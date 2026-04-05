The Context and Power of These Words

Jesus spoke these words during the worst moments of His crucifixion. He had been betrayed by a friend, falsely accused, beaten, mocked, stripped, nailed to the cross, and lifted up in public humiliation. Roman soldiers were dividing His clothes by casting lots right beneath Him. The crowd…including religious leaders… was jeering. Yet instead of crying out for justice or vengeance, Jesus prayed for mercy.

This was not a casual remark. It was:

A prayer directed to the Father (showing dependence on God even in agony).

An act of intercession for His persecutors (soldiers, leaders, and the crowd who didn’t fully grasp they were crucifying the Son of God).

The first of the seven last sayings from the cross, setting the tone for everything that followed.

Many Bible teachers note that these words reveal the purpose of the cross: Jesus wasn’t just enduring punishment. He was actively offering forgiveness. He modeled what He had taught: “Love your enemies… pray for those who despitefully use you” (Matthew 5:44). Even while suffering the greatest injustice in history, He chose mercy over condemnation.

This prayer also points forward to the resurrection. Forgiveness wasn’t defeated by death, it triumphed through it. The empty tomb proves that the forgiveness Jesus offered on the cross is real, powerful, and available to us today.

Watching this testimony deeply stirred my heart:

“This Christian Woman Was Sent to Hell because of Unforgiveness” with Laurie Ditto

In the video, Laurie , a woman who loved Jesus, served Him faithfully as an evangelist, and led others to Christ, was shocked to find herself in hell. She heard the Lord say, “You are in hell eternally for unforgiveness.” She also learned that the number one lie in hell is “once saved, always saved.” Many Christians there believed a past decision was enough, but they had walked away from ongoing obedience and repentance. These words shook me because they echo what the Bible has always warned us.

✝️ Easter Reflection: A Wake-Up Call

She described fear, darkness, and torment—and what shocked her most was that she didn’t expect to be there.

That alone should make all of us pause.

What This Teaches Us About Radical Forgiveness

Forgiveness begins with prayer, not feelings. Jesus didn’t wait until He felt like forgiving. He prayed it out loud in the middle of His pain. Many who have walked through deep hurt say the same: true forgiveness often starts as an act of obedience (“Lord, I choose to forgive — help my heart follow”). It acknowledges human ignorance and brokenness. The phrase “for they know not what they do” shows compassion. The people crucifying Jesus were acting out of spiritual blindness, fear, or duty. This doesn’t excuse sin, but it helps us release bitterness by remembering that people who hurt us are often acting from their own wounds or limited understanding. Forgiveness is costly — but it leads to freedom. For Jesus, it cost everything. For us, it can feel like dying to self. Yet holding onto unforgiveness keeps us chained to the past. Releasing it (even when the feelings lag behind) opens the door to the same resurrection life Jesus offers. It’s empowered by the cross and resurrection. We don’t forgive in our own strength. The same Jesus who prayed this prayer now lives in us through the Holy Spirit. His resurrection power enables us to forgive what seems unforgivable.

How This Has Inspired Real Lives

This single prayer has echoed through centuries and changed countless hearts:

Corrie ten Boom (Holocaust survivor)…..After losing her sister in a Nazi camp, she faced one of her former guards years later. She felt unable to forgive until she remembered Jesus’ words on the cross. She prayed for help, reached out her hand, and felt God’s healing love flow through her. She later said forgiveness is an act of the will that the feelings eventually follow.

Families of victims in modern tragedies…In several high-profile cases (including some church shootings or personal losses), family members have publicly echoed Jesus’ words, offering forgiveness to perpetrators. They often say it wasn’t natural it was supernatural grace flowing from the cross.

Everyday believers….Many testimonies describe moments of deep personal hurt (betrayal, abuse, loss) where the Holy Spirit brings Luke 23:34 to mind. Choosing to pray “Father, forgive them” (and sometimes “Father, forgive me for my own unforgiveness”) has brought freedom, peace, and even restored relationships.

Tying It Back to Easter Hope

At Easter we celebrate that Jesus didn’t stay on the cross or in the grave. He rose victorious proving that forgiveness wins. The same power that raised Him can raise us out of bitterness into new life.

My Journey with forgiveness

After what happened to my sweet Danielle, I lived in deep bitterness and anger toward the doctors and nurses. I asked God many times, “Why did this happen to Danielle?” The pain was overwhelming.

Then one morning I woke with a strong voice in my head: “Do you think you can do a better job than I?” I answered, “No, Lord.” In that moment I realized: God is the God of justice not me. And I still needed to forgive. God cannot work freely when my heart is filled with unforgiveness.

Today I can honestly say: I am still angry at what happened… but I am no longer living with hatred in my heart. I have forgiven. It is not easy, but I try to live by faith, trusting His will be done. I have let go of trying to control everything. Every day I remember: He is in control. Vengeance is His, not mine. “Let Your will be done in my life.” I have forgiven.

Jesus warned us plainly:

“For if ye forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you: But if ye forgive not men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”

Matthew 6:14-15 (KJV)

This Easter, I am humbling myself before the Lord. I am repenting with godly sorrow. I am turning away from the works of the flesh. I am choosing to put on the new man in Christ. I am forgiving as He has forgiven me. I do not want to take my relationship with Jesus for granted.

He is not here; He has risen, just as He said! (Matthew 28:6)

Jesus’ words still speak today: “Father, forgive them…” and because He rose, we can learn to pray them too. He is risen indeed! If you’re carrying pain or struggling to forgive (as so many of us do), Jesus’ prayer from the cross is an invitation: Bring it to the Father. Ask for His help. The resurrection assures us that no wound is beyond His healing.

Let’s pray:

“Jesus, thank You for dying for me and rising again so I could be saved and brought into Your Kingdom. I was born in sin. I repent today of every wrong thought, word, unforgiveness, and work of the flesh. Holy Spirit, correct me and help me stay humble. Fill me with the fruit of Your Spirit. I choose to forgive as You have forgiven me. Let Your will be done in my life. Make me a new creature in Christ. I want to truly know You and be with You forever. Amen.”

He is risen indeed!

Because of His great love, even those who feel alone today are never truly alone. We can walk in daily forgiveness, humility, and new life … one obedient step at a time.

Happy Easter, friends. Jesus loves you.

If this stirs your heart as you watch the video, feel free to share it. The 2-minute warning is sounding, today is the day to draw close to Jesus.

Thank you for reading my post.

Love and Happy Easter to all.

With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping.

Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl.

Please visit and share: Free Now Foundation Page to support my Danielle’s case. https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28

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