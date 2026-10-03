rebecca’s Substack

rebecca’s Substack

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Rebecca Charles Jackson
Oct 4

Amen!

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Rebecca Charles Jackson
Oct 4

Thank you, Elsie, everyone support means so much to me as I continue to move forward.

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