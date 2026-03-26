There is something powerful about watching one human being help another.

A stranger paying someone’s bills.

An elderly person no longer having to work because someone stepped in.

A single mother finally able to breathe because help arrived at the right moment.

These are not just moments. To the person receiving that help, it changes everything.

Click the link to watch: The Scientific POWER of Kindness | Simon Sinek

Watching moments like these keeps me anchored in hope. They remind me that even the smallest hand reaching out in kindness can change someone’s life. And they point to something deeper we often forget:

We are not here to judge one another.

Life can bring the most unexpected, painful, and even horrifying circumstances, things no one plans for, things no one deserves. In a single moment, everything can change.

But beyond race… beyond color… beyond religion… there is something deeper that connects us all…. a beating heart, a human spirit that recognizes when something is wrong and rises to say: “This is worth standing up for.”

Click the link to watch: His parents raised him right!

When Life Feels Heavy — Where Is God?

We are living in chaotic times. Headlines overflow with division, loss, and uncertainty. And beyond what we see publicly, many are carrying private battles — health struggles, broken relationships, financial pressure, and dreams that seem to slip away.

In moments like these, it’s easy to ask: “Where is God?” “Why is this happening?”

I have asked those questions more times than I can count.

Click the link to watch: Giving an 88 Year Old Homeless Veteran

As a believer in Jesus Christ, I must be honest. After what happened to Danielle, I questioned everything. We prayed. We believed. We went to church. But in the darkest moments….there was silence. And that silence can shake you to your core.

So if you are there right now… give yourself grace. God sees you. He hears you. And He knows exactly what you are going through.

The Greatest Love — Proven Through Sacrifice

When life hurts, I return to one unshakable truth: God’s love was proven through sacrifice.

“For God so loved the world that he gave his one and only Son…” (John 3:16).

While we were still sinners, Christ died for us (Romans 5:8). Greater love has no one than this, to lay down one’s life for their friends.

Click the link to watch: Kindness

This is not a distant or conditional love. It is a love that gave everything, that did not turn away, that stayed, even when we could not feel His presence.

There is a story about footprints in the sand. When life is easy, you see two sets of footprints. But in the deepest pain, when you only see one, it is not because He left you. It is because He was carrying you.

And today, after more than four years, I can say that with certainty: He carried me. Even in the silence. Even in the confusion. Even in the pain I could not understand. He was working. He was aligning people. He was preparing what I could not yet see.

The Hard Lesson I Had to Learn

I didn’t learn this sitting in comfort. I learned it the hard way.

There was a season when I fought against the life in front of me. I wrestled with God, desperate for things to return to “normal.” But slowly, painfully, I began to accept the life He had allowed, not because I understood it all, but because I chose to trust the One who sacrificed His Son for me.

Click the link to watch: Proof of God’s Love – The Crucifixion’s Hidden Truth Revealed! ✝️

Accepting my life didn’t mean pretending the pain wasn’t real. It meant opening my hands and saying: “Lord, I trust You with all my heart. I will lean not on my own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5-6).

It meant believing that the same God who did not spare His own Son would graciously give me everything I truly need (Romans 8:32). And it meant choosing to give thanks even in this, not for every hardship, but in the midst of it.

“Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is God’s will for you in Christ Jesus” (1 Thessalonians 5:18).

Click the link to watch: The Radical Kindness of Jesus! ❤️❤️❤️

Thanksgiving doesn’t deny the storm. It reframes the pain in light of eternity and anchors my soul in the Savior who walks on water. I started small: “Thank You that You never leave me. Thank You for this breath. Thank You that Your love never fails.” Over time, gratitude became the quiet strength that kept me from sinking.

Now, things are moving, sometimes so quickly it feels like it’s making up for lost time. But it was never truly still. It was preparation.

We Need Each Other Now More Than Ever

There are battles happening every day that many never see. Families fighting for truth. Mothers and fathers fighting for justice. People holding on, hoping someone will care enough to stand with them.

Click the link to watch: These are the heroes

And just like in those beautiful videos of kindness, sometimes what changes everything is people. People who choose to show up. People who choose to give. People who choose to care.

My goal is simple, but it carries the weight of everything: To make sure this never happens to another family again. Not just for Danielle… but for every family. To expose what has been hidden. To tell the truth….so more people can see.

I can only carry my voice so far. But together…. we can reach further. We can be louder. We can make it impossible to ignore.

If we truly want justice…. it will take all of us.

So please…

Do not let race divide us.

Do not let religion divide us.

Do not let politics divide us.

Because pain does not discriminate. And neither should compassion.

We must stand up for one another. Because behind every act of kindness is a life being lifted. And behind every life lifted is hope.

A Gentle Invitation

If you are in a hard place right now, hear this:

God sees you.

He has not left you.

And He never will.

You don’t have to have it all figured out. You only need to take today, place it in His hands, accept the life before you, trust Him one step at a time, and choose gratitude even when your heart is heavy.

And if this message has touched you, if you believe in truth, in justice, in standing for one another, please consider standing with me.

Because together… we can bring light where there has been darkness.

For Danielle. For truth. For every patient still walking into hospitals trusting the white coats. We are not stopping. Share. Donate. Stand with us. Together, we cut through the lies. ❤️🙏In eternal love and memory of my beautiful girl. With endless gratitude,

Rebecca Charles Jackson

Mother & Advocate, Guardian, Warrior, and Medical Power of Attorney for Danielle Cathleen Alvarez Please visit and share: Free Now Foundation Page to support my Danielle’s case. https://freenowfoundation.app.neoncrm.com/forms/28 HELP US SEEK JUSTICE FOR A GRIEVING MOTHER TAKING ON NORTHWELL HEALTH

Please support the legal fund for this case, set up and managed by Free Now Foundation. We have recently filed a new amended complaint on Rebecca’s behalf. Please support now and stay tuned for updates.

OUR SUIT SEEKS TO HOLD STAFF ACCOUNTABLE AND ENSURE HOSPITAL PATIENTS ARE TREATED AS PEOPLE, NOT GUINEA PIGS. PLEASE CONTRIBUTE ANY AMOUNT YOU CAN. Dedicate my donation in honor or in memory of someone Anonymous Donation MAKE A MEANINGFUL IMPACT WHILE OFFERING POTENTIAL TAX ADVANTAGES TO YOU. Every gift, big or small, helps us continue our mission. Please note that our current mailing address may not be updated in the account or platform you are donating from. Please manually change it on your end before sending the donation. To send a general contribution for medical freedom legal work, mail donations to: Free Now Foundation

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P.S. If this spoke to you, share it with someone walking through their own storm. And remember: God’s sacrificial love is still the greatest force in the universe, and it is carrying you through “this,” whatever your “this” may be.