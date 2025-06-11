rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr.Don Hall's avatar
Dr.Don Hall
6d

Grace will win and the Law Will Be Called “Grace’s Law” … those soulless demons Participating in Fake DNR don’t deserve anything less than the same death sentence

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Di Chez's avatar
Di Chez
6d

I've said for YEARS that animals are treated better than people! If people see a dog in a car panting they'll break your windows then act like fricking heros! (ps all dogs pant and not just because they are so hot about to die & I'm NOT condoning leaving your pets in the car PERIOD! They want to be with you not be left in a damn car!) However, how many kids have been left in a car that no one saw a thing??? Or what about women held captive for YEARS no one saw anything??? Nothing suspicious until THEY broke themselves out??? Yeah it's a bunch of crap!!! I hope those nurses and EVERYONE involved lose their jobs AND licenses!!! Shitty, heartless nurses/doctors are nothing new though! I've had a couple and my mom had a nurse throw a cold rag in her face after a surgery and was saying she was hot and thirsty! That's been years and years ago! It's just no one does anything! All that nurse had to do was apologize to my mom! I've told people for YEARS I'll take an okay doctor with a great bedside manner over a renowned specialist who thinks his 💩 doesn't stink and treats me like a peasant! WE pay for their cushy lives...NOT ANYONE ELSE!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Rebecca Charles and others
31 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 rebecca charles
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture