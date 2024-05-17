New York City-area hospitals or health systems; together, they received some $3.1 billion. Incentivized to kill !
Congress set up a massive, $178 billion fund in 2020 meant to help mitigate the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic on health care providers, known as the Provider Relief Fund.
Link to the article: https://www.statnews.com/2021/09/24/covid-19-relief-money-providers-in-your-state/
What was everyone in Congress thinking,
Will they answer for the death of our lo…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to rebecca’s Substack to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.