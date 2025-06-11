On Day 6 of the Grace Schara wrongful death trial, the courtroom was confronted with unfiltered truth as Jessica Schara, Grace’s sister, delivered powerful, heartbreaking testimony that dismantled the hospital’s lies and exposed the horror of Grace’s final hours.

Grace’s body may have been silenced in that hospital bed, but her truth is screaming through every word of testimony. The world is watching. And the world is finally hearing.

Grace was dying, and no one told her family.

Jessica testified that when she returned to the hospital, Grace was helpless in the bed—unconscious, cold, and unresponsive. Grace’s hospital room, no one told her how critical her sister was dying. No doctor warned her. No nurse explained. No one gave her a chance to say goodbye. The people sworn to care for Grace stood silent.

Instead, Jessica had to find out for herself. She checked Grace’s pulse—and felt her body was cold. The nurse said she couldn't draw blood. Jessica opened Grace’s eyelids—and her sister’s eyes had rolled back. That’s how she knew: Grace was dying. Alone. Unconscious. Cold. And no one was doing a thing about it.

“She Was Cold”: Jessica Schara’s Testimony Exposes the Final Moments Grace Was Silently Killed.

And when Jessica tried to get answers, she learned Grace had been labeled DNR without the family’s consent—and they never reversed it. She was never given a purple bracelet, the standard DNR marker. Why? Because they didn’t want the family to know. Because they were hoping she would die without questions. Because they believed COVID-19 was enough of a cover for everything they did.

That simple missing bracelet is proof that they deliberately kept this hidden. The DNR order was made without the family’s consent and was never reversed, even after they begged for Grace not to be DNR they refuse to save her life and they could have reverse the DNR orders. Why is this not a murder trial???

Jessica Schara Exposes the Horror

Jessica Testimony

What kind of doctor lies about a DNR that they knew the family never approved? What kind of hospital lets a young woman die, cold and helpless, while pretending it was “just protocol”?

The world needs to know: Grace was not dying from COVID. She was killed by hospital policies, government incentives, and a medical team that gave up its conscience.

And now? Holli and Shokar sit in the courtroom, stone-faced, watching the pain they caused be relived—just like cold-blooded murderers. How do they sleep at night, how are they still working for Ascension Hospital System?

Nurse Holli perjured herself on the stand when she claimed Grace was never restrained. Jessica’s testimony made it crystal clear: Grace was tied down, they refused to help her. That is not care. That is torture.

Dr. Shokar knew too. These weren’t missteps. These were cold-blooded choices.

Where is the humanity?

We take our dogs to the vet to be put down, and we’re given the mercy of holding them, saying goodbye. But Grace—a 19-year-old human being—was denied that. These doctors and nurses—operating under COVID 19 -era killing protocols—didn’t think the Schara family deserved that same dignity. They didn’t think Grace needed a hand to hold, or a sister's voice in her final breath. They just wanted her gone.

They hoped no one would uncover this—just like they hoped I would never find out what they did to my own daughter, Danielle. But we are finding out. And we are not staying silent.

To the defense attorneys still trying to justify this: your silence is complicity. Your defense is disgrace.

They thought no one would ask questions. They thought COVID was a good enough excuse.

They were wrong.

Jessica’s voice exposed them. And now the world is beginning to understand: this wasn’t an accident. It was a system. It was a pattern. It was a crime.

To the hospital system that did this: we will not be silent.

To the doctors and nurses who turned their backs: we are not done exposing you.

And to the families still living in the aftermath: you are not alone.

Grace didn’t get a chance to speak. But now—we are speaking for her.

To the families still grieving in silence: you are not alone. They tried to bury the truth with our children—but we are here, and we are not done.

Justice for Grace. Justice for Danielle. And justice for every single soul they thought we’d forget.

You cannot say you want to save lives and stay silent about this app. By not speaking up, you are no different from those committing these crimes. People need to know the truth—they need to know they or their loved one could be in danger.

This is exactly why I created this app. If you know of a hospital, doctor, or nurse responsible for these murders and injuries, now is the time to hold them accountable. Silence enables them. Awareness stops them. Lives are at stake—spread the word before it’s too late!

