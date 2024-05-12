rebecca’s Substack

May 12, 2024

My daughter deserves justice, as painful as it is, I will not be silent +

May 12, 2024

Rebecca, I am sure you already know this ~ Our children's DNA literally circulates in our blood.

Our spirit rests with them. They are in us, and we are in them. No one can take that away from us.

My SOUL CRIES for they killed your daughter exactly as if they had a gun. They will pay for this. And God will have His revenge.

In the meantime, the best revenge is success. Success at bringing this light to the world, for exposing the darkness, and for SHINING THE LIGHT ON THIS DARK EVIL.

I pray God strengthens your fight!

