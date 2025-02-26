Michael J. Dowling, the President and CEO of Northwell Health, has made a shocking statement that should send chills down the spine of every American. In a televised interview, Dowling admitted that 20% survival of patients placed on ventilators in his hospitals and 100-20 =-80 % would die. This statement raises an alarming question: If you knowingly implement a treatment with an 80% fatality rate, at what point does it become medical malpractice? And at what point does it become murder?

Michael Dowling CEO of Northwell Health Hospital a private None for Profit and the largest Hospital Systems in NY. Salary 9 Million Dollars a year.

Head of New York's largest health care provider says state is "as prepared as we can be"

The Chilling Admission “Wolf in Sheep Clothing”

During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, ventilators were hailed as the last line of defense for patients suffering from severe respiratory distress. Hospitals across the country followed rigid treatment protocols that prioritized intubation over less invasive oxygen therapies. But as more data emerged, it became clear that mechanical ventilation often did more harm than good. Despite this, hospitals—including those under Dowling’s leadership—continued to place patients on ventilators at staggering rates.

My Danielle was breathing on her own, and talking and the killers in Northwell Hospital put her on a ventilator for 32 days until they ended her life! Danielle fought for 40 days being drugged and on the ventilator.

In an interview on CBS's "Face the Nation" on April 5, 2020, Michael Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, discussed the survival rates of COVID-19 patients placed on ventilators. He stated that while some patients have survived after being on ventilators, the survival rate is approximately 20%.

CBS News

This means that about four out of five patients placed on ventilators did not survive.

Dr. Rahmanou said, “He wanted Danielle to go to IUC for observation or to put her on a ventilator, and see how long it will take to kill her by overdosing and injecting poison into her veins???

“Danielle need to go on the ventilator it’s just for a few days to rest Danielle’s lungs” He was on of the main white coats assassin on the ICU floor and never intended for her to leave the hospital alive!

During the COVID-19 pandemic, hospitals received financial support from the federal government to manage the surge in patients and associated costs. The Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, enacted in March 2020, established the Provider Relief Fund, allocating $178 billion to assist healthcare providers in covering expenses and lost revenues related to the pandemic.

Urban Institute

Regarding payments for treating COVID-19 patients, Medicare implemented specific policies. Under the Inpatient Prospective Payment System (IPPS), hospitals are reimbursed based on Diagnosis-Related Groups (DRGs). For patients diagnosed with COVID-19, the CARES Act authorized a 20% increase in the DRG payment to account for the heightened costs of care.

CMS

The exact payment a hospital receives for a COVID-19 patient in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) varies based on several factors, including the severity of the patient's condition and the length of the hospital stay. Studies have reported that Medicare payments for COVID-19 hospitalizations average between $21,752 and $24,033 per stay.

JAMA Network

For patients requiring extended mechanical ventilation (more than 96 hours), the average Medicare payment was approximately $40,218, which would increase to $48,262 with the 20% add-on.

Northwell Health Hospital Put Profits Over My Child’s Life—Even Placing Her on an Organ Donor List Without Consent

No parent should have to fight against the very people meant to save their child. But instead of prioritizing my child’s survival, the hospital chose profit—escalating her treatment to the most expensive interventions and even placing her on an organ donor list without consent.

A System Built for Profit, Not Care

Rushed Intubation & Sedation: Without exhausting safer treatments, they forced a ventilator on her , administering high doses of sedatives and opioids.

Financial Incentives Over Life: Hospitals received tens of thousands of dollars per ventilated COVID-19 patient . Was my child put on life support because she needed it—or because it was the most profitable choice ?

Secretly Listed as an Organ Donor: We never registered her as a donor—yet she was listed for organ harvesting. Did they ever intend to save her, or were they waiting for her to die?

How Many Others Have Been Exploited?

This is not just my tragedy—it’s a systemic failure where hospitals value death over survival if it brings in more money. How many families unknowingly lost loved ones because their deaths were more valuable than their lives?

This Cannot Go Unanswered

I demand to know:

Who authorized my child’s placement on an organ donor list?

Why was aggressive—and expensive—treatment prioritized over life-saving alternatives?

How many other patients have been listed as donors without consent?

If you have faced a similar nightmare, speak out. Demand answers. Demand justice. No family should suffer the way mine has.

One year before 911 Michael Dowling had a conference on Weapons of Mass Destruction in NY.

Is he an Oracle

How did he know of weapons of mass distruction?

Leadership in Challenging Times: A Discussion with Michael Dowling, Northwell Health

Leading Through a Pandemic

The Inside Story of Humanity, Innovation, and Lessons Learned During the COVID-19 Crisis

Michael J. Dowling, Charles Kenney

224 Pages

August 25, 2020 ( Michael Dowling wrote and publish this book in 8 months into the pandemic )

ISBN: 9781510763845

Imprint: Skyhorse Publishing

Is This Medical Malpractice?

To understand the gravity of this statement, consider this:

A treatment with an 80% fatality rate should have immediately raised red flags among medical professionals.

Informed consent is a pillar of medical ethics—were patients and families told that ventilator use carried an almost certain death sentence?

Alternative treatments such as high-flow nasal cannula, non-invasive ventilation, corticosteroids, and prone positioning were available—yet many hospitals pushed immediate intubation instead.

Hospitals received massive financial incentives for each COVID-19 patient placed on a ventilator, creating a clear conflict of interest.

If Dowling and other hospital administrators knew that the overwhelming majority of ventilated patients would die, yet continued this course of treatment anyway, they knowingly subjected patients to a high-risk procedure with minimal chance of survival. That is the textbook definition of gross medical negligence—and it could go even further.

At What Point Does Negligence Become Homicide?

The legal definition of murder includes the intentional or reckless disregard for human life. If Dowling knew that ventilators were a death sentence for most patients, yet allowed hospitals to continue using them without exhausting safer alternatives, could this be considered reckless manslaughter?

Consider these facts:

Hospitals had financial incentives from the federal government to intubate COVID-19 patients. Under the CARES Act, hospitals received up to $39,000 per patient who was placed on a ventilator. Many patients were placed on ventilators preemptively, even when they were not in severe distress. Once intubated, many were chemically sedated and paralyzed, preventing them from ever regaining consciousness. The "ventilator-first" approach ignored evolving medical evidence that showed early intubation increased mortality. Countries that avoided widespread intubation had significantly lower death rates. Dowling's own hospitals saw an 80% death rate—and yet the practice continued. At what point does a “treatment” become a form of systematic euthanasia?

The Public Deserves Answers

Michael Dowling’s admission should have been followed by criminal investigations, congressional hearings, and lawsuits. Instead, it was brushed under the rug. But for the families of those who lost loved ones, this fight is far from over.

If hospitals knowingly implemented deadly protocols for financial gain, they must be held accountable. If ventilator use was pushed despite overwhelming evidence of harm, this goes beyond negligence—it is institutional manslaughter.

Dowling and other hospital executives must answer the following:

Why were ventilators still used when they had an 80% failure rate?

Did hospitals inform families that ventilation would almost certainly lead to death?

Were financial incentives prioritized over patient survival?

Will those responsible ever face accountability for their actions?

The world may have moved on, but for the victims of reckless medical protocols, justice has yet to be served. Michael J. Dowling’s confession should not be forgotten—it should be the foundation for investigations into one of the greatest medical scandals of our time.

If you lost a loved one who was unnecessarily placed on a ventilator, you have the right to demand justice. Don’t let this confession go unanswered.

Forever in love and in memory of my Danielle

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com

Please consider helping me against Northwell Health Hospital, or by sharing my daughter’s give send go with your contacts.

https://www.givesendgo.com/JusticeforDanielle

DBHP APP