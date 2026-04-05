rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

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Bellatrix's avatar
Bellatrix
16h

This is excellent and a keeper because we never know when we are going to need it. Thank you for laying it out so truthfully and so beautifully!

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2 replies by Rebecca Charles Jackson and others
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TheFrontPorchMedia
1d

Yep. Forgiveness is resonance with The Father. Everything else is....everything else.

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