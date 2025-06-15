Life before Covid-19 when your loved one’s were dying, the doctors and nurses gave you a chance to say GOODBYE.

We were never told our daughter was dying; I never got to say goodbye!

Danielle’s father never got to say goodbye.

He didn’t get to whisper, “Daddy’s here.”

Didn’t get to tell her how proud he was.

Didn’t get to hold her hand or stroke her hair one last time.

Didn’t get the chance to protect her when it mattered most.

What does an enemy do to break a prisoner of war?

They isolate them.

They starve them.

They deprive them of human contact, compassion, and dignity.

They break their spirit—slowly, systematically.

Now ask yourself:

Isn’t that exactly what they did to our loved ones?

This wasn’t care. It was combat, this was a war against Americans in America by the medical white coat assassins!

And our families were treated like war enemies—not patients.

Our mothers, fathers, sons, daughters…

Forced into cold hospital rooms.

Stripped of comfort, and their dignity.

Separated from those who love them most.

Drugged. Silenced.

Left to die alone, as if they didn’t matter.

As if love had no place in medicine.

2018 Steve, and Danielle in Jerusalem.

This is the war.

Not fought on foreign soil—but in beds, in silence, under fluorescent lights.

And not every doctor or nurse signed up to be part of this medical killing machine.

Many have walked away.

But not enough—because the machine is still running.

What they did to Danielle… they are still doing.

This is not just my story.

This is Grace’s story.

This is the story of a million families robbed of the most sacred moment:

The goodbye.

We are not just grieving.

We are screaming.

For justice.

For truth.

For the world to wake up.

I know, because my daughter, Danielle, was one of them.

She walked into Glen Cove Hospital with a cough—just a cough.

She was 28. Full of life. Light. Dreams.

And in 40 days, she was gone.

Not because of God’s will.

But because of man's cruelty—white-coated, protocol-driven cruelty.

They overdosed her with a chemical cocktail no human should receive.

They paralyzed her. They sedated her. They isolated her.

And they stole the last breath of the most precious person I’ve ever known.

2018 Steve, and Danielle in Jerusalem.

Danielle was never alone in her life until, I took her to Northwell Health Hospital Glen Cove New York August 2021

She was alone.

Afraid.

And abandoned—not by us, but by a system that blocked every attempt to reach her.

We are her parents.

We ask every day: How did this happen to us?

Why was our child stolen under the guise of care?

Why did they have the power to end her life and face no consequence?

Our home is no longer filled with laughter.

It echoes with grief.

Her clothes still fill her drawers.

Her pictures still smile back at us from the walls.

But the silence is unbearable.

Because she should still be here.

And today, on Father’s Day, we honor not just the fathers who are still with their children…

But the fathers who lost their children without warning.

The fathers who were locked out of hospital rooms.

The fathers who never got to hold their babies one last time.

The fathers who live every day with a grief too heavy for words.

Always loving my Danielle, and Veronica in Cyprus

And we remember the children—

The children in Gaza, in Ukraine, in Africa, in America and all around the world—who will never again hear their father’s voice.

The children crying in the night for a father who cannot return.

The children held hostage by war, disease, and systems that treat life as disposable.

This is not just our family’s pain.

This is a global epidemic of broken hearts.

This is a war against humanity itself.

And the frontline is closer than we think.

We are not just mourning.

We are remembering everyday.

We are calling for justice.

And we are refusing to let the silence win.

So I speak.

I speak for Danielle.

For every soul lost without a hand to hold.

For every mother, father, child—torn apart without warning.

For every child left behind in a world where goodbye was never granted.

We deserve better.

They deserved to live.

And we deserved to say goodbye.

Because we do deserve to say goodbye.

And so do the fathers.

And so do the children.

And so does every soul who has been treated like a number instead of a life.

Hold your loved ones close.

Tell them you love them.

Because tomorrow is never promised.

And goodbye—when stolen—haunts forever.

Sincerely,

Rebecca Danielle’s mom forever.

Thank you for your continued support.

Forever in loving memory of my Danielle.

