This Is Why I Am Asking for Your Help

I am asking for your help today.

Not for myself, but for justice.

Not just for today, but for your future and for the generations that follow. I no longer have a child to protect in this world. However, I do not want anyone to become a casualty of this medical war.

A fundraiser has been created through the Free Now Foundation to support my legal case, the case for my daughter, Danielle.

Every dollar raised goes directly toward:

Legal filings and appeals

Paralegal support

Expert witnesses

The ongoing fight against one of the largest hospital systems in New York

This is not a large legal team backed by millions.

This is one woman, one law firm, supported by people who stepped forward because what happened was too wrong to ignore.

My attorney, Tricia Lindsey, and her team are working tirelessly. Many are contributing their time and effort because they believe in this case.

I am Tricia Lindsay

But belief alone cannot fund a fight like this.

We need resources.

If you can give, even the cost of a coffee, $5, $10, or $20, if you can give more, it matters more than you know to bring change.

If you cannot give, please share this. Your voice is just as powerful.

Watch: A Woman Who Refused to Stay Silent

I am so proud to have Tricia Lindsey as my attorney.

Attorney Tricia Lindsay Announces New York State Senate Run

She stepped forward not only in the courtroom, but in public life, choosing to run for office because she knows, in her heart, that what is happening in front of us is wrong.

She is not a talking head.

She is someone willing to stand in truth, even when it is difficult.

And she is not alone.

I am also deeply grateful for:

Graham Brownstein, Esq

Barry Sliberman, Esg

Who are volunteering their time to help bring justice, and expose the darkness within this medical system.

Free Now Foundation: Is helping raise funds to bring justice for this case. The only one outside of CA. They are fighting in CA for medical freedom, pressing the breaks before it slip away.

There Are People Who Refuse to Stay Silent

There are many people, some even here on Substack, who have walked away from paying jobs because they refused to participate in a system that rewards itself through the suffering of others.

People like: who chose truth over silence, even when it cost them in more ways than people know.

Zowe Smith

Dr. Margaret Aranda

John Beaudoin, Jr

Sasha Latypova

Charles Wright

Kathrine Watts

I cannot name everyone.

But I see them.

And I know they are standing.

Why This Matters

I did not file this case for money.

I filed it because I love my daughter.

And because what happened to her inside Northwell Health should never happen to another human being.

Danielle walked into the hospital with a cough and normal vital signs.

Forty-one days later, she was gone.

Multiple organ failure.

A level of suffering no human being should endure.

What We Are Up Against

This fight has not been easy.

The District Attorney did not pursue the case

Law enforcement did not intervene

38 out of 44 defendants were dismissed

A final judgment was pushed forward prematurely

Now we are forced to appeal.

We are fighting a system that protects itself.

The Cost of This Fight

This is what it has taken from me:

Trauma and PTSD

Sleepless nights

Anxiety and panic attacks

A grief that never leaves

Financially

I did not choose this.

But I will not walk away.

Why I Keep Going

Because this is bigger than me.

Because no parent should bring their child to a hospital and never bring them home.

Because silence allows this to continue.

And because I believe this:

If enough of us stand up, in any capacity, we can bring change.

But that change cannot happen without you.

I Am Asking You Personally

Please, if you are able, commit to giving:

$5, $10, $20, or whatever you can.

This is not about the amount.

It is about standing together.

Donations are made through the Free Now Foundation and are tax-deductible.

If you cannot give:

Share this post

Speak about this case

Help bring awareness

A Final Thought

We raise money to protect animals.

We rally to save endangered species.

But what about human life?

What about accountability when systems fail?

What happened to Danielle should never happen again.

This fight is for her.

This fight is for you.

This fight is for the generations that follow.

Please stand with me.

Please stand for Danielle.

Please help bring justice, and change, to a system that must be held accountable.

Your children’s lives depend on whether you keep scrolling… or finally stand up.

Thank you for reading my post.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats.

We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏

In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please Visit, Donate, and Share

Support Danielle’s case through the Free Now Foundation:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON Northwell Health

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by the Free Now Foundation.

We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf.

Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

Danielle’s Tragic Progression

Our suit seeks to hold staff accountable and ensure hospital patients are treated as people, not guinea pigs.

Please contribute any amount you can.

Dedicate your donation in honor or memory of someone

Anonymous donations are welcome

Every contribution makes a meaningful impact

You may also benefit from potential tax advantages through your donation.

Mail-In Donations

If you prefer to donate by mail for general medical freedom legal work:

Free Now Foundation

50 Woodside Plaza

Suite #417

Redwood City, CA 94061

Every gift—big or small—helps us continue this fight.

This is about justice.

This is about accountability.

This is about protecting lives.

Please Visit, Donate, and Share

Support Danielle’s case through the Free Now Foundation:

👉 https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON Northwell Health Hospital

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by the Free Now Foundation.

We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf.

Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

Danielle’s Tragic Progression

Our suit seeks to hold staff accountable and ensure hospital patients are treated as people, not guinea pigs.

Please contribute any amount you can.

Dedicate your donation in honor or memory of someone

Anonymous donations are welcome

Every contribution makes a meaningful impact

You also benefit from potential tax advantages through your donation.

Mail-In Donations

If you prefer to donate by mail for general medical freedom legal work:

Free Now Foundation

50 Woodside Plaza

Suite #417

Redwood City, CA 94061

Please note: your donation platform may not have the most current mailing address. If needed, update it manually before sending.