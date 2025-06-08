As I sit and reflect on what I’ve witnessed during these last five days of the Grace Schara trial, I’m overwhelmed with emotion. It’s been gut-wrenching. Traumatizing. Emotional. Yet necessary. And I am so thankful this trial is live-streamed — because the world must hear the truth about what happens behind the white walls of hospitals across America. The truth has been buried for too long. Five years too long.



Because even now, people still look me in the eye and tell me I'm mistaken — that I'm in denial. Covid-19 killed the patients in the hospitals, I said, “if it was so deadly why people survived at home”? A few months ago, in my pursue for justice I was referred to Michael Glass, Esq on Long Island, his email to me reference again I need closure. “Rebecca: As per our extended telephone conversation yesterday , if you would like to pay for an expert physician review we can accommodate you.

He had the audacity to say I should pay $5,000 for a case review, just so I could have “closure,” because “Northwell Health Hospital didn’t kill your daughter.” They called me insane for pursuing justice — as if speaking the truth about how my daughter was killed is the crazy part. I hope Attorney Glass is watching this case and eating his words!

Grace was not just a statistic. She was not a policy line item, or a “COVID reimbursement opportunity.” She was a precious daughter. A sister. A beautiful soul. And like too many others, she was executed in what should have been a place of healing — not by criminals in a back alley, but by the hands of licensed doctors and nurses, hiding behind their white coats and credentials.

Let’s call them what they are: white coat assassins.

Grace's death wasn’t an accident. It was calculated, rehearsed, and financially incentivized. Her family begged, pleaded, and demanded to save her and they could, but they said, she was DNR. According to DR. Gilbert Berdine, Grace should have been sent home with oxygen — a simple, affordable, life-saving treatment. Instead, those doctors chose profit over people, protocols over compassion, and greed over Grace’s life.

I ask you, America: When did hospitals become execution chambers for the vulnerable? When did “care” mean medicating a patient to death for a government payout?

Dr. Shokar’s testimony chilled me to the bone. He was arrogant! I wanted to scream when he tried to justify pumping Grace with a cocktail of lethal drugs — Precedex, morphine, lorazepam — without her family’s knowledge or consent. I wanted to ask him directly: Shokar( he is not a doctor my eyes) answer to this question below:

Before 2020, did you ever sign a Do Not Resuscitate order behind a family's back?

Did you ever give these drugs in these deadly quantities?

And if so, did your patient live… or die?

How dare he — how dare any of them — act like this was routine? And Holli McInnis, a nurse by title but clearly void of any true compassion, stood behind her justifications too. Do these people have children? Do they ever stop to wonder, what if this was their daughter?

This Video below has pictures, I cannot look at. It was before I knew the whole truth of how Danielle was killed and the medications. It is painful for me to watch:

Click on the video link below: I try not to share this because the pictures of my Danielle is too painful to watch.

Rebecca Charles Abused, Neglected and Betrayed by the Hospital System

The Schara family did something that most couldn’t. They recognized that something was deeply wrong and refused to be silenced. They dug. They researched. They faced unimaginable truths. And, thank God, they had the financial means and emotional strength to bring this case forward.

This is the first public case of its kind in the United States.

It sets a precedent.

It breaks the silence.

It brings to light what so many of us already knew in our hearts but couldn’t prove: our loved ones didn’t die from COVID — they were killed for COVID money.

This was not treatment. This was execution.

Cindy and Scott Schara — your courage is beyond anything I can fathom. I don’t know if I could sit in a courtroom and face the very people who murdered my child — watching them smile, lie, and coldly dismiss what they did as “standard of care.” I would need to be sedated just to breathe. I would need every ounce of prayer, strength, and divine intervention just to stand.

But you are standing. And your fight is now our fight. You are opening the floodgates of justice for truth, who knew in their soul that what happened was murder — not medicine.

There are two kinds of people in this world:

Those who sit back and allow evil to thrive because it’s easier than confronting it.

And those who stand up, speak truth, and stop it from happening again — no matter the cost.

The Scharas are the latter. And now, the world is watching.

To every doctor and nurse who knowingly played a part in this horror, I pray you never again touch another human being. I pray the law holds you accountable. And I pray the label follows you for the rest of your days:

White Coat Assassin.

Danielle lasted 40 days in that hospital- not because she was dying from COVID, but because they designed it that way.

And they didn’t flinch.

They didn’t ask for my consent.

They didn’t tell me the risks.

They didn’t even offer me the dignity of pretending they cared.

When I looked into their eyes, I saw emptiness.

When I begged for hope, they gave me protocol.

When I said “She’s only 28. She’s strong, she will recover. Please help her,” they turned away.

I begged for answers, beg for Danielle to come home for my birthday Oct 9th. And they looked at me with stone-cold faces and said… nothing. Not even “We’ll try to save her.” Because saving her was never the plan. They played God and made sure that Oct 6th would be her last day on this earth, and when I asked to do CPR they refused because it will damage her, I insisted and it was painful to repeat what took place.

Just like they did to Cindy and Scott Schara, I know what they felt because they did it to Danielle.

But Cindy, Scott and Jessica fought back. They took everything they had — their pain, their evidence, their unwavering faith — and demanded justice. Grace's case is now the first public trial in America exposing what these hospitals did under the cover of COVID-19. It’s the first time a jury is being asked to see what we parents already know: