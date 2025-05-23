There is nothing “happy” about Memorial Day.

It’s not a barbecue. It’s not a sale. It’s not a holiday to smile through. It’s a day of reckoning, of remembering, and of raw, silent grief. It’s about the men and women who signed up to serve a country they believed in—and paid the ultimate price. Young soldiers who left behind children they’d never hold. Wives who became widows before their time. Families shattered. Futures erased.

And for what?

Behind every flag-draped coffin is a question that doesn’t get asked enough: Why? Who profited? Who made decisions from offices far from the battlefield? Who cashed in while others bled out?

America has fought many wars. The Revolutionary War. The Civil War. World War I and II. Korea. Vietnam. Iraq. Afghanistan. Each time, there's a public reason: freedom, security, justice. But behind those reasons lie money, influence, arms deals, oil fields, and foreign policy chess games. American corporations profited from both sides of conflicts. Politicians made deals while soldiers made sacrifices.

And now, we face a different kind of war. One without bullets or bombs—but with ventilators, body bags, and mass graves. COVID-19 came like a silent enemy, and over a million Americans are gone. Not soldiers. Just people. Our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters, neighbors, coworkers. They didn’t sign up for this. There was no oath, no battlefield. Just a system that failed to protect them.

We should have a COVID Memorial Day. Not a day of fanfare, but a day of solemn recognition. A day where we face the truth: the U.S. response to the planned pandemic was riddled with denial, disinformation, disaster, and murdered by its own government. Our government played the role, as the protectors of granny, stay home, and save granny, while the nursing homes were free to kill our grandparents. It deliberately stalled on the truth. And people died. Still, no national day exists to honor the victims. No pause for reflection. Just silence, as if pretending it didn’t happen makes it go away.

Let’s not forget the parallels. War sends young people to die for political motives. COVID sent the vulnerable to die for economic ones. In both cases, leadership failed. The people paid.

And now? Gaza is burning from the constant bombings. The excuse they have hostages, really where in Gaza in what building ??? The genocide there is a disgrace to this country. And the president, who publicly wraps himself in religious language, and hype Make America Great Again, policies that end innocent lives. How can you call that GREAT? His own son-in-law is reportedly already lining up plans for beachfront developments and skyscrapers in occupied land. This isn’t democracy. This is exploitation.

How can we say we’re a just nation when we backed coups, bombed civilians, and invaded sovereign countries on false pretenses? How can we say we stand for truth when our own people still believe a few men with box cutters brought down skyscrapers and vaporized steel beams into powder? Where is the truth that we deserve !!!

Common sense tells us something else. Twenty-four years later, we still can’t say what really happened on 9/11 without being labeled a conspiracy theorist. But what if the real conspiracy is the silence? The avoidance? The willingness to believe whatever keeps the machine moving?

And what if COVID was no different? What if the slow response, the mixed messages, the chaos—it wasn't just incompetence but something worse? What if the agenda wasn’t to protect but to profit, control, and cull?

Dozens buried on NY Hart Island

These bodies need to be exhumed to know the true case of death !

Every war has sponsors. The question is never just who fought, but who benefited. Who walked away richer? Who stayed in power? Who wrote the history books?

Memorial Day isn’t a celebration. It’s a demand—for truth, for accountability, for justice. Not just for the soldiers who died, but for everyone this system has failed. Every pandemic victim. Every innocent life lost in wars we were told were righteous. Every person left behind by a government that pretends to serve, but profits instead.

This isn’t about left or right. It’s about what’s right.

And it’s long past time we asked the real questions—and faced the real answers.

To All The Lives Lost In Every WAR…

I will not celebrate, but have reverence and be in solitude to respect your life, and your service.

May our Lord, and Savior comfort those who lost loved one to a wars, and Covid 19 silent wars.

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle.We all need to get justice. Let’s stop the killing!

➡ Please Help Donate now. Click on the Link:

Danielle Justice Against Medical Murder Of My Only Child.

Rebecca, Danielle’s Mom Forever

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

DBHP App for Android, and iPhones