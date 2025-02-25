Northwell Health, the largest hospital system in New York, played a significant role during the COVID-19 pandemic. With 21 hospitals and over 900 outpatient facilities, it became a key recipient of federal relief funds intended to support patient care during the crisis. However, as financial data reveals an influx of billions of dollars through the CARES Act and Medicaid reimbursements, troubling questions arise regarding patient survival rates, medical decisions, and whether financial incentives influenced hospital protocols.

Northwell Health estimates COVID-19 cost system $1.1B in first half of 2020.

Financial Windfall from the CARES Act and Medicaid

During the pandemic, Northwell Health received substantial federal funding through various relief programs:

2020 : Approximately $1.21 billion in Provider Relief Fund grants and $1.03 billion in Medicare Advance Payments.

2021 : An additional $49 million in relief fund grants and $115.4 million from FEMA.

2022 : FEMA reimbursements amounting to $155.8 million .

2023 : Additional FEMA reimbursements totaling $156 million .

2024: Though specific data is not yet available, hospitals, including Northwell, continued to receive COVID-related funds.

These figures indicate that Northwell Health’s budget compared to pre-pandemic levels, raising concerns about whether patient care reflected this surge in resources.

Northwell Health, Inc. MANAGEMENT’S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS

Patient Outcomes: A Grim Reality

While Northwell Health hospitals were flooded with government funds, reports suggest that patient survival rates were alarmingly low. Families of COVID-19 patients have raised concerns about treatment protocols, excessive drug administration, and the use of mechanical ventilators that often led to fatal outcomes. Some key issues include:

Use of PCR Tests : The reliance on PCR tests led to an inflated number of COVID-19 cases, making every patient a victim of Northwell Health rather than the virus itself. The more patients labeled as COVID-positive, the more financial incentives the hospital system received.

Use of Remdesivir : The antiviral drug, linked to kidney and organ failure, was widely administered despite its risks.

Ventilator Protocols : Many patients placed on ventilators did not survive, yet hospitals had financial incentives to intubate.

Administration of Fentanyl : Patients were given high doses of fentanyl and other sedatives, which not only suppressed respiratory function but also masked the lethal effects of other drugs.

End-of-Life Protocols : Many patients were given a cocktail of drugs known to hasten death, including morphine and midazolam, without family consent or presence.

Mass Deaths and Body Disposal: As the money poured into Northwell Health, truckloads of body bags were seen leaving hospitals. Those who stayed home and treated themselves survived, while those who entered the hospitals often never came out alive.

COVID-19 Deaths Among the Most Vulnerable

A significant number of the COVID-19 deaths reported in Northwell Health hospitals were among the elderly and special needs populations:

2020 : Over 80% of reported COVID-19 deaths were elderly patients, many from nursing homes. Adults aged 75 years and older had a COVID-19 death rate of approximately 4,135 per 100,000 people in New York City.

2021 : Individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) had a 9.5% case fatality rate compared to 4.0% in the general population.

2022 : Elderly and IDD patients continued to make up a significant portion of COVID-19 deaths, with many occurring in hospitals and long-term care facilities.

2023 : Reports indicate continued high mortality rates among nursing home residents and individuals with preexisting conditions.

2024: While data is still being compiled, deaths among elderly and disabled individuals remain disproportionately high.

These numbers raise serious ethical concerns about whether Northwell Health hospitals prioritized profits over the well-being of their most vulnerable patients.

Michael J. Dowling, President and CEO of Northwell Health, has seen variations in his annual compensation over recent years. In 2021, his total compensation was reported at $7,753,849.

Paddock Post

In 2022, it decreased to $5,268,261.

Paddock Post

By 2023, his compensation had increased to over $9 million, including salary, benefits, and perks.

NY State Nurses Association

Were Patients Killed for Profit?

The notion that hospitals profited from patient deaths is difficult to ignore. Under the CARES Act, hospitals received:

$13,000 per COVID-19 admission

$39,000 per patient placed on a ventilator

Additional incentives for Remdesivir administration and posthumous COVID-19 death designations

Given these financial rewards, whistleblowers have alleged that hospitals, may have had an interest in prolonging hospital stays, overriding standard medical alerts, and ultimately allowing—or even hastening—deaths to maximize reimbursements.

A Call for Investigation and Justice

Northwell Health, like many large hospital systems, profited immensely during the pandemic. However, the stories of families who lost loved ones demand accountability. Were standard medical practices abandoned in favor of financial gain? Did hospitals knowingly implement protocols that reduced survival chances? These are questions that demand investigation.

This hospital system must be investigated by the Trump administration and Attorney General Pam Bondi. I call on all of you to write a letter and send it to her. My only child went in for a cough, and Northwell Health Hospital Glen Cove was paid by our private insurance over $460,000 for torturing and killing her. Danielle toxicology report shows she had more fentanyl in her system than George Floyd.

As Northwell Health continues to expand and profit, the victims of questionable COVID-19 treatment protocols must not be forgotten. The truth must be uncovered, and those responsible must be held accountable for the lives lost under their care.

My post is too long and full of evidence for investigation by the attorney General. I want to thank you for reading.

Danielle’s mom forever,

Rebecca Charles

www.deathbyhospitalprotocol.com