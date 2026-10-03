I left Florida for New York for depositions. What should have been a straightforward trip became a nightmare from the start. We took a flight out of Orlando to Hartford connecting in FLL the flight was delayed and we ended up heading to JFK. After we landed, we drove after midnight and reached my friend’s home almost 4 a.m., without any clothes or luggage. We waited the following day for our things to catch up. It was exhausting, but I had something that money can’t buy good friends who are gracious and supportive of what I’m going through.

Being with my best friend and her two children was a gift. Her daughter Zanna shares the same birthday as Danielle and has a special bond with me. She calls me her favorite person in the world and always cries when I have to go. The love she shows means everything to me now that I’ve lost Danielle. It’s something very special.

Steven, Zanna, Prince Charming, me, Liz and Sagan

On Monday, we drove to New York. Tuesday brought the depositions, the moment I’d been dreading and preparing for. I knew I’d have to face one of the doctors directly responsible for my daughter’s death. I knew his attorney would be evasive and angry, and I was ready. I stared him down waiting for him to acknowledge me but he never looked back at me. Not once. He denied even remembering my daughter.

His attorney was theatrical, making a show of it all overconfident, convinced they had this case in their back pocket. He spoke with such certainty that we wouldn’t win because he knows the judge, knows the clerk. The same arrogance as every other deposition before.

Then came the biggest outburst. Tricia asked him: “Doctor, how does a 28-year-old young, healthy young lady walk into a hospital without any comorbidities and die in 41 days with multiple organ failure?”

His attorney went berserk. Tricia told him he was being rude. He said, “Yes, I’m rude.”

That’s the arrogance you’re dealing with in a deposition.

But the most painful moment came when Tricia showed him pictures of Danielle before August, at Southampton Beach, vibrant and alive. Then 41 days dead. He said he didn’t recognize her. The same doctor who claimed he remembered me, that I was petite. He remembered me but he didn’t remember my daughter.

This is what they did to my only child in the name of Covid -19 hospital Death Protocol !

That was so cold. It was a slap in the face.

Then his attorney turned to us and said, “People go to the hospital and die all the time.”

Another slap. No compassion. No acknowledgment that I lost my child.

What are we dealing with in this world? What are we really dealing with?

Wednesday came, and my husband had work in the city, it had been a hard night. I called Vera Sharav and invited her to dinner. “Are you around? I’d love to take you out.”

She was more than pleased. Happy to see me. Vera is a special woman, a real fighter, in the medical freedom movement, with wit and strength that’s remarkable. She’s 89 years old, and when you look at most 89-year-old women, they’re either in rehab, on walkers, on medication. Vera walks faster than I can. She’s beautiful and graceful, still amazing. She has such grace.

In the car, I told her, “Vera, I picked "La Boîte en Bois a French restaurant for us.”

“Oh my God,” she said. “That’s one of my favorite restaurants.”

When we got there, it was small, packed with real locals as it is a big family, Vera asked, “Did you make reservations?” I hadn’t thought I’d need to on a Wednesday evening. But God blessed us, and we got a seat.

.On the menu that night was a special seafood bouillabaisse. We were so excited. So many customers were ordering it. Vera said, “I haven’t eaten that since I was in France.” We both ordered the same dish. Afterwards, we sipped our wine, talked about what’s going on. It was a moment where I could relax after the deposition, smile with Vera. Something I don’t always get to do.

Thursday, I went back to prepare for Washington, D.C. I saw my in-laws. Saturday morning, we headed out to D.C. We had a flight from JFK, but the flights had been canceling. Knowing how important this was, we decided to drive instead.

And I took my little Dulce with me, Prince Charming. He has helped me tremendously, juts giving me love and given me a reason to smile.

This puppy is a gift from GOD he has made me happy. His presence has brought healing, continual healing, to my husband and myself. He gives us a reason to smile. He brings joy to my heart that I didn’t have in five years since Danielle’s been gone. Everyone who sees him can’t believe I have a dog. He’s so quiet, so loving, so sweet. Heading to D.C. with Prince Charming quiet in the back of the car, he is an amazing dog.

When we checked into the hotel, we headed straight to the event with Nurses Out Loud. Tricia met us there. I told my story in five minutes.

It’s very hard. People who’ve never been through this wouldn’t understand. There’s no comprehension of what happened to Danielle. There’s no way to tell the story with a straight face. There’s no way to avoid the pain while telling it.

I was probably one of the last people to speak. It was already late. I met all the nurses. Gail, Kimberly, Michelle, Maggie, Brooke Witcher and her husband. And if I don’t mention your name, please forgive me. It was painful, and honestly, I don’t take pictures or even look at my interviews. I don’t remember what I said.

After that, we headed to dinner at the Marriott to meet with the other team. We picked up Margaret and her husband first. Dr. Arianda and I had only been speaking on phone or video call until then. She’s been a big supporter of Danielle’s case, writing about it, standing with me during this difficult time. We became very close. God really does bring the right people into your life. She’s been such a tremendous support to me, and I was so happy to finally meet her husband in person, cancer-free now because of everything she did for him. We couldn’t help but hug each other. Finally, we got to meet face to face.

Rebecca, Ronald and Margaret

When we arrived at the Marriott, we saw Ronald Owens walking in. “Oh my gosh, there is Ronald!” Another freedom fighter, another whistleblower. He was so happy to see us. We took a picture together.

When I reached everyone, Tricia told me, “This is Ralph Lorigo. He wants to meet you.”

Ralph Lorigo. My attorney who got Danielle the ivermectin. We hugged. Our eyes became tearful. I cried. I thanked him.

He said, “I want to take a picture with you because I never get to see the people I helped.”

Danielle was one of the cases he won. And she died because they refused to give her the full dose of ivermectin.

The next day was Monday. We went to bed late and I got up early. My husband asked, “Where are you going?”

I said, “I feel that I need to be there on time. I just feel that I need to be there on time.”

As my husband dropped me off at the Russell Senate building, I was filled with a sense of grief. I was feeling the pain of losing Danielle and then being a witness to everyone else who is enduring that same pain. The pain of not having accountability, of the injustice done by a hospital, by a government that incentives and allowed the hospital to do it, it was very heavy.

The fact that we’re here in Washington, D.C., for a hearing it’s the first step in the truth. The first step for many of us. Because most people ignore it when we say the hospital killed our loved one, when we say the doctors killed our loved one. Most people don’t want to face the truth. But this hearing brought justification to what we’ve been saying all along.

I saw many people there. Mostly women. Mostly widows. Some parents, some friends who lost loved ones. Everyone who thought it was important enough to be there and who could afford to be there came, I know many who wished they could but their lives are forever changed by the loss of their spouse. I thought we would have filled the Russell Senate building. But the ones who came mattered.

And if I didn’t say hello to some of you, forgive me. I didn’t remember your face. I was in my own internal pain and turmoil. Because there it was again, I’m reminded that the truth of what happened to Danielle was real. It wasn’t a fantasy. It was real. And it happened to many, many, many more. Possibly over one million right now.

The witnesses were there to tell the story. The same story. The same treatment. Lockstep, in motion: We are going to give this treatment even though we know it’s going to kill you. We are still going to give this treatment. “Run death is near” and everyone who testified their loved ones died with multiple organ failure and more.

That to me was the most painful to comprehend.

When you are sick, when you are weak, when you are at your most vulnerable moment, the doctors and hospital will choose to give you a protocol that they know will end your life. And not only that, they will force it on you, like they did to Danielle. Like they lied to me, encouraging me to put her in the ICU just for observation, thinking she’d get better care.

The next day after she’s in the ICU, the pressure came to put her on a vent.

When I left the hospital to go shower and come back, they locked me out.

Then they started. Danielle didn’t get food. Danielle didn’t get water. Danielle was tied to the bed when she was crying for her mommy. The records showed she was malnourished. Oh God when I read that I could not eat, my child who I gave the best food was treated worst than a criminal in solitary confinement!!!!

Day three, I’m not there, they start restraining her chemically.

Day four, they inject her with morphine. Then they say her stats drop and she needs to go on the ventilator.

On September 6th, my daughter had a heart attack. Her father was right there by the bed. No one told him. No one called me.

The violations. The inhuman treatment done in a hospital. Not in the worst criminal jail cell in a third world country. These treatments were done in a hospital. These horrors happen in a hospital. I don’t know if anybody could really comprehend what was done in a hospital, I still cannot bring myself to accept it.

And as we listened to everyone’s testimony, Tricia was there next to me in the front. Dr. Margaret Arianda was there with her husband, Ed. Ronald Owens was sitting across. The familiar faces I recognized, the doctors spoke the truth.

My attorney, Ralph Lorigo, spoke about all the cases he won and about all the cases he lost. Danielle was one of the cases that he won.

And she died because they refused to give her the full dose of ivermectin.

Dr. James Miller gave his testimony. And what he said struck at the very heart of what happened to my daughter. He spoke about an infectious disease control doctor who looked at young girl and said, “She looks like a nice girl. Don’t give her remdesivir.”

She looks like a nice girl. Don’t give her remdesivir.

Every time I hear those words, it’s a blow to my heart. I’ve used that statement for years, reading it in Dr. Miller’s attestation. It is a blow. A blow to my heart.

Because what it meant was this: In that doctor’s eyes, my daughter was a nice girl, my daughter A girl worth saving. A girl who should not have received remdesivir. A girl who deserved to live, is not longer on this earth because of the white coats in Northwell Health Glen Cove Hospital NY.

But she did receive it. And the deliberate choice was made to administer the very drug that infectious disease specialist said not to give the girl he thought was nice.

My daughter was not a nice girl in those doctors’ eyes. She was not worth living in their eyes. That was very painful to hear in the hearing, even though I had heard it so many times before. It was the evidence that proved the evil that happened to so many of our loved ones.

I can’t tell you. I can’t explain how painful it was hearing all of this. Because these were treatments given to the demise of a patient. And if they had only stopped. If they had only reversed it. Our loved ones would be here today.

My question to many of you who are in government, who are supposed to protect the people, who are working for we the people: What are you going to do about it?

When Dr. Miller said we needed accountability, Senator Johnson said, and I don’t want to quote his words exactly“we can’t arrest everybody.”

So then what? It’s going to be us. So what are we supposed to do?

Do we go rogue? What are we supposed to do when the government is hearing our stories, hearing the deliberate killing of our loved ones, and saying they cannot arrest?

That shocked me.

But I would say again: Thank you to Peggy Hockett for working so hard. She has been a fighter in this whole fight. She’s one of the women who never gives up and never stops. And it was because of Peggy Hockett that we were all there.

So I thank Peggy Hockett for that.

Sadly, I didn’t take pictures with anyone inside the Capitol. I was sad, I was in grief, I was hurting hearing and reliving the details of everyone testimony. I didn’t have any reason to smile. I didn’t have a reason to even take a picture of the others. I did take pictures of the room, but I didn’t take a picture hugging other people. It was a silent moment. It was a meeting with people who lost a loved one. It was almost like an invisible bonding, a reverence, a silence. I know your pain and you know my pain and we are here because of that pain. It wasn’t a reason to smile for me.

After we left the Capitol, I only did two interviews before we left. One with LindellTV, where I broke down.

The other was with Mary Holland and my attorney. The only picture I took outside the Russell Senate building was with Tricia Lindsay, my attorney, and Margaret.

Margaret, me and Tricia Lindsay.

Then Tricia and I went to the MAHA Summit. We saw all the famous people, Robert Kennedy, Russell Brand, everyone in the world who needed to be there, who was in the know. And they were all schmoozing, having a good time. But we had just come from something painful and I had no reason to be happy life everyone else.

Tricia and I went to the dinner that everyone was invited to. Margaret, Steven, and Ed were already there. Tricia and I came in late. All the widows were there. Most of the people were there. I wanted to take a picture with Peggy. That was the only picture I have with her. I’m sorry for not taking pictures with others.

Ed, Margaret, Steve me and Tricia

I met Kat Crum, Patti Myers, another outspoken widow, and a few others whose names I forgot. I wish more people would have come up to me, who recognized me and said hi. But I was just… there was so much pain. I couldn’t even recognize anyone.

We left that night. After the dinner, I hugged Margaret. I was so tired.

Margaret, Peggy, me and Steve.

The following day, we went back to working on my case, finding all the violations, going through everything again and every time there is more.

And I have to say one thing: My case represents all the people who came to Washington, D.C. My case is going to expose what happened to every one of your loved ones. And this is why I’m working so hard.

I’m working hard because we all need accountability. Your support in helping my case move forward is vital in this moment. It’s vital to expose what happened to our loved ones.

New York is a very strong, powerful state. It had most of the deaths. Northwell Health is very powerful. But God is more powerful than all of that.

I trust God that what happened to Danielle and your loved ones is for a greater purpose. What they meant for evil, what they did to harm our loved ones, God is going to turn it around for good. To save lives. And lives need to be saved in this American hospital system.

We are not cash cows. Our bodies are not cash cows for people in the hospital to profit on.

If anybody could just think for a second: Why are we building more and more hospitals? We should have less and less hospitals because Americans are more healthy. But Americans are not healthy. They’re eating toxic food approved by the FDA, yet they’re eating food that causes illness. And then the FDA approves the drug for that illness. It’s a pattern. It’s a cycle. It needs to be stopped.

They would remove a shampoo or a food product from the shelves, but yet remdesivir, Tocilizumab, all these dangerous drugs, are floating around hospitals at $3,000 a pop. It’s all for money. People need to realize that.

Our lives are worth more dead than alive. Our bodies, our children’s bodies, our parents’ bodies, they’re for them to profit on, not for them to heal.

That was my recollection of my trip.

And now it’s time that everyone knows what happened. The media is taking the story up. We need to keep pressuring the media and pressuring our government. We want justice. We want accountability.

I couldn’t bring her home. But I can make them answer for why.

Danielle Cathleen Alvarez — August 5, 1993 – October 6, 2021. She was twenty-eight.

In faith and fierce love,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom. Forever.

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