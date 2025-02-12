Medical Freedom Hero, or Cold-Blooded (redacted)? Can we really trust these Freedom movements !!!
No longer a believer ! Now, I question everyone!
Medical Freedom Hero or Clod Blooded M----?
You cannot say you want to save lives and stay silent about this app. By not speaking up, you are no different from those committing these crimes. People need to know the truth—they need to know they or their loved one could be in danger.
This is exactly why I created this app. If you know of a hospital, doctor, or nurse responsible for these murders and injuries, now is the time to hold them accountable. Silence enables them. Awareness stops them. Lives are at stake—spread the word before it’s too late!
www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com
BTW: Dr. James Hill posted about this case (it’s a harrowing but important story): https://open.substack.com/pub/hillmd/p/did-a-medical-freedom-doctor-become?r=3fuuee&utm_medium=ios
I have been watching Steven and Jana since maybe 2023, so I have heard about this crime. Do you think that they were targeted because of what they expose about a certain group of people? Were they exposing them back in 2021?