Let me be blunt: nothing about my case is normal.

Remember Danielle, she could have been your child. Danielle was a young sweet girl full of love and kindness, she did nothing in life to deserve what they did to her!

Nothing about what happened to my daughter, Danielle, was accidental. They wanted me to believe the lie — that COVID-19 killed my child. But they didn’t know who they were dealing with. I demanded answers. I ordered the autopsy. I got the toxicology report. And what it showed was horrifying: This wasn’t treatment — it was execution disguised as protocol.

And what happened in court on May 28, 2025, only proves how broken, corrupted, and rigged this system really is — from the hospital floor to the courtroom bench.

📍 Court Hearing:

At 9:30 a.m., the court scheduled a hearing for both parties — plaintiff and defense.

My attorney, Tricia Lindsay, was there on time, prepared, and ready.

The defense attorney Graham Thomas Musynske of MCB Law — a powerful firm with a 100-year legacy of shielding hospitals and doctors — casually walked in just before noon. Nearly three hours late. No apology. No consequence. No respect for the process.

Syed Iqbal, D.O., a key figure mastermind in what I call the “COVID-19 Killing Floor” at Northwell Health’s Glen Cove Hospital — May 27th 2025 retained attorney David Christopher Perrotto, from Kowlaw.com.

That alone tells you everything.

But it gets worse.

⚠️ 5 Defendants Still Ignore the Court

After being served on April 19, 2024.

The rest? Still ignoring the court. No response. No representation. Nothing:

Dava Klirsfeld – No representation

David Brieff – No representation

Alexandra Cardinal – No representation

Mellissa N. Madison – No representation (Mellissa Madison not dismissed and is one of the main nurses involved in my daughter’s killing is being represented Musynske Graham Thomas attorney at MCBLaw.com

Alexander Saleh – No representation

And let's be clear: these are people accused of horrific crimes. Yet they face no urgency, no pressure, no accountability. Why? Because the system isn’t built for justice — it’s built to protect itself.

Honorable Judge Kapoor request all 5 remaining to appear in court on June 25th 2025

🧠 One Mega Law Firm Representing 38 Defendants?

Yes, you read that right. MCB Law represents 38 dismissed defendants, all tied to Northwell Health — and they all magically used the same law firm. That’s not just “unusual.” That smells like a coordinated shield.

Danielle and Mommy Summer in Long Long Island NY

🚨 Let’s break it down:

1. I would like to know; Was there an internal investigation?

Was an internal review was conducted.

What department handled it (risk management, ethics, etc.).

Was any disciplinary action was taken.

Was the allegations triggered a Root Cause Analysis (RCA) or Sentinel Event Review (if a death occurred under questionable circumstances).

Was the defendants subjected to peer review .

Why I was never contacted or informed.

If none of that happened, it’s a red flag. Most likely, no real investigation occurred — or if one did, it was internal-only, controlled, and designed to protect the hospital, not uncover truth.

2. Some might ask should each defendant have been reviewed by the hospital?

Absolutely. Each named defendant in your lawsuit should have triggered:

A review of their individual role in my daughter’s care.

An ethics and legal compliance review.

A risk assessment by the hospital's legal or compliance department.

But here's the ugly truth: when hospitals fear exposure, they often circle the wagons instead of investigating. They’d rather let the lawyers handle it than admit wrongdoing — because admitting wrongdoing = liability.

3. Did they know they were untouchable?

Yes — or at least they believed they were....it sends a clear message: they’re confident nothing will touch them.

They operate under the assumption that:

No lawyer will take them on (and sadly, many won’t).

No criminal investigation will occur.

No hospital will discipline or fire them.

Insurance will cover everything.

They expect silence. They expect me to break.

But I didn’t. God opened the door for justice!

🔥 💔 What This Tells the World

Hospitals are no longer just places to save lives.

They’ve become corporate machines built to protect themselves — not patients, not families, and certainly not the truth.

When something goes wrong, they don’t investigate.

They lawyer up.

They don’t correct.

They cover up.

And they don’t do it alone. They’ve got malpractice insurance, not to ensure accountability — but to fund their defense, protect reputations, and shield people who should be held criminally responsible.

Let’s call it what it is:

Malpractice insurance has become a legal laundering machine for medical crimes.

You think the attorneys defending these hospitals, doctors, and nurses have a conscience?

Do you think they care what really happened to my daughter?

They saw the toxicology report.

They saw the levels of fentanyl pumped into Danielle’s body — twice the amount that kills George Floyd.

Even non-medical people, people with no medical background, look at those numbers and break down crying. That’s how obvious it is. That’s how devastating the truth is.

Yet these attorneys push back in court, not to seek justice — but to win a case.

Because in their world, winning means silence.

And silence is deadly.

Hospitals, doctors, and institutions only stay “untouchable” when we let them operate in the dark. What I am doing — demanding answers, putting names on record, pushing for reinstatement — is a direct threat to that silence.

If the hospital did not investigate, or intentionally avoided investigating, that’s not just negligence. That could be complicity.

My attorney has raised the alarm. On May 28, she submitted a Memorandum of Law in Reply, requesting the court to reconsider, and reinstate, my case against all 43 original defendants.

Sweet Danielle singing 2021, my joy my gift was brutally taken from me. I will not rest until I get justice!

Here’s a quote from that filing:

“There is no clarity as to how the majority of defendants are represented by the same Defense counsel, which would seem to indicate a lack of any conflict review... Plaintiff is simply asking the court for leave to renew the complaint... to cure prior deficiencies now that Plaintiff has counsel.”

The law allows for renewal under CPLR § 2221(e) when new facts are available. And here’s the biggest new fact:

I am no longer pro se. I have a lawyer. I have support. I have a plan.

“Under normal circumstances, even in fairly simple legal matters, NY Courts grant pro se litigants leniency and even assistance in navigating the judicial process. This flows from well-settled United States Supreme Court precedent, establishing the application of “special solicitude” to pro se litigants. “[A] pro se document is to be liberally construed.

As the Court unanimously held in Haines v. Kerner, 404 U.S. 519 (1972), a pro se complaint, ‘however inartfully pleaded,’ must be held to ‘less stringent standards than formal pleadings drafted by lawyers.’ Id. at 404 U. S. 520-521, quoting Conley v. Gibson, 355 U. S. 41, 355 U. S. 45-46 (1957).” Estelle v. Gamble, 429 U.S. 97 (1976).

Special solicitude for pro se litigants goes beyond liberally construing pleadings and motions and includes relaxing the normal limitations on granting leave to amend. Tracy v.Freshwater, 623 F.3d 90, 101 (2d Cir. 2010); see also Holmes v. Goldin, 615 F.2d 83, 85 (2d Cir. 1980) (“A pro se plaintiff . . . should be afforded an opportunity fairly freely to amend his complaint.”).

The present case is anything but simple or standard; it is a highly complex and emotionally charged matter, flowing from an underlying fact pattern that destroyed Plaintiff’s family and her life. Plaintiff has done a remarkable job given the circumstances. She now finally has counsel and, in the interest of justice, seeks leave from this court to renew and amend her complaint against all of the defendants in the interests of justice.”

Now I want my day in court — a real court, not a rigged theater show.

🔥 This Isn’t a Covid 19 Case — It’s a Fight for Truth

Let’s stop calling this malpractice/wrongful death. That word is too soft. My daughter didn’t die to a mistake.

She was intentionally, willfully and knowingly killed. Her medical records say everything the facts and actions are in it for everyone to see.

And what does the defense do in cases like mine? They hire the biggest law firm in the state, funded by malpractice insurance, to sweep it all under the rug. To offer quiet settlements. To make sure no one ever knows what really happened.

But not this time.

💔 Why I Couldn’t Get a Criminal or Malpractice/wrongful death Attorney

You know why no criminal attorney take cases against the hospitals?

Because they protect hospitals, not prosecute them.

And malpractice/wrongful death lawyers? Most of them are locked into backroom deals with the same hospitals they’re supposed to fight. If they go up against Northwell Health, they’ll never get another settlement again. It’s a country club of silence — and they won’t risk getting blackballed.

This is why families like mine never see justice before. Because they all play roles in a court drama meant to look like justice but built to avoid it.

⚖️ Next Hearing: June 25, 2025 — We’re Not Backing Down

My next hearing is scheduled for June 25, 2025 at 9:30 a.m. And we’re going in with fire, with facts, and with purpose.

This isn’t a side hustle. This is my life’s mission now.

To make hospitals safe. To expose the system. To protect your loved ones.

🕯 My Daughter’s Life Will Not Be In Vain

I was not put on this earth for the life I imagined. I see that now.

I was put here to drag the truth into the light — even if it kills me.

Danielle’s life mattered. And I will not let her story be buried under silence, under corporate lawyers, or under a system that lets killers wear white coats.

Hospitals are supposed to be the safest places on Earth. But right now, they’re protected killing grounds, and it’s time we tell the truth.

🙌 Join Me in This Fight But we need help. Legal fees are costly, and I’ve been funding this with everything I’ve got.

I’m not asking for sympathy. I’m asking for solidarity.

This system survives in darkness. Let’s bring the light.

#JusticeForDanielle

#HospitalsMustBeSafe

#ExposeMedicalCorruption

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle.We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

Rebecca, Danielle’s Mom Forever