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rebecca’s Substack

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Lulita.
20h

Beautiful and so needed in these times heading towrds tribulation as He said it would be and that He would be faithful to take us home, when He decides , in His Love. We learn obedience through the things He suffered, and we suffer at times with Him for His Glory revealed in us. Glory to Jesus!

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