOSE WHO WERE NEVER HEARD. FOR LIVES LOST TO GREED, HATE, AND POWER. FOR THOSE JUSTICE THAT NEVER CAME. FOR TRUTH THAT WAS BURIED. I WILL NOT LOOK AWAY. I WILL NOT FORGET.”

Thank You for Standing with Danielle From the depths of my soul, I want to say thank you.

Thank you to each and every one of you who has donated to Danielle’s GiveSendGo. Thank you for your prayers, your encouragement, your compassion, and your love. You have carried me through the darkest chapter of my life—and I know I couldn’t have made it this far without you.

As a mother who watched her daughter suffer and die in the hands of a system that chose profit over life, I am standing up—not just for Danielle, but for every family who has faced unimaginable loss. This fight is not only mine; it’s ours. And together, we will see justice done.

Today, I’m launching a line of T-shirts for Danielle. These shirts are more than just clothing—they are a declaration. A message. A mission. They represent the love we carry, the truth we speak, and the justice we demand.

Every single shirt purchased will go directly toward funding the legal battle ahead. Until we secure a company or larger partner to help us with the financial weight of this case, your support through GiveSendGo and these shirts is what makes this fight possible. The attorney’s fees, court filings, the entire case—it’s all being made possible because you chose to stand with me.

I cannot express the gratitude I feel in my heart. There were moments I didn’t think I could keep going. But your kindness, your belief in me, and your unwavering support kept me on my feet. I have come this far because of you.

And I know, deep in my spirit, that God is working it all out. He is opening doors no man can shut. He is bringing justice to light. And through this storm, He is surrounding us with warriors of love, truth, and purpose.

This is not just a fight for Danielle—it’s a fight for every mother, every father, every soul who has cried out for justice and been ignored. With every donation, every prayer, every shirt—you’re helping to build something that will shake the foundations of injustice.

🚨 I need your help. Fighting billion-dollar hospital systems takes resources. Your donation will directly fund the legal battle to expose this crime, prosecute those responsible, and stop this from ever happening again.

Danielle’s life mattered. I will never stop fighting for her. Please, stand with me.

➡ Please Help Donate now. We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

If you would like to order a T-shirt, it’s simple:

👉 Email your size, style, and color preference, how many in the order

👉 Include your donation amount and mailing address

📧 Send your email to: rcharles109@gmail.com

Once received, I will personally send your T-shirt with love and gratitude.

You are not just buying a shirt—you are standing for justice. You are helping tell Danielle’s story. And you are making sure no other parent has to walk through the fire I’ve endured.

With all my heart,

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

DBHP App for Android and iPhones