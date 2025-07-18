I still remember the day I saw her, that beautiful, petite little greyhound puppy in a pet shop on Madison Avenue in New York City. She was so tiny, leaping again and again, as if her whole body was trying to say, “Take me home.” I walked away at first, but I couldn’t get her out of my head. That energy, that spirit, I knew she was meant for us.

So I made up my mind, she was mine I, drove back into the city, and claimed her as Danielle’s first dog.

We named her Bellanina meaning beautiful girl. And from the moment she met Danielle, it was magic. Bellanina wasn’t just a dog, she was a piece of Danielle’s soul in fur. Elegant, loving, and full of light.

A year later, I brought home Ritzy, a tiny dachshund with big eyes and an even bigger heart. I wanted Bellanina to have a friend. What I didn’t know then was that Ritzy would become so much more than a companion, she would be part of a love story that defined our home.

From that day forward, Bellanina and Ritzy were inseparable. They played hide and seek through every corner of our house, curled up together on the couch like they’d always belonged side by side. Their little paws pattered through our lives, bringing comfort, laughter, and love. Danielle adored them. They were her babies, her shadows, her healing.

When Danielle passed, the house changed. Bellanina would cry out sometimes, sharp, aching cries that pierced the silence, as if she were calling for someone she couldn’t find. And then, in the summer of 2022, Bellanina passed too. Ritzy was left alone. No Danielle. No Bella. Just memories and quiet.

But Ritzy kept going. She traveled with us, never a burden, always a joy. Everyone who met her fell in love. She was sweet, gentle, and full of a quiet strength. She carried the weight of all the love that came before her, and she carried it with grace.

And today, with breaking hearts, we lost her too.

Ritzy passed this afternoon while we are away in New York. We had prayed she would wait, that we’d be there to hold her one last time. But her little body had done enough. She held on as long as she could. And now, the chapter is closed.

With her passing, it hits me harder than ever: one day, we all go. One day, that last day will come for each of us. And when it does, the only thing that will matter is this, did we live in a way that we’ll be missed?

I believe we will-

If we’ve loved deeply, helped quietly, stood up when it mattered, and showed up when no one else did, then yes, we’ll be remembered. If we saw need and stepped in… if we changed even one life for the better… if we made kindness our legacy… then the silence we leave behind will still echo with meaning.

Ritzy, and Bellanina before her, weren’t just pets. They were love in motion. They were the heartbeat of our home, especially for Danielle. And when we remember them, we remember her.

So yes, it’s with deep sadness that this chapter closes. But also with gratitude. Because those two dogs gave us something priceless: joy, connection, and the reminder that love never dies, it lives on inside of us.

I will carry their memory always, as I will carry Danielle’s. And when my own final day comes, I hope I’ve made my mark too….that I lived with such goodness and kindness that I will be remembered… not just for what I did, but for the love I gave.

I have a different respect for animals now. People say, “Don’t behave like an animal,” as if it's something shameful. But after everything I’ve witnessed, the way animals love, protect, and care, not only for their own, but for others too, I believe we should aspire to be more like them.

Animals love without condition. They protect without question. They don’t lie, manipulate, or hate. Their affection is real. Their loyalty is unshakable. I’ve seen them risk their lives for their young and show compassion across species lines, something we humans still struggle to do.

While we often act from ego, greed, or spite, animals live with honesty and instinctual kindness. They don’t fake love, they embody it.

We call ourselves the superior species, but maybe the real wisdom, the real purity, is in them.

If someone tells me I’m behaving like an animal, I’ll take it as a compliment now.

Because animals don’t need words to show love, and their love never lies.

Rebecca Charles, Danielle’s mom

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

