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Jen's avatar
Jen
3d

Thank you, Rebecca. I will donate now.

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1 reply by Rebecca Charles Jackson
Abigail Joy Starke's avatar
Abigail Joy Starke
4d

Do you know how to do this or is there a bill like this in Florida?

We need one here.

Powerful truth! 😔💔💔🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏

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